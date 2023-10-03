About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM FH6 600W Speaker System with Bluetooth Connectivity

Support

LG XBOOM FH6 600W Speaker System with Bluetooth Connectivity

FH6

LG XBOOM FH6 600W Speaker System with Bluetooth Connectivity

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

Front Power Output

300W x 2

Subwoofer Power Output

No

CD

No

Tuner

Yes

SPEAKERS

Front Speaker System

2Way 2Speaker

Front Mid Unit

No

Front Woofer Unit

8” x 2

Middle (Rear) Speaker System

No

Tweeter Unit

1”(Horn)

Subwoofer Speaker System

No

Subwoofer Unit

No

CONNECTIVITY

Headphone Jack

No

USB Audio In

1

Aux-in (L/R)

1

Bluetooth

Yes

Subwoofer output

No

FM Radio Antenna

Yes

Karaoke Mic Jack

2 ea

DISPLAY

Demo

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

SOUND

EQ

User EQ, Cluster 2, Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast

Juke Box

Yes

DJ Effect

Yes

Scratch

Yes

Tempo

No

Auto Sync.

No

DJ Pro (DJ PAD)

Yes

Multi Juke Box

Yes

Sample Creator

Yes

Auto DJ

Yes

Childsafe Mode

No

CONVENIENCE

Repeat 1/All

Yes / Yes

Program Play (track)

Yes (60)

Skip - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Scan - Fwd/Rev

Yes

USB Direct Recording

Yes

Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)

No

Battery Charging by USB

Yes

Bluetooth Remote App

Yes

LED Lighting / Rhythm Lighting

Yes

GYRO Sensor

Yes

MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

Yes

File/Folder search with music playing

Yes

File Delete

Yes

Bluetooth Auto Function Change

Yes

TV Sound Sync.

Yes

Bluetooth Power On (Stand by)

Yes

DJ Sharing

Yes

Fota

Yes

Bluetooth Multi Pairing

Yes

Auto Music Play

Yes

Wireless Party Link

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption

155W

Standby Mode

< .5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Product Size (WxHxD)

12.6” x 32.6” x 15.4” 320 x 828 x 391mm

Shipping Size (WxHxD)

15.9” x 36.3” x 18” 404 x 922 x 457

Product Weight

37.9 lbs 17.2 kg

Shipping Weight

44.1 lbs 20 kg

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Instruction Manual

Option

Warranty Card

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

772454068119

