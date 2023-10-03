We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM FH6 600W Speaker System with Bluetooth Connectivity
All Spec
-
Front Power Output
-
300W x 2
-
Subwoofer Power Output
-
No
-
CD
-
No
-
Tuner
-
Yes
-
Front Speaker System
-
2Way 2Speaker
-
Front Mid Unit
-
No
-
Front Woofer Unit
-
8” x 2
-
Middle (Rear) Speaker System
-
No
-
Tweeter Unit
-
1”(Horn)
-
Subwoofer Speaker System
-
No
-
Subwoofer Unit
-
No
-
Headphone Jack
-
No
-
USB Audio In
-
1
-
Aux-in (L/R)
-
1
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Subwoofer output
-
No
-
FM Radio Antenna
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Mic Jack
-
2 ea
-
Demo
-
Yes
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
-
EQ
-
User EQ, Cluster 2, Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast
-
Juke Box
-
Yes
-
DJ Effect
-
Yes
-
Scratch
-
Yes
-
Tempo
-
No
-
Auto Sync.
-
No
-
DJ Pro (DJ PAD)
-
Yes
-
Multi Juke Box
-
Yes
-
Sample Creator
-
Yes
-
Auto DJ
-
Yes
-
Childsafe Mode
-
No
-
Repeat 1/All
-
Yes / Yes
-
Program Play (track)
-
Yes (60)
-
Skip - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Scan - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
-
Yes
-
Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)
-
No
-
Battery Charging by USB
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Remote App
-
Yes
-
LED Lighting / Rhythm Lighting
-
Yes
-
GYRO Sensor
-
Yes
-
MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
-
Yes
-
File/Folder search with music playing
-
Yes
-
File Delete
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Auto Function Change
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Sync.
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Power On (Stand by)
-
Yes
-
DJ Sharing
-
Yes
-
Fota
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Multi Pairing
-
Yes
-
Auto Music Play
-
Yes
-
Wireless Party Link
-
Yes
-
Power Consumption
-
155W
-
Standby Mode
-
< .5W
-
Product Size (WxHxD)
-
12.6” x 32.6” x 15.4” 320 x 828 x 391mm
-
Shipping Size (WxHxD)
-
15.9” x 36.3” x 18” 404 x 922 x 457
-
Product Weight
-
37.9 lbs 17.2 kg
-
Shipping Weight
-
44.1 lbs 20 kg
-
Instruction Manual
-
Option
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
-
UPC
-
772454068119
