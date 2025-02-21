Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
83 Inch LG OLED B4 4K Smart TV OLED83B4

OLED83B4PUA

83 Inch LG OLED B4 4K Smart TV OLED83B4

(5)
Front view with LG OLED TV, OLED B4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen with 2-pole stand
Slightly-angled left-facing side view of LG OLED TV, OLED B4
Left-facing side view of LG OLED TV, OLED B4
Side view of LG OLED TV, OLED B4
Right-facing side view of LG OLED TV, OLED B4
Slightly-angled right-facing side view of LG OLED TV, OLED B4
Rear view of LG OLED TV, OLED B4
Close-up image of LG OLED TV, OLED B4 from the base, showing 2-pole stand
Angled view of LG OLED TV, OLED B4 from above
Aerial view of LG OLED TV, OLED B4
Close-up image of LG OLED TV, OLED B4 showing the top edge

Key Features

  • Clearer sound and picture with refinements by the alpha 9 AI Processor 4K.
  • Infinite Contrast for crisp visuals with dark blacks and bright whites.
  • 4 years of upgrades guaranteed over 5 years with webOS Re:New Program.
  • Dolby Atmos for immersive sound and incredibly lifelike graphics of Dolby Vision.
  • Smooth and stutter-free gaming with VRR, G-sync, and Freesync.
More

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

A gold emblem of World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the sky above it.

The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favourite OLED continues.

*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

What makes LG OLED stand apart?

LG’s alpha 9 AI Processor on top of a motherboard, emitting orange bolts of light. OLED TV with the OLED Care menu is selected in the support menu that is up on the screen. The slimline design in a side of view as it is placed flat against the wall in a modern living space.

alpha 9 AI Processor

Definitive intelligence at its core

The alpha 9 AI Processor chip redefines OLED with refinements that add transformative yet lifelike detail.

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

1.5x

Faster AI Performance

2.3x

Improved Graphics

1.8x

Processing Speeds

*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor. 

**Screen images simulated. 

Intelligence that refines the OLED experience

LG OLED in a modern living space displaying a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. A woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

AI Customization

Syncs with how you watch

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

A picture tailored to your taste

Select your favourite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

AI Acoustic Tuning

The optimal audio
fits your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

LG OLED TV in a modern living space in nighttime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

night

LG OLED TV in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

day

Intelligence that's bright in any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.

AI Picture Pro

Insane realism with
authentic charm

AI Super Upscaling

AI fine-tunes the resolution

After classifying the frame, AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution realistically elevate scenes.

*Screen images simulated.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of
the soundscape

LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Virtual 9.1.2ch Surround

Lifelike audio soars through your space

Experience the insane immersion of an all-encompassing 9.1.2 virtual surround sound system.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Dynamic Sound Booster

Impactful sound resonates

AI processor refinements give your sound a dynamic boost packed with power.

LG OLED TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.

Adaptive Sound Control

Sound suits whatever you watch

Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

*Screen images simulated.

**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

***Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

SELF LIT OLED 4K

Backlight-free brings
boundless beauty

Rather than relying on an additional backlight, LG OLED's self lit pixels illuminate independently. The result is true-to-life colour, perfect blacks that never gray, and a picture beyond compare. With Eye Comfort Technology's low-blue light, flicker-free, and discomfort glare-free certifications, watch for longer without eye strain.

*Screen images simulated.

Endless contrast creates infinite impact

Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.

A bustling city scene in the early evening with bold colors and contrast.

100% Colour Fidelity & Volume

Scenes shine with lifelike colours

100% colour volume boosts rich hues, while 100% colour fidelity preserves shades without distortion.

*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 colour patterns.

**Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek. 

OLED TV is standing on the right side of the image. The Support menu is up on the screen, and the OLED Care menu is selected.

OLED Care

Boost the longevity of your OLED

Relax more and enjoy more with integrated panel care that keeps your screen like new for longer.

LG OLED TV, OLED B4 on the wall of a neutral living space showing a colorful photo of a sunset over the ocean.

Slimline Design

Clean lines create a slick impression

A bottom corner of LG OLED TV, OLED B4’s stand on top of a marble surface. A pale blue wave is on the screen. LG OLED TV, OLED B4 on a stand in a minimalist space.

As close as it gets

Incredibly slim lines keep your attention on the whole screen with no distractions while blending beautifully with your home interiors.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

Vast Size Range

Sized to fit every life

Discover a size for every space and taste with a lineup ranging from 48" to 77".

Comparing LG OLED TV, OLED B4's varying sizes, showing OLED B4 48", OLED B4 55", OLED B4 65", OLED B4 77".

webOS Re:New Program logo is against a black background with a yellow and orange, purple circular sphere at the bottom.

webOS Re:New Program

Every year new TV for 5 years

Stay up to date with handy features and technologies through 4 promised webOS upgrades over 5 years.

*The webOS Re:New program supports a total of 4 webOS upgrades over five years.

**The five-year upgrade threshold for the webOS Re:New Program is the global launch of a new product.

***The first upgrade to webOS will occur two years from the time of purchase.

****Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the current version at point of purchase.

*****Upgrades are available for 2022 release models including all OLED and 8K QNEDs, and models released after 2023 include UHD, NanoCell, QNED and OLED.

******Features are subject to change and some feature, application, and service updates may vary by model.

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

The webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.

*****Screen images simulated.

Tune into cinematic
marvels and arcade fun

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Authentic movie scenes burst into life

Transform movie night. Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture comes together with the support of FILMMAKER MODE™ to preserve the director's intention, optimizing the picture quality while ensuring no distortion or over-processing.

A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. Dolby Vision logo FILMMAKER MODE™ logo

*Screen images simulated.
**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Enticing soundscapes surround you

Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos's unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth.

A cozy, dimly lit living space, LG OLED TV displaying a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby Atoms logo in the bottom left corner.

*Screen images simulated.

Director-approved for advanced processing

In conversation with Netflix’s Beef director Lee Sung Jin.

Where Ryusuke Hamaguchi crafts his award-winning movies.

Ultimate Gaming

Where fast action never stutters

Gear up for victory with AMD FreeSync Premium, G-SYNC compatibility, 120Hz Mode, and VRR.

A video shows an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.

**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 120Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. 

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favourite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

Print

Key Spec

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Speaker System

    2.2 channel

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1851 x 1062 x 55.3

  • TV Weight without Stand

    32.3

All Spec

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Weight with Stand

    41.6

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    2050 x 1210 x 285

  • Packaging Weight (Overseas)

    56.0

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1851 x 1062 x 55.3

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1851 x 1092 x 279

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    1199 x 279

  • TV Weight without Stand

    32.3

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    400 x 400

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing (Front Firing when standing)

  • Speaker System

    2.2 channel

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    ATSC1.0 (Terrestrial), QAM (Cable)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

GAMING

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Response Time

    Less than 0.1ms

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Upscaling

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 120V, 50/60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SMART TV

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Sender/Receiver)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

