LG 60 inch 1080p, 120 Hz LED TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 60 inch 1080p, 120 Hz LED TV

60LN5400

LG 60 inch 1080p, 120 Hz LED TV

FEATURES

FEATURES

Screen size

60"

Resolution

FULL HD 1080P

LED Backlighting

Direct LED

Frame Rate

TruMotion 120Hz

XD Engine

TRIPLE XD

Picture Mode

7 Modes (ECO, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

Picture Wizard

Yes

SmartShare™ - MHL

Yes

USB 2.0 (MP3, JPEG, Video, DivX)

MP3, JPEG, DivX

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

ECO MODE

Yes

Energy Star

EPA 6.0

AUDIO

Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

10W + 10W

Speaker System

1 Way 2 Speakers

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes (Dolby Digital)

Surround Sound

Virtual Surround

Sound Optimizer

Yes

Sound Mode

6 modes +User

Clear Voice II

Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

1 (Composite) Rear

HDMI 1.4a In

1 Side, 1 Rear

RF In

1 Rear

AV In

1 (Component) Rear

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

1 (Optical) Rear

CABINET

VESA Compliant

Yes

VESA Size

400 x 400

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz

Consumption

54.0W

Standby

<0.3W

DIMENSIONS

TV Without Stand WxHxD (mm/inches)

1358 x 786 x 67 | 53.5” x 30.9” x 2.6”

TV With Stand WxHxD (mm/inches)

1358 x 852 x 297 | 53.5” x 33.5” x 11.7”

TV Without Stand Weight (kg/lbs)

24.2kg | 53.4lbs

TV With Stand Weight (kg/lbs)

26.3kg | 58lbs

UPC

UPC

719192588332

