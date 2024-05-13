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LG CordZero™ ThinQ Kompressor™ Cordless Stick Vacuum
SUMMARY
Key Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color (Cleaner)
Iron Grey
FEATURES (CLEANER) - 2 Quick Release Batteries
Yes
FEATURES (CLEANER) - Kompressor Technology
Yes
FEATURES (CLEANER) - Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
FEATURES (CLEANER) - Washable Filters
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
BAR CODE
Bar Code
772454074226
BASIC ACCESSORIES
Combination Tool
Yes
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
Batteries Included (Qty)
Yes
Battery Type
Lithiumion
Charging Time (min/battery)
240
Rated Voltage (V) (DC)
25.2
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
11.2 x 28.3 x 9.1
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
10.2 x 44.1 x 10.6
Weight include packing (lb.)
21.19
Weight (lb.)
5.95
FEATURES (CLEANER)
2 Quick Release Batteries
Yes
5-Step Filtration System (with HEPA Filter)
Yes
Clogged Objects Indicator
Yes
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone
Kompressor Technology
Yes
One-Touch Control
Yes
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
Type
Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)
Washable Filters
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color (Cleaner)
Iron Grey
NOZZLES
Bedding Nozzle
Yes
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
Yes
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
Flexible Crevice Tool
Yes
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
Dust Tank Capacity (oz) (When compressed)
33.8
Power Mode
Normal, Power, Turbo
Rated Power Consumption (W) (Turbo Mode)
370
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
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