Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED80 with text of LG QNED, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

It's all about the new QNED

Crisp colour and clarity on colossal LG QNED. Our new chipset and dimming zones perfect contents so every pixel stays razor sharp.

LG QNED80 screen featuring a colorful artwork.

*Screen image simulated.

Explore LG QNED's new innovations

The alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 is shown with yellow light emanating from underneath. A red, yellow and purple spiral shape is shown between the words "Upgradeable webOS" and "webOS Re:New Program". LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.
alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

Experience superb entertainment enhanced from within

Smart alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 auto-optimizes audio and brightness, for full immersion in action.

*Screen image simulated.

AI Customization

Syncs with how you watch

LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room with a guitar player shown on the screen. Concentric circle graphics representing sound waves.

AI Acoustic Tuning

The optimal audio fits your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Night

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Day

Intelligence that's bright in any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of the soundscape

LG TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Lifelike audio soars through your space

Hear every breath and beat, as the 9.1.2 virtual surround sound system fills your space with rich, soundstage quality audio.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Impactful sound resonates

AI processor refinements give your sound a dynamic boost packed with power.

LG TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the space.

Sound suits whatever you watch

Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

*Screen images simulated.

**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

***Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

webOS Re:New Program logo is against a black background with a yellow and orange, purple circular sphere at the bottom.

webOS Re:New Program

Every year new TV for 5 years

Stay up to date with handy features and technologies through 4 promised webOS upgrades over 5 years.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 webOS upgrades over five years.

**The five-year upgrade threshold for the webOS Re:New Program is the global launch of a new product.

***The first upgrade to webOS will occur two years from the time of purchase.

****Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the current version at point of purchase.

*****Upgrades are available for 2022 release models including all OLED and 8K QNEDs, and models released after 2023 include UHD, NanoCell, QNED and OLED.

******Features are subject to change and some feature, application, and service updates may vary by model.

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.  

webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.

*****Screen images simulated.

Ultra Big TV

Awe-inspiring scale captivates you

A family in a living room with an ultra big LG TV mounted on the wall, with an ocean scene including coral and a turtle on the screen.

Ultimate immersion from life-size entertainment. See all your content on an ultra-big display and enjoy unparalleled clarity and scale for watching, playing, or exercising.

*QNED85 and QNED80 feature Super Slim Design.

**QNED90, QNED85 and QNED80 come in a maximum of 86 inches.

***Applied models may vary by region.

Dimming Pro

Dive into incredible depth and detail

Advanced dimming technology ensures you see fine detail and remarkable true-to-life imagery, by operating dimming areas across the screen.

*QNED85 and QNED80 feature Advanced Local Dimming and Dimming Pro.

QNED colour

See bright and lush colours burst to life

Be mesmerized by incredibly rich colours, even more vivid than the world around you.

*QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80 feature QNED Colour.

**Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as certified independently by Intertek.

Super Slim Design

Sleek design integrates into your interior

Designed super slim, your screen blends seamlessly into your space and sits perfectly against the wall.

*QNED85 and QNED80 feature Super Slim Design.

**QNED85 and QNED80 come in a maximum of 86 inches.

***Applied models may vary by region.

Perfect Fit with LG Audio

The outstanding soundbar worthy of the LG QNED

A remote control pointed at an LG TV showing settings on the right side of the screen.

WOW Interface

Simplicity at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface on LG TV for simple soundbar control, like modes, profiles, and handy features.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

****WOW Interface Compatible TVs: QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80.

*****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85.

******WOWCAST Compatible TVs: QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85.

*******QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 models of 80 inches and higher can be matched with S90TY, S90TR and S70.

Dive into movie thrills and gaming skills

FILMMAKER Mode

See it just as directors dreamed it

Immerse yourself in the most authentic cut. FILMMAKER Mode delivers movies just as the director intended with precise settings.

An image of a man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the sunset. On the right bottom of the image is a FILMMAKER Mode logo.

*Screen images simulated.

**FILMMAKER Mode is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Home Cinema Experience

Find more wonder in every scene you watch

Experience the cinema at home. HDR10 Pro delivers the intended look of any film with precise colour and contrast.

A family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.

*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'. 

Powerful Gameplay

Dive full-speed into the action

Immersive HGiG play stays smooth at high-speed with ALLM, and eARC ensures it all sounds amazing.

A car racing game on the finish line, with the sign saying 'WIN!', as the player clenches on to the game joystick. ALLM, eARC, HGiG logo are placed on the bottom left corner.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and QNED80 feature GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.

**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.

***HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

****Support for HGiG may vary by country.

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favorite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

Sustainability

Discover LG QNED's vision for tomorrow

Choose what's right for the planet with light, bio packaging and global sustainability credentials.

LG QNED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**Bottom Bracket for all QNED and Full Back Cover for QNED85(65/55/50") are made with recycled plastic.

Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED80 with text of LG QNED, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

