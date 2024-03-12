LG UR90 55 inch 4K Smart UHD TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes.
*Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
*HDR10 Pro is not a format LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.
Boost Your Viewing Experience
*86"UR80 feature α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
AI Sound Pro
Rich audio immersion. AI Sound Pro's deep learning algorithms enhance sound by converting 2 channels of audio into 5.1.2 virtual surround, so you enjoy full sound for all the content you love. Sound settings are automatically adjusted based on what you're watching, for an exceptional audio-visual experience.
AI Sound Pro is activated and an image is shown as if rich sound fills the space with sound effects.
*86"UR80 feature α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*UR78, UR73 feature virtual surround 5.1 up-mix.
AI Sound Pro is activated and an image is shown as if rich sound fills the space with sound effects.
AI Brightness Control
AI Brightness Control ensures the perfect brightness level for any environment, adapting to brightness by surrounding ambient lighting.
A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.
The Perfect Fit for Full Sound
*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.
*Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.
webOS 23 new Home
Tailored to Your Liking
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
My Profile
*Cursor movement related to Magic Remote control, available to purchase seperately. Standard remote supplied with this model.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
Quick Card
Easily find apps, content recommendations and more for various interests including Music, Gaming, Home Office and more in the dedicated Quick Card.
*Service Availability may vary depending on region and series.
*'For you keyword' can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
*Wall mounting requires a separate wall mount bracket, not supplied.
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
LG UHD TV takes convenience to a new level with support for Amazon Alexa Built-in, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and Matter. Conveniently monitor connected appliances, check information almost instantly with your voice.
The logo of alexa built-in The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home The logo of works with Matter
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Number of channels and available content may vary by product and region.
FILMMAKER MODE™
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
HGiG
Cloud Gaming
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen6 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
All Spec
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
15.4
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1420 x 835 x 162
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
20.5
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1236 x 716 x 29.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1236 x 783 x 257
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1074 x 257
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
15.0
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 300
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
HDMI Input
-
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
GAMING
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Local Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen6 AI Processor 4K
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 120V, 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
