65” UK6090 LG SMART UHD TV

All Spec
-
Display Technology
-
LCD
-
Screen Size
-
65”
-
Native Resolution (Pixels)
-
3840 x 2160
-
4K Full Ultra HD Display Method
-
Native
-
1080p Display Method
-
Upscaled
-
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Yes
-
4K Active HDR
-
Yes
-
HDR10 PRO
-
Yes
-
HLG
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Quad Core Processor
-
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
4K Upscaler
-
Yes
-
Refresh Rate
-
TM120 (Refresh Rate 60Hz)
-
Colour Master Engine
-
Yes
-
True Colour Accuracy
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 Channel
-
Output Power
-
20W
-
Surround Mode
-
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice III
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Smart Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
Audio Upscaler
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built In
-
802.11ac
-
Wi-Fi Direct
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
webOS™ 4.0
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browsing
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Compatibility
-
Dedicated
-
Channel Plus
-
Yes
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
-
Magic Link
-
Yes
-
Music Player
-
Yes
-
Miracast (Screen Share)
-
Yes
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100-240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Mode
-
0.5W↓
-
HDMI
-
3
-
USB
-
2
-
LAN
-
Yes
-
Internet Connectivity
-
Wi-Fi
-
Optical Digital Audio Output
-
1
-
RF
-
1
-
Composite In
-
1
-
VESA
-
300 x 300
-
Dimensions Without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1468 x 854 x 89.9 mm
57.8” x 33.6” x 3.5”
-
Dimensions With Stand (WxHxD)
-
1468 x 917 x 269 mm
57.8” x 36.1” x 10.6”
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1600 x 970 x 190 mm
63.0” x 38.2” x 7.5”
-
Weight Without Stand
-
21.0kg/46.3lbs
-
Weight With Stand
-
21.4kg/47.2lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
28.6kg/63.1lbs
-
Wall Mount
-
Optional
-
UPC
-
719192624191
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
