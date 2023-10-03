We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
50 Inch 1080p Smart Plasma TV
All Spec
-
Premium VOD Services
-
Yes
-
MHL (Mobile to TV, Wired)
-
Yes
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labor
-
UPC
-
719192591912
-
Screen Size
-
50"
-
Screen Size Class (diagonal)
-
50" Class (49.9" diagonal)
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080p
-
Display Type
-
PDP
-
Protective Skin Glass
-
Yes
-
600Hz Max Sub Field Driving
-
Yes
-
ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)
-
3 Modes
-
TV without Stand (WxHxD)
-
46.1" x 27.6" x 2.2"
-
TV without stand weight
-
51.3 lbs
-
TV with stand weight
-
54.8 lbs
-
TV with Stand (WxHxD)
-
46.1" x 29.8" x 12.4"
-
TV Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
52.4" x 32.0" x 9.0"
-
Shipping Weight
-
65.8 lbs
-
Triple XD™ Engine
-
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
8 Modes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
6 Modes
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching)
-
HDMI/Component/RF - 1080i, 1080p, 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
-
Yes
-
Picture Wizard
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
2ch Speaker System
-
Audio Output Power (Watts - THD 10%)
-
20W
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Dolby® Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Virtual Surround
-
Yes (Plus)
-
Sound Mode
-
6 Modes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Smart Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 Modes
-
USB
-
Yes
-
- Video
-
DivX HD
-
- Photo
-
JPEG
-
- Audio
-
AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MPEG, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Wi-Fi® Ready
-
Wi-Fi dongle required. Will be supplied at no charge.
-
WiFi Direct (Ready)
-
Wi-Fi dongle required. Will be supplied at no charge.
-
MHL
-
Yes
-
RF In (Antenna/Cable)
-
1 (Rear)
-
Component Video In(Y, Pb, Pr + Audio)
-
1 (Rear)
-
Composite In (AV)
-
1 (shared w/Component)
-
HDMI®
-
3 (Side)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1 (Rear)
-
USB 2.0
-
3 (Side)
-
LAN
-
1 (Rear)
-
RS-232
-
USB Port (no power on)
-
VESA® Wall Mount Pattern
-
400mm x 400mm
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)