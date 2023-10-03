About Cookies on This Site

65 Inch 1080p Smart TV w/ WebOS LED TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

65 Inch 1080p Smart TV w/ WebOS LED TV

65LB7100

65 Inch 1080p Smart TV w/ WebOS LED TV

PANEL

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Display Type

LED

MCI (Motion Clarity Index)

960

Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)

Yes

VIDEO

Triple XD™ Engine

Yes

Resolution Upscaler

Yes

Picture Mode

8 Modes (16:9, Just Scan, Original, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

Picture Wizard

Yes

Aspect Ratio

8 Modes (16:9, Just Scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom, Zoom)

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching)

HDMI™/Component/RF support 1080p, 1080i, 720p

Real Cinema 24p (2:2 pull down)

Yes

TruBlack Control

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker System

2.0 ch

Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Dolby® Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Audio Output

20W

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Private Sound Sync

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Optimizer

3 Mode (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)

Sound Mode

6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

Clear Voice II

Yes

LG CINEMA 3D

3D Type

FPR (Passive)

3D to 2D/2D to 3D

Yes

3D Depth Control

Yes

3D Viewpoint Control

20 Levels

3D Image Correction

Yes

Dual Play Capable

Yes (Glasses required and sold separately.)

LG SMART TV FEATURES

Premium Content

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Yes

Natural Language Recognition

Yes

Universal Control Capability

Yes

Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)

Yes

Games

Yes

Easy Setup

Yes

Recent/Multitasking

Yes

LG App Store

Yes

LivePlus

Yes

Live Menu

Yes

LG SMARTSHARE™ FEATURES

Media Share

Yes

- Remote App

Yes

- Network File Browser

Yes

- MHL (Mobile HD Link)

Yes

- WiDi

Yes

- YouTube Send-to-TV

Yes

- Miracast

Yes

CABINENT/INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Magic Remote

Vesa® Size (mm)

400 x 400

3D Glasses

F315 (Party Pack) 1 Ea.

POWER

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz

Power Consumption

TBD

Standby Mode

0.3W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

TV without Stand (WxHxD)

57.56" x 33.46" x 2.33"

TV with Stand (WxHxD)

57.56" x 35.47" x 12.36"

TV Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

56.85" x 33.78" x 6.85"

TV without Stand Weight

63.9 lbs

TV with Stand Weight

67.2 lbs

TV Shipping Weight

80.4 lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

719192593220

SUMMARY

Screen Size

65"

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Built-in

Yes

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

SIMPLINK™ (HDMI™ CEC)

Yes

USB

Yes

- Video

DivX HD

- Photo

JPEG, JPS, MPO

- Audio

AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, MPEG, MP3, PCM, DTS

AV INPUTS/OUTPUTS

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1 (Rear)

Component Video In(Y, Pb, Pr + Audio)

1 (Rear)

Composite In (AV)

1 (shared w/Component)

HDMI®

3 (Side)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (Rear)

USB 2.0

3 (Side)

LAN

1 (Rear)

Headphone Out

1 (Rear)

RS-232 (mini jack)

1 (Rear)

