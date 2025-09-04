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Confidence, Year After Year

Watch on and on. With a 5-year panel warranty, feel assurance in the craftsmanship of premium LG OLED televisions for years to come.

The logo of 5 year warranty for W6. The logo of 5 year warranty for G6.

*5-year panel warranty covers LG G5/G6/W6 OLED TVs.

**In the first year of the warranty, panels, parts, and labour are covered. From the second through the fifth year, only panels and parts are covered, and labour charges apply. Warranty coverage is subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Great Cover for Our Best TVs

5 years of reliable, worry-free OLED panel coverage

Your LG OLED panel is protected for five years with reliable and worry-free coverage.*

Great Cover for Our Best TVs

*In the first year of the warranty, panels, parts, and labour are covered. From the second through the fifth year, only panels and parts are covered, and labour charges apply. Warranty coverage is subject to applicable terms and conditions.

*OLED Care+ applies to OLED W6, G6

OLED83W6PUA

5-Year Limited Panel Warranty logo for Premium OLED W6

5-Year Limited Panel Warranty logo

for Premium OLED W6

OLED77G6WUA

5-Year Limited Panel Warranty logo for Premium OLED G6

5-Year Limited Panel Warranty logo

for Premium OLED G6

OLED65G6SUB

5-Year Limited Panel Warranty logo for Premium OLED G6

5-Year Limited Panel Warranty logo

for Premium OLED G6

OLED65G6WUA

5-Year Limited Panel Warranty logo for Premium OLED G6

5-Year Limited Panel Warranty logo

for Premium OLED G6