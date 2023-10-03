About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG NANO75 70” 4K LED w/ ThinQ AI

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG NANO75 70” 4K LED w/ ThinQ AI

70NANO75UQA

LG NANO75 70” 4K LED w/ ThinQ AI

(7)
A front view of the LG NanoCell TV
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

Blooming with the
essence of pure colour

Experience colour anew with Pure Colours and Real 4K on LG NanoCell TV.

NanoCell Technology

Essential colour technology

LG NanoCell technology uses nanoparticles to filter out impure colours from RGB wavelengths.

α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

Remastered pure colour
powered by processing

The α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K analyses the original content and optimizes it for improved quality.

AI Brightness Control

Automatically adjusts your screen's brightness to match the surrounding ambient lighting levels, ensuring optimal viewing in any setting.

A screen, half in darkness, half in light, shows an image of colourful macarons. The brightness is adjusted to each side.

AI Sound Pro

Enjoy immersive audio with AI Sound Pro. AI deep learning algorithms convert 2 channels of audio into 5.1.2 virtual surround, allowing any content to be appreciated with rich, enhanced sound. AI Sound Pro also adjusts sound settings based on the type of content you're enjoying for an exceptional audio-visual experience no matter what.

An epic battle plays out on screen. Arrows show sound flowing from the TV coming from multiple directions and sources.

ThinQ AI

Convenience
customized to fit you

LG NanoCell TV features a convenient voice-activated interface that's totally personalized for you.

Smart Assistant & Connectivity

LG NanoCell takes convenience to a new level with support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay, and Homekit. Conveniently monitor connected appliances, check information almost instantly with just your voice.

A remote control with a speech bubble reading "Find me landscapes." Logos of affiliated OTT services are pictured.

My Profile

Set a personalized profile for every member of the family to quickly find the content you want and select frequently used apps with ease.
LG NanoCell TV showing three different users' LG Account pages and customized recommendations.

Sports Alert

Don't miss out on updates from your favourite teams and most important matches.

A game notification appears at the bottom of the screen. After clicking &quot;Watch&quot; the channel changes to a soccer match.

*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Scenes from Disney's animated film "Encanto" showcase bright, vivid colours on an LG NanoCell TV.
NanoCell Cinema

Bring fantasy to your home

Enjoy your favourite movies in stunning Pure Colour on LG NanoCell TV's ultra-large screen.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Enjoy movies as the director intended, without adjustments to the texture or other visual settings of the film.

A filmmaker is sitting at a desk using two montiors to edit the colours of a video.

HDR 10 Pro

By applying dynamic tone mapping on a frame-by-frame basis, all types of content are displayed with greater contrast for a more impactful and immersive viewing experience.

A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.

A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.

*Supported service may differ by country.

*Subscription required to access Disney+.

A video following a car from behind in a video game as it drives through a brightly-lit city street at dusk.
NanoCell Gaming

AAA gaming begins here

Transform your experience with fast, smooth gaming and feel like you're truly immersed in the game.

Stay connected to your hero

LG NanoCell now supports NVIDIA GeForce Now, a cloud gaming platform that brings the latest PC games directly to your TV. You can even pick up where you left off thanks to connectivity with different devices.

An image featuring the GeForce Now logo on a dark background. Cover art and titles of several popular games are shown.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Streamline your gaming experience. Access various settings on a single menu for faster, more intuitive operation.

A gaming menu with features like Low Latency and FPS and settings like Game Optimizer and Dark Room Mode is shown.

Game-changing specs

Enjoy high-speed HDR gaming on NanoCell TV with the latest gaming specifications, including ALLM, eARC, and HGiG. An enhanced audio system helps you become even more immersed in the game.

A still from a racing game showing the enhanced image quality provided by HGIG and ALLM compared to the image without.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make guidelines available for the public in order to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimizer for cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.

Rows of OTT content side-scrolls while displaying the OTT provider logo and the thumbnails of content offered.

Endless content,
hours of enjoyment

With direct access to major streaming services, you're bound to find something for everyone.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.

LG NanoCell TV's recyclable box with flowers and plants sprouting from the top of the box.

Just one more thing
to love about NanoCell

LG NanoCell's packaging has been redesigned using single colour printing and a recyclable box.

*Content on box may vary by model or country.

An LG QNED in a dark room. Dyed powders create an explosion of rainbow colours on the TV.

Explore new worlds of
colour with LG QNED TV

Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K NanoCell

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color

Picture Processor

α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174028636

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

TEST LOCAL NAME

Backlight Type

Direct

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K NanoCell

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

SMART TV

Home Dashboard

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 22

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Weight with Stand

28.8

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1700 x 1070 x 187

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

36.6

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1562 x 907 x 59.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1562 x 972 x 361

TV Stand (WxD)

1247 x 361

TV Weight without Stand

28.4

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

What people are saying

Buy Directly

A front view of the LG NanoCell TV

70NANO75UQA

LG NANO75 70” 4K LED w/ ThinQ AI