43 Inch LG UHD UT75 Smart TV 2024

43UT7590PUA

43 Inch LG UHD UT75 Smart TV 2024

43UT7590PUA

(6)
Front view of LG UHD TV, UT75 with text of LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

A room filled with vibrant colors, with circle shapes, and spiraling circles on the wall are displayed on LG UHD TV.

Bring every detail into clear view

Ultra HD brings every colour to vivid vibrancy. See crystal-clear images in lifelike clarity.

*Screen image simulated.

HDR10 Pro

Shine a light on fine details

Enter a world where every colour pops and brightness is fine-tuned for breathtaking views, all achieved by brilliant HDR10 Pro.

A split-screen close-up image of a man's face is shown in a purple-tinged, shadowy room. On the left, "SDR" is shown and the image is blurry. On the right, "HDR10 Pro" is shown and the image is clear and sharply defined.

*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.

alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

Experience superb entertainment enhanced from within

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

Smart alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 auto-optimizes audio and brightness, for full immersion in action.

*Screen image simulated.

AI Customization

Syncs with how you watch

LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room with a guitar player shown on the screen. Concentric circle graphics representing sound waves.

AI Acoustic Tuning

The optimal audio fits your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Night

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Day

Intelligence that's bright in any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of the soundscape

LG TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Submerge yourself in a spatial symphony

Feel the immersive thrill of a captivating 5.1 virtual surround sound system, and hear every echo in rich audio detail.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Impactful sound resonates

AI processor refinements give your sound a dynamic boost packed with power.

LG TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the space.

Sound suits whatever you watch

Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

*Screen images simulated.

**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

***Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Concierge, and Quick Card.

Una imagen de un leopardo blanco que muestra su cara lateral en el lado izquierdo de la imagen. A la izquierda aparecen las palabras "Hasta un 30% más brillante".

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Screen images simulated.

The webOS logo hovering in the center on a black background, and the space below is illuminated with the logo colors of red, orange, and yellow. The words "webOS Re:New Program" are below the logo.

webOS Re:New Program

Every year, a new TV for 5 years

It's always as fresh as new, even as we add new features and convenience.

Five rectangles in different colors are staggered upwards, each labeled with a year from "webOS 24" to "webOS 28". Upward-pointing arrows are between the rectangles, labeled from "Upgrade 1" to "Upgrade 4".

With the webOS Re:New Program, customers can enjoy four upgrades over five years, ensuring a total of five webOS versions, including the current one at the time of purchase.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.

Your TV knows what you love

My Profile

Your space is dedicated to you

With My Profile, you can easily create a profile for each member of the family. Everyone gets a personal home screen, with custom content recommendations.

Mostrando un hogar moderno, el televisor LG OLED y la barra de sonido se combinan con el soporte Synergy.

Quick Card

Take a shortcut to your favorites

Just one click. Quick Card gets you to where you want in a second, whether that's your games hub, your favorite playlists, or your home office.

An LG TV displays an image of a woman and a dog in a vast field. At the bottom of the screen, the text "Recommend new keywords every time you press the mic button on the remote control" is displayed next to a pink-purple circle graphic. Pink bars show the following keywords: Movies with dogs, Dog, Autumn, Relaxation, Friendship. In front of the LG TV, the LG Magic Remote is pointed toward the TV with neon purple concentric circles around the mic button. Next to the remote, a graphic of a finger pressing a button and the text "Short press" is displayed.

AI Concierge

Your favorites at your service

AI Concierge gets to know you through your search history, and recommends content and keyword presets including 'For you,' 'Recommended,' 'Trending now,' and 'Tips.'

*Screen images simulated.

**Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

***An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the home screen will only display up to 10 profiles.

****Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release.

*****For you keyword' in AI Concierge can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

******Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*******Always Ready feature is available with LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80.

Get total connectivity from your TV

\An LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room, displaying a lion and lion cub. A man sits in the foreground with a smartphone in his hand displaying the same image of lions. A graphic of three neon red curved bars is displayed just above the smartphone pointing toward the TV.

Mobile Connectivity

Cast your apps directly onto your TV

See content from your iPhone or Android device on your LG TV screen effortlessly with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in.

Mostrando un hogar moderno, el televisor LG OLED y la barra de sonido se combinan con el soporte Synergy.

Home Hub

Control your smart home from one place

Home Hub enables seamless control of your smart ecosystem from your TV, including mobile, soundbar, and IoT devices like smart lighting, Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning, etc.

*Screen images simulated.

**Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

***Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in, and may vary by region, and language.

****LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

*****Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and may vary depending on products and regions.

******Chromecast built-in service may not yet be available at the time of purchase of OLED CS4, but you will be able to enjoy the service after installing webOS software updates.

A rich array of content ready to watch

An LG TV in the foreground showing a selection of thumbnails of movies and TV shows. The text "Action Collection," "Bloomberg TV+" and "Recently watched" is in the image. The space in front of the TV is lightly illuminated as if from the TV light. Behind the TV in the dark are more thumbnails of movies and TV shows.

LG Channels

Now showing free on LG

Tune into LG Channels 3.0 for the latest news, favorite sports, popular movies, and TV series—even exclusive content only on LG TV.

Six thumbnails of movies and TV shows are displayed and the logos of LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+ are below.

OTT Services

Explore your favorite streaming services easily

Dive straight into a new series as easily as possible, with built-in shortcut access to your favorite streaming services and apps.

*Screen images simulated.

**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

***Separate subscription and its related entities are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+.

****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Ultra Big Screen

Supersizing your thrills

An ultra-big display transforms all your entertainment to blockbuster scale and clarity.

A rhinoceros in a safari setting is shown on an Ultra Big LG TV, mounted on the brown wall of a living room surrounded by cream-colored modular furniture.

WOW Interface

Simplicity at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface on LG TV for simple soundbar control, like modes, profiles, and handy features, even while you watch.

A cozy concert in a living room is playing on the screen. The WOW Interface menu appears as an overlay and the user navigates to soundbar settings.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

****UHD is compatible for WOW interface.

Dive into blockbusters and boss battles

FILMMAKER Mode

See it just as directors dreamed it

Immerse yourself in the most authentic cut. FILMMAKER Mode delivers movies just as the director intended with precise settings.

Un director frente a un panel de control editando la película "Killers of the Flower Moon" en un televisor LG OLED. Una cita de Martin Scorsese: "Para verla en casa, cada película debe verse en modo cineasta", se superpone a la imagen con el logotipo "Killers of the Flower Moon", el logotipo de Apple TV+ y un logotipo que dice "próximamente". Logotipo de Dolby Vision Logotipo de FILMMAKER MODE™

*Screen images simulated.

**FILMMAKER Mode is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Home Cinema Experience

Movie magic with the comfort of your own home

Movie theater ambience, recreated at home. HDR10 Pro ensures every film is presented in true glory, with exceptionally accurate color and contrast for more immersive cinematic viewings.

A family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.

*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.

Powerful Gameplay

Dive full-speed into the action

Immersive HGiG play stays smooth at high-speed with ALLM, and eARC ensures it all sounds amazing.

A car racing game on the finish line, with the sign saying 'WIN!', as the player clenches on to the game joystick. ALLM, eARC, HGiG logo are placed on the bottom left corner.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

**Support for HGiG may vary by country.

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favorite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

Sustainability

Discover LG UHD's vision for tomorrow

Choose what's right for the planet with light, bio packaging and global sustainability credentials.

LG UHD packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**The following models are made with recycled plastic: Bottom Bracket UT90(75/65/55/50") and UT80(86/75/70").

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front view of LG UHD TV, UT75 with text of LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

43UT7590PUA

43 Inch LG UHD UT75 Smart TV 2024