About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Ultra Slim Sound Bar

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Ultra Slim Sound Bar

SJ8

LG Ultra Slim Sound Bar

Print

All Spec

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

High Resolution Audio

Up to 24bit/192kHz

Hi-Fi DAC

Yes

4K Passthrough (HDCP 2.2)

Yes

Home Cinema Mode

Yes

Group Play Mode

Yes

Multi-Room Mode

Yes

Auto Music Play

Yes

Chromecast Built-in

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

Adaptive Sound Control (ASC)

Yes

GENERAL

Channels

4.1ch

Total Power

300W

CONVENIENCE

TV Remote Compatibility

Yes

Smartphone Remote App (iOS/ Android)

Yes

Universal Network Search

Yes

BLE EZ Setup

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Dynamic Range Control

Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

Network Software Update

Yes

Night Mode

Yes

Display Type

LCD (8 char.)

SOUND MODES

Standard

Yes

Adaptive Sound Control (ASC): Default

Yes

Bass Blast

Yes

Cinema

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

FLAC (Up to 192kHz)

Yes

OGG (Up to 48kHz)

Yes

WAV

Yes

ALAC

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

AAC(MPEG4)

Yes

AAC+

Yes

AIFF

Yes

SPEAKER

Front

65W (TW 25W inlc.) x 2

Subwoofer

170W (wireless)

CONNECTIVITY

Ethernet

Yes

Wi-Fi Band

2.4G / 5G

Wireless Active Subwoofer

Yes

Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)

Yes

LG TV Sound Sync (Bluetooth)

Yes

LG TV Sound Sync (Optical)

Yes

HDMI® 2.0 Out

1

HDMI® 2.0 Input

1

Optical Input

1

USB

Service Only

POWER

Soundbar Power Consumption

22W

Soundbar Standby Power Consumption

Less than 0.5W

Subwoofer Power Consumption

33W

Subwoofer Standby Power Consumption

Less than 0.5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

TV Matching

55" and above

Sound Bar (WxHxD)mm

1220 x 38 x 105

Subwoofer (WxHxD)mm

171x320x252

Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

1276x373x223

Sound Bar Net Weight

2.7Kg

Subwoofer Net Weight

4.3kg

Gross Weight (Kg)

9.8Kg

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

Batteries

Yes

Optical Cable

Yes

Cable Management

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

UPC

772454068560

What people are saying