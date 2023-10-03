About Cookies on This Site

Specs

Reviews

Support

50LB6000

50" 1080p LED TV w/ Full HD 1080P Resolution

All Spec

SCREEN SIZE CLASSES

LB6000

50” Class (49.5” diagonal)

PANEL

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Display Type

LED

MCI (Motion Clarity Index)

60LB6000: MCI 480 55LB6000, 50LB6000, 47LB6000: MCI 240

VIDEO

Triple XD™ Engine

Yes

Picture Mode

8 Modes

Picture Wizard

Yes

Aspect Ratio

6 Modes

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching)

HDMI™/Component/RF support 1080p, 1080i, 720p

CABINENT/INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Vesa® Size (mm)

400 x 400

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

TV without Stand (WxHxD)

44.41" x 25.98" x 2.20"

TV with Stand (WxHxD)

44.41" x 27.87" x 10.04"

TV Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

46.89" x 29.33" x 5.75"

TV without Stand Weight

30.4 lbs

TV with Stand Weight

31.3 lbs

TV Shipping Weight

39 lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

719192593398

POWER

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Power Supply (Voltage/Hz)

100~240V / 50-60Hz

Power Consumption

TBD

Standby Mode

0.3W

SUMMARY

Screen Size

50"

AUDIO

Speaker System

2ch Speaker System

Audio Output Power (Watts - THD 10%)

20W

Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Dolby® Digital Decoder

Yes

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Optimizer

3 Modes

Sound Mode

6 Modes

Clear Voice II

Yes

LG SMARTSHARE™ FEATURES

Screen Share

Yes

- MHL (Mobile HD Link)

Yes

AV INPUTS/OUTPUTS

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1 (Rear)

Component Video In(Y, Pb, Pr + Audio)

1 (Rear)

Composite In (AV)

1 (shared w/Component)

HDMI®

2 (1 Rear, 1 Side)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (Rear)

USB 2.0

1 (Side)

RS-232 (mini jack)

1 (Rear) (no power on)

USB

Video

DivX HD

Audio

AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MPEG, MP3, PCM

Photo

JPEG, JPG

