A front view of the LG Smart Cam

A Smarter, Interactive TV Experience

The LG Smart Cam¹ allows you to enhance your webOS experiences like video conferencing, fitness, and more with a high-definition camera, built-in dual mic and multi-view function. The sleek, magnetic design snaps on for a great fit on your TV and includes a privacy slider you can close when the camera is not in use.

Capture 1080p Full HD Video

LG Smart Cam revolutionizes your video calls. With Full HD video quality and a frame rate of 30fps, LG Smart Cam captures clear, smooth, high-quality video.

Privacy Prioritized

The Smart Cam features a a privacy slider to cover the camera lens when not in use.

Live, Personalized Wellness with FlexIt

With the Smart Cam, you can invite a FlexIt health expert right onto the screen to guide, motivate, and educate³. FlexIt’s premier health and wellness professionals will be able to provide immediate feedback on form, clearly communicate guidance, and motivate you on a bigger device than ever before, providing the one-on-one attention that FlexIt specializes in.

Perfectly Paired

The LG Smart Cam is compatible with LG TVs running webOS 22 and webOS 23.

As Real as if in Person

Whether you have a formal teleconference to attend or an intimate video call to engage in, hop on calls with ease. See all your callers on the big screen, even if there are many, without needing a separate device³.

Subtle Design, Simple Installation

With an easily detachable and slim, low-profile design that fits seamlessly into your TV², the LG Smart Cam is the ultimate TV accessory that’s highly useful with low visual impact.

All-in-One Calling

LG Smart Camera features a built-in microphone so there’s no need for third-party attachments when video calling—everything is in one place!

USB Connectivity

LG Smart Cam features USB 2.0 connectivity making it compatible with a wide range of connectable devices.

¹Sold separately.
²Some LG TVs may require the use of the included magnetic strip when attaching to the TV.
Screen images simulated. All comparisons and animations are dramatized for illustrative purposes.
³Works with webOS 22 and webOS 23.

All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

Display Resolution

Full HD 1080p

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

4.9" x 2.1" x 3.19"

Shipping (WxHxD)

3.1" x 1.39" x 0.9"

Packaging Weight

0.08 lbs

Shipping Weight

0.41 lbs

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Limited Replacement

