We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65" LG OLED TV - B6
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
OLED
-
Screen Size
-
65"
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
3D
-
No
-
Viewing Angle
-
Perfect viewing angle
-
Dimming
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes (NTSC)
-
Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial,Cable)
-
Yes
-
Picture Engine
-
Perfect Mastering Engine
-
Ultra Luminance
-
Yes
-
ColourPrime
-
Cinematic Colour
-
3D Colour Mapping
-
Yes
-
Illuminance Sensor
-
Colour Sensor
-
Colour Depth
-
Billion Rich Colours
-
4K Upscaler
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
-
No
-
Smart Content Optimizer
-
No
-
Contrast Maximizer
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
-
40W / 4.0ch
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
DTS-HD
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Surround Mode
-
OLED Surround
-
harman/kardon Sound
-
Yes
-
Magic Sound Tuning
-
Yes
-
Smart Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice III
-
Hi-Fi Audio
-
Yes
-
TV Installation Type
-
Magic Sound Tuning
-
Wireless Sound Sync / Private Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, RA, WMA, apt-X
-
CPU
-
Quad
-
HEVC Decoder
-
4K@60fps,10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
-
4K@60fps, 8bit
-
Wi-Fi
-
802.11.ac
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Magic Zoom
-
Yes
-
Magic Mobile Connection
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Controller
-
Yes
-
STB Control
-
Yes
-
My Content
-
Yes
-
My Channels
-
Yes
-
My Starter
-
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
-
Yes
-
Multi-view
-
Yes
-
LG Content Store
-
Yes
-
IoTV
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
-
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
-
Yes
-
WiDi
-
Yes
-
Miracast
-
Yes
-
Content Sharing
-
Yes
-
webOS 3.0
-
Yes
-
Natural Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Speech To Text
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
External Device App Download for USB
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio
-
No
-
Block access to harmful site
-
Yes
-
OSD Language
-
4 Languages
-
HDMI (6G : 422/HDR Support, 3G : 420)
-
4 (Side 2, Rear 2)
-
USB
-
2(3.0 : 1 / 2.0 : 1) Side 1(2.0 : 1) Rear
-
RF
-
1 Rear
-
Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)
-
1(Gender) Rear
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
-
1(Gender) Rear
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1 Rear
-
LAN
-
1 Rear
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
1 (Phone Jack Type) Rear
-
Headphone Out / Line Out
-
No
-
# of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
-
No
-
Remote Controller
-
MR15R
-
Component / AV Gender
-
AV gender 1 / Comp gender 1
-
Power Cable
-
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
No
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
120V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
-
TBD
-
Standby Mode
-
0.5W↓
-
TV without Stand (W x H x D)
-
1451 x 838 x 48.6mm 57.1” x 32.9” x 1.9”
-
TV with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1451 x 882 x 225mm 57.1” x 34.7” x 8.8”
-
Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1679 x 949 x 228mm 65.4” x 36.5” x 8.3””
-
TV without Stand Weight
-
22.6kg, 48.6 lbs
-
TV with Stand Weight
-
25.9kg, 55.9 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
34.0kg, 73.7 lbs
-
VESA Size
-
300 x 200
-
UPC
-
719192603738
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
-
Model Year
-
2016
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)