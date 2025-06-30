Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Full HD 1080p LED TV - 22" Class (21.5" Diag)

Key Features

  • Full HD (1920x1080) IPS Display
  • Triple XD Engine
  • HDMI
  • LED Backlighting
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Colour Gamut (CIE 1931)

    68%

  • Colour Bit

    8bit (6bit plus FRC)

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M colours

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.24795 x 0.24795

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    180 cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time_Typ. (GTG)

    14ms

  • Viewing Angle

    R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)

  • Surface Treatment

    non Glare

POWER

  • Type (w/ Watt)

    Adapter (24W)

  • Input

    100~240V

  • Normal On(Typ.)

    2W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)

    1W

  • DC Off (Max.)

    0.5W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Caption

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Eye Comfort Mode

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

  • Auto / Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On/ Off Time

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Vivid/ Standard/ APS/ Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert1/ Expert2

  • Triple XD engine

    Yes

  • ARC-PC

    16:9, 4:3

  • ARC-Video

    16:9 - DTV, ATV, HDMI / Just Scan – DTV, HDMI (720p and up) / Original - DTV, ATV, HDMI / Full Wide - DTV, ATV / 4:3 - DTV, ATV, HDMI / 14:9 - DTV, ATV, HDMI / Zoom - DTV, ATV, HDMI / Cinema Zoom - DTV, ATV,HDMI

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    20.0" x 5.8" x 14.1"

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    20.0" x 2.1" x 12.5"

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    26.0" x 15.0" x 5.0"

  • With Stand Weight

    6.6 lbs

  • Without Stand Weight

    6.4 lbs

  • Shipping Weight

    9.3 lbs

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Type

    Internal

  • Input

    3W x 2

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • HDMI

    1 EA, HDMI 1.3

WARRANTY/UPC

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year Parts & Labor

  • UPC

    719192608979

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • FCC-B

    Yes

SUMMARY

  • Diagonal Class

    22 inches

  • Diagonal Size

    21.5 inches

  • Resolution

    1920 X 1080

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Display Format

    Full HD 1080p

  • HDMI Port(s)

    1 HDMI 2.0

  • Speaker System

    2ch Speaker System

  • Other Features

    Triple XD engine, Flicker Safe, Eye Comfort Mode, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care

TUNER INPUT

  • Digital

    ATSC

  • Analog

    NTSC

WALL MOUNT

  • VESA

    75x75

