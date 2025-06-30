We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
For our cinema enthusiasts, sports fanatics, and gamers, LG Ultra Big TVs redefine home entertainment. With massive screen sizes ranging from 77 inches to 86 inches to 100 inches , these big TVs make every scene feel larger than life. AI-enhanced 4K and 8K resolution provide razor-sharp detail, while Dolby Vision IQ optimises picture settings based on your room's lighting.
Plus, LG’s α (Alpha) processor delivers advanced upscaling technology, enhancing detail and clarity so that everything looks sharp and vibrant, even on ultra-large displays.
Enjoy ultra-wide viewing angles, vibrant colours, and seamless motion handling, thanks to LG’s TruMotion technology. Whether you're watching blockbuster hits or live sports, every moment is crisp and clear. With Game Optimiser mode, ALLM, and VRR, LG Ultra Big TVs ensure smooth, immersive gameplay while reducing lag.
Discover amazing cinematic feel and expand your viewing experience with LG’s powerful technology and sleek designs. Shop OLED , OLED evo , QNED evo , and QNED in ultra large sizes today.
