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98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026

98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026

98NU850BPUB
Front view of 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
Front view of 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB
LG 98 inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU850BPUB

Key Features

  • Immersive viewing experience on a Ultra Big TV
  • Nano Detail Enhancer refines texture and depth for more lifelike 4K picture
  • Award‑winning webOS brings advanced AI experiences—powered by Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot
  • AI Hub unlocks a smart, personalized experience, secured by LG Shield
  • Access a wide selection of live and on demand content seamlessly available through LG Channels
More

Why LG NANO 4K UHD?

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Nano Detail Enhancer shows an image of a feather, powered by the alpha AI Processor that detects textures and color volume to enhance micro details and deliver clearer, more vibrant 4K image quality.

Nano Detail Enhancer

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Ultra Big TV shows a large-scale sports victory scene with confetti and a raised trophy, emphasizing vivid color, clear detail, and immersive scale.

Dynamic Sports on an Ultra Big TV

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background wLG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.ith security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with LG Channels offers endless free entertainment, including live TV channels, movies, and exclusive content, with direct access to a wide range of viewing options.

LG Channels - Endless Entertainment for Free

How does LG NANO 4K UHD elevate clarity and detail on a big screen?

LG NANO 4K UHD is made to reveal rich detail in every scene. Its Nano Detail Enhancer analyzes every frame to enhance contrast, detail, and brightness at a nano level. Sophisticated upscaling algorithms bring up resolution to 4K. Watch your favorite content on an ultra big screen with sharper, better quality.

Nano Detail Enhancer

Refines contrast for more lifelike depth

Powered by the alpha AI Processor, your TV analyzes images to reveal nano details, boosting up contrast and depth to deliver more three-dimensional scenes.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Nano Detail Enhancer shows a feather image, powered by the alpha AI Processor that detects fine textures to enhance contrast and depth and deliver a clearer, more three-dimensional 4K picture.

HDR10 Pro

Vivid details, deeper contrast in every scene

Our HDR10 Pro format brings brighter highlights and deeper shadows. Dive into brighter scenes with richer detail. 1)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 highlights HDR10 Pro in a split scenic image comparing SDR and HDR10 Pro, revealing brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and enhanced contrast in a sunset lake scene for richer detail and clarity.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 highlights HDR10 Pro in a split scenic image comparing SDR and HDR10 Pro, revealing brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and enhanced contrast in a sunset lake scene for richer detail and clarity.

alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

Advanced AI engine with X5.0 faster NPU performance

Our next-generation processor enhances the capabilities of your TV, enabling AI to provide a viewing experience tailored to your preferences with sharper 4K detail, richer sound, and vivid color. 2)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU x5.0 Faster Neural Processing, GPU 10% More Powerful Graphics, and 20% Memory Enhanced Throughput.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU x5.0 Faster Neural Processing, GPU 10% More Powerful Graphics, and 20% Memory Enhanced Throughput.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 Years as the Best Smart TV System

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Security you can trust

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.

Security you can trust Discover more about LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free13)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 home screen navigates into the LG Channels interface, with free live TV channels, movies, and exclusive content. It highlights direct access to hundreds of entertainment options with no payment, no subscription, and no set-top box required.

LG Channels

Endless entertainment for free

LG Channels brings diverse content from various platforms into a single hub for free, making it easier than ever to find content you love. Start watching without hidden costs or installing a top-box.15)

Discover limitless masterpieces with LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Style your space with a variety of content to choose from

LG Gallery+ lets you access over 100+ artworks, ambient videos, and other visual content to elevate your space. With regular library updates, personalize your home with curated content that reflects your style.18)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85's LG Gallery+ with BGM and Music Lounge shows the “Forest Evening” forest lake scene on screen, with a visible music lounge UI panel for mood music, Bluetooth playback, and controls.

BGM with Music Lounge

Set the right vibe with music

Create the right atmosphere with music that matches your visuals. Use music recommended according to your preferences or connect via Bluetooth to play your own tracks.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

My Photos

Easily access Google Photos and showcase your memories

Conveniently connect your Google Photos account to your TV just by using your phone. Effortlessly personalize your space by using content from your own photo library.21)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

Information Board

Stay updated with an all-in-one personalized dashboard

See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.

Gallery Mode

Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly

With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.33)

Auto Brightness Control

Optimal brightness in any light

Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.22)

Motion Sensor

Responsive to your presence

Motion detection lets your TV respond intelligently, switching modes depending on whether or not you're nearby.23)

Ultra Big TV

The bigger screen, the more immersive the experience

Enjoy sports action, every film, and game on an expansive LG NANO 4K UHD Ultra Big TV. With its vivid colors and refined picture quality, action unfolds with breathtaking scale and clarity.25)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living space, displaying a large-scale sports victory scene with confetti and a raised trophy, emphasizing vivid color, clarity, and immersive scale.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living space, displaying a large-scale sports victory scene with confetti and a raised trophy, emphasizing vivid color, clarity, and immersive scale.

Immerse yourself in every sports match

Receive game predictions with AI

TruMotion adjusts judder levels to apply the right amount of smoothing for a natural viewing experience from movies, sports, and more.26)

Motion smoothing that adapts to every genre

AI Genre Selection identifies content genre and TruMotion adjusts judder levels to apply the right amount of smoothing for a natural viewing experience from movies, sports, and more.

Set up alerts and never miss a moment

Catch every moment of the action. Set up your alerts and get notified about your team’s game schedules, scores, and more.

Step into a world tuned for winning

Ultimate Gameplay

Play to win with smooth 144Hz performance

Experience ultra-fast gaming with 144Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR. With a high refresh rate and the first-ever BT ULL-certified controller, enjoy smooth gaming that makes playing more enjoyable.27)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 for Ultimate Gameplay shows an intense sword-fighting action scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion, while supporting 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

World's first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers

Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 3.0ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.29)

Your one-stop hub for gaming—no console required

Explore thousands of games from NVIDIA GeForce Now, native webOS apps, and more. Easily find games for remote or gamepad and even compete with other players via Challenge Mode.30)

Easily fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

Customize your gaming experience easily using Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control and Game Optimizer to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimize every game session with ease.

True Cinema, preserved in exact detail

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 is shown in a studio as a director edits a movie at a control panel, with the FILMMAKER MODE logo displayed at the bottom left.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 is shown in a studio as a director edits a movie at a control panel, with the FILMMAKER MODE logo displayed at the bottom left.

FILMMAKER MODE

Watch movies as the director intended

Filmmaker Mode turns off extra processing and preserves the director’s chosen color, motion, and aspect ratio. Movies play back with the same look and feel intended in the studio.31)

LG Soundbar elevates every scene with fuller surround sound

WOW Orchestra

Full surround sound system from LG TV and Soundbar in sync

By synchronizing the TV and Soundbar as one, the system expands depth and directionality for a fuller surround experience.32)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with WOW Orchestra shows an orchestra conductor leading a performance on screen, as layered sound waves from the TV and soundbar below fill the room to create a synchronized surround sound experience.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

Accessibility

Assistive features make viewing more inclusive

LG TVs are designed with accessibility in mind with features such as Color Adjustment Filter, a Sign Language Guide, and direct connectivity support for audio assistive devices.

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

1)*HDR10 Pro is not a format but LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.

 

2)*Compared to 2025 alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen2 based on internal spec comparison.

 

3)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

4)*Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

5)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

8)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

9)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

10)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

11)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

12)*Network update required.

 

13)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

14)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

15)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

16)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

17)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

18)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

19)*16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

20)*Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

*A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

*Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

*Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

*LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

21)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

22)*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

23)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

25)*Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.

 

26)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

27)*AMD FreeSync Premium validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

*144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

 

29)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

30)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

31)*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

 

32)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

33)*Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

Print

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

  • Remote

    Standard Remote

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Object Remastering Pro)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.2 channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    ATSC1.0 (Terrestrial), QAM (Cable)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

GAMING

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Motion Booster

    Motion Booster 288

  • 120Hz Native (VRR 120Hz)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Upscaling

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Yes

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 120V, 50/60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SMART TV

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • AI Magic Remote

    Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

  • AI Voice ID

    Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Yes (LG ThinQ)

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • LG Shield

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • My Page

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

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