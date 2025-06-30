Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
OLED evo
OLED
MiniLED
QNED evo
QNED
NanoCell
TV Accessory
Ultra Big TVs
4K UHD TVs
Soundbars
Home Theater Soundbar
True Wireless Tv

86 - 98 inch LG Ultra Big Screen AI TVs

Our Picks for You

86 - 98 inch Large Screen TVs

Big TVs & Large Screen TVs

 

For our cinema enthusiasts, sports fanatics, and gamers, LG Ultra Big TVs redefine home entertainment. With massive screen sizes ranging from 77 inches to 86 inches to 100 inches , these big TVs make every scene feel larger than life. AI-enhanced 4K and 8K resolution provide razor-sharp detail, while Dolby Vision IQ optimises picture settings based on your room's lighting.

 

Plus, LG’s α (Alpha) processor delivers advanced upscaling technology, enhancing detail and clarity so that everything looks sharp and vibrant, even on ultra-large displays.

 

Enjoy ultra-wide viewing angles, vibrant colours, and seamless motion handling, thanks to LG’s TruMotion technology. Whether you're watching blockbuster hits or live sports, every moment is crisp and clear. With Game Optimiser mode, ALLM, and VRR, LG Ultra Big TVs ensure smooth, immersive gameplay while reducing lag.

 

 

Discover amazing cinematic feel and expand your viewing experience with LG’s powerful technology and sleek designs. Shop OLED , OLED evo , QNED evo , and QNED in ultra large sizes today.

Learn more

Your One-Stop Shop - LG.ca

Discover the difference of shopping direct from LG.ca!

Sign inJoin us

New LG Members can use the Welcome Coupon towards their next purchase over $500.

Enjoy free connection services for selected products.

Get free haul-away straight from your door.

 

Affordable payments with no interest.

Enjoy hassle-free shopping with free delivery.**

Shop confidently with our price match program.*** 

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support