7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer

DLE3400V

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer

Front view
Call, Connect, Resolve

Call, Connect, Resolve

Smart Diagnosis™ uses self-diagnosing technology that can communicate 24/7 with LG customer service over the telephone providing you with comfort and reliability.
Keep it Quiet

Keep it Quiet

There's no need for laundry to be noisy. Thanks to LG's LoDecibel™ Operation, chances are you'll never even notice it.

Warranty / Certifications

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

DLE3400V
CAPACITY
7.4 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 38 11/16" x 30" (51" D with door open)
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
No

SUMMARY

Series

LG

Type

Front Load Dryer

Capacity

7.4 cu. ft.

Matching Washer

WM3400CV

Sensor Dry

Yes

Colours

Graphite Steel

APPEARANCE

Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

Touch Buttons

Yes

DRYER PROGRAMS

No. of Programs

8

Programs (Sensor Dry)

Normal, Heavy Duty, Bedding, Towels, Perm Press, Delicates, Speed Dry (Manual Dry), Air Dry (Manual Dry)

No. of Options

7

Options

More Time, Less Time, Damp Dry Signal, Wrinkle Care, Control Lock, Energy Saver, Signal

Temperature Settings

High, Medium, Low

Drying Levels

Very, More, Normal, Less, Damp

Manual Dry Times

60 min., 40 min., 20 min., More Time/Less Time

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

Sensor Dry

Yes

Precise Temperature Control with Variable Heater

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Wrinkle Care Option

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

4 Adjustable Legs

Yes

Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)

Yes

Smart DiagnosisTM

Yes

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

CEF

3.94

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Aluminized Alloy Steel Drum

Yes

Tub Rear

Painted

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Door

Round with Graphite painted trim

All Available Colours

Graphite Steel

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements

240V, 30 Amps

Type

Electric

OPTIONS

Stacking Kit

KSTK1

Pedestal

WDP4W

Pedestal (WxHxD)

27 x 14 1/8 x 30 3/4 (50 1/2 D with door open)

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

27" x 38 11/16" x 30"

Depth with Door Open

51"

Carton (WxHxD)

29 19/32" x 43 3/8" x 31 3/8"

Weight (Product)

122 lb

Weight (Carton)

135.2 lb

WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

UPC CODES

DLE3400V

772454074219

Front view

DLE3400V

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer