LG XBOOM Go PH3 Bluetooth Speaker

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM Go PH3 Bluetooth Speaker

PH3

LG XBOOM Go PH3 Bluetooth Speaker

LG PH3 Bluetooth Speaker
Print

All Spec

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Multipoint

Yes

GENERAL

Channels

360 sound

Output Power

3W

CONVENIENCE

Mood/Lighting Candle

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX7

Battery Indicator

Yes

SOUND MODES

Standard

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

BUILT-IN BATTERY

Battery Capacity

3.7V/1300mAh

Battery Life

8hrs↑

CONNECTIVITY

Portable In (3.5mm)

Yes

micro USB 5-pin (Female)

Yes

POWER

Power Requirement

5V/1.5A↑

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Size (W x H x D)

89 x 124 x 89mm
3.5” x 4.9” x 3.5”

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Instruction Manual

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

micro USB Cable

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

UPC

772454069116

