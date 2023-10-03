About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Super UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV - 55" Class (54.6" Diag)

Specs

Reviews

Support

Super UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV - 55" Class (54.6" Diag)

55UH7650

Super UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV - 55" Class (54.6" Diag)

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

Display Type

LED

Screen Size

55"

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Backlight

Edge

Refresh Rate

TM120 (Refresh Rate 60Hz)

3D

No

Panel Type

True Black Panel

Viewing Angle

Wide viewing angle

Dimming

Local Dimming

BROADCAST SYSTEM

Analog TV Reception

Yes (NTSC)

Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial,Cable)

Yes

VIDEO

Picture Engine

Super Mastering Engine

Ultra Luminance

Yes

ColourPrime

ColourPrime Plus

3D Colour Mapping

Yes

Illuminance Sensor

White Sensor

Colour Depth

Billion Rich Colours

4K Upscaler

Yes

Dynamic Colour

No

Smart Content Optimizer

Yes

Contrast Maximizer

No

Dolby Vision

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output / Speaker System

20W / 2.0ch

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes DTS M6

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Surround Mode

Ultra Surround

harman/kardon Sound

Yes (Harman Kardon Tuned Audio : 20W Full range stereo speaker embedded)

Magic Sound Tuning

Yes

Smart Sound Mode

Yes

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

Hi-Fi Audio

Yes

TV Installation Type

Magic Sound Tuning

Wireless Sound Sync / Private Sound Sync

Yes

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, RA, apt-X

HARDWARE PLATFORM

CPU

Quad

HEVC Decoder

4K@60fps,10bit

VP9 Decoder

4K@60fps, 8bit

Wi-Fi

802.11.ac

Bluetooth

Yes

MAIN FEATURES

Magic Zoom

Yes

Magic Mobile Connection

Yes

STB Control

Yes

My Content

Yes

My Channels

Yes

My Starter

Yes

Channel Advisor

Yes

Multi-view

Yes

LG Content Store

Yes

IoTV

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

SMART SHARE

Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

Yes

Mobile TV On

Yes

WiDi

Yes

Miracast

Yes

Content Sharing

Yes

webOS 3.0

Yes

OTHER

Natural Voice Recognition

Yes

Speech To Text

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

External Device App Download for USB

Yes

Simultaneous Audio

No

Block access to harmful site

Yes

OSD Language

4 Languages

AV INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI (6G : 422/HDR Support, 3G : 420)

3 (6G) Side

USB

3 Side

RF

1 Rear

Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)

1(Gender) Rear

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

1(Gender) Rear

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 Rear

LAN

1 Rear

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

1 (Phone Jack Type) Rear

Headphone Out / Line Out

No

ACCESSORIES

# of 3D Glasses (Model Number)

No

Remote Controller

MR15R

Component / AV Gender

AV gender 1 / Comp gender 1

Power Cable

Yes

Owner's Manual

Yes

Magic Remote

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption

79.7W

Standby Mode

Less than 0.5W

DIMENSIONS / ETC.

TV without Stand (W x H x D)

1240 x 721 x 61mm
48.8” x 28.4” x 2.4”

TV with Stand (W x H x D)

1240 x 787 x 282mm
48.8” x 31” x 11.1”

Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)

1358 x 861 x 175mm
53.5” x 33.9” x 6..9”

TV without Stand Weight

16.5 kg, 36.4 lbs

TV with Stand Weight

18.2 kg, 40.1 lbs

Shipping Weight

23.8 kg, 52.5 lbs

VESA Size

300 x 300

UPC

719192607118

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

Model Year

2016

What people are saying