55 Inch 1080p LED TV w/ Full HD 1080P Resolution
All Spec
-
LB6000
-
55” Class (54.6” diagonal)
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
MCI (Motion Clarity Index)
-
60LB6000: MCI 480 55LB6000, 50LB6000, 47LB6000: MCI 240
-
Triple XD™ Engine
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
8 Modes
-
Picture Wizard
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
6 Modes
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching)
-
HDMI™/Component/RF support 1080p, 1080i, 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p (2:2 pull down)
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Dolby® Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 Modes (Normal, Wall Mount, Stand)
-
Sound Mode
-
6 modes (Standard,Music,Movie,Sports,Game,User setting)
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Vesa® Size (mm)
-
400 x 400
-
TV without Stand (WxHxD)
-
48.94" x 28.54" x 2.24"
-
TV with Stand (WxHxD)
-
48.94" x 30.39" x 10.04"
-
TV Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
52.13" x 31.22" x 6.61"
-
TV without Stand Weight
-
39.7 lbs
-
TV with Stand Weight
-
40.6 lbs
-
TV Shipping Weight
-
50.3 lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labor
-
UPC
-
719192593404
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
Power Supply (Voltage/Hz)
-
100~240V / 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption
-
TBD
-
Standby Mode
-
0.3W
-
MHL (Mobile HD Link)
-
Yes
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
RF In (Antenna/Cable)
-
1 (Rear)
-
Component Video In(Y, Pb, Pr + Audio)
-
1 (Rear)
-
Composite In (AV)
-
1 (shared w/Component)
-
HDMI®
-
2 (1 Rear, 1 Side)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1 (Rear)
-
USB 2.0
-
1 (Side)
-
RS-232 (mini jack)
-
1 (Rear) (no power on)
-
Video
-
DivX HD
-
Audio
-
AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MPEG, MP3, PCM
-
Photo
-
JPEG, JPG
-
