Wireless Streaming Blu-ray DiscTM/DVD Player

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

BP350

Music Trasmission

Premium Content

Direct Access to Online Content

Blu-ray Disc™

Full HD Up-scaling

USB Movie Playback

Smart Hi-Fi Compatible

Blu-ray players that are Smart Hi-Fi* compatible allow LG Music Flow speakers to play audio from the Blu-ray/DVD/CD. This makes it easy to add speakers to your compatible LG home theatre system or start to build your own home cinema. *Internet connection required and sold separately.

Smart Hi-Fi Compatible

Premium Content

Simply select and enjoy favorite onlineAccess premium content from providers like Netflix® and YouTube®. Stream your favourite movies and TV shows, enjoy the latest games, apps and more. LG connects you to the content that you and your family want. Disclaimer:
*Internet connection & some subscriptions required and sold separately. Content and services vary by product and are subject to change without notice.

Premium Content

Direct Access to Online Content with Remote App

Download the LG Remote App to your compatible smartphone or tablet to select and enjoy online* content.
*Internet connection required and sold separately.

Direct Access to Online Content with Remote App

Blu-ray Disc™

If you have a capable television, this player lets you enjoy visually spectacular Hollywood blockbusters on Blu-ray* Disc™, in stunning quality.
*TV sold separately. Viewing video content may cause discomfort. Visit www.lg.com for details.

3D Blu-ray Disc™

USB Movie Playback

The USB 2.0 port allows you to quickly, easily connect a digital storage device and share media such as compatible movies, songs and photos. Just plug it in and use your remote control to navigate through your files.

USB Movie Playback

Full HD Up-scaling

All LG Blu-ray players also play DVDs, so there is no need to replace your old DVD collection. DVD Upscaling also delivers superior image quality from these standard-definition discs, so they look great on your HDTV.

Full HD Up-scaling

Smartshare

LG gives you multiple ways to share those vacation photos, that family video or your favourite song on your TV, from a compatible device like a smartphone or tablet. Whether you link devices via your home network or send content directly from your laptop over WiDi, LG makes it easy for you to share what you like up on the big screen for friends and family to enjoy.
*Internet subscription required and sold separately.

Smartshare

Print

All Spec

LG SMART FUNCTIONS

Premium Apps

-

LG Apps

-

LG Cloud

-

Full Web Browser

-

Search

-

FEATURES

All-in-One Search

-

USB Playback

Yes

External HDD Playback (via USB)

Yes

Private Sound Mode

-

SIMPLINK

Yes

LG Remote App

Yes

VIDEO

1080p Upscaling

Yes

Digital Cinema 4K upscaling

-

2D to Conversion

-

Noise Reduction

Yes

NTSC<=>PAL Conversion

Yes

Deep Colour

Yes

xvYCC

Yes

Video Enhancement

Yes

AUDIO

Dolby® Digital

Yes

Dolby® Digital Plus

Yes

Dolby® TrueHD

Yes

DTS®

Yes

DTS 2.0+Digital Out®

Yes

DTS-HD Master Audio®

Yes

COMPATIBILITY

BD Profile

2.0

Playback Formats

Video: MPEG-1, MPEG2 PS/TS, MPEG4 AVC (H.264), SMPTE VC1 (VC-9), MKV, AVC Rec, AVC HD, M4V, WMV, 3GP, MP4, MOV, FLV, VOB, TS, DAT Audio: LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, DTS 2.0, DTS-HD, MPEG 1/2 L2, MP3, WMA, AAC, FLAC Photo: JPEG, GIF, Animated GIF, PNG

Playback Media

Blu-ray, BD, BD-R, BD-RE, DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, CD, CD-R, CD-RW, DTS-CD

CONNECTIVITY

Wired

-

Wi-Fi® Built-in

Yes

Wi-Fi Direct

-

DLNA Certified®

Yes

INPUTS AND OUTPUTS

HDMI® Output

1 (Rear)

Optical Audio Output

-

USB

1

Ethernet

-

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

Batteries

Yes

POWER

Voltage

110V 50/60Hz

Type

Adaptor

Power Consumption

12W

Standby Mode

0.5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Product Size (WxHxD)

10.6” x 1.7” x 7.7” | 270 x 43 x 195mm

Shipping Size (WxHxD)

TBD

Shipping Weight

1.87 lbs, 0.85 kg

Product Weight

TBD

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

772454064821

