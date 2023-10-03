We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wireless Streaming Blu-ray DiscTM/DVD Player
Smart Hi-Fi Compatible
Smart Hi-Fi Compatible
Premium Content
*Internet connection & some subscriptions required and sold separately. Content and services vary by product and are subject to change without notice.
Premium Content
Direct Access to Online Content with Remote App
*Internet connection required and sold separately.
Direct Access to Online Content with Remote App
Blu-ray Disc™
*TV sold separately. Viewing video content may cause discomfort. Visit www.lg.com for details.
3D Blu-ray Disc™
USB Movie Playback
USB Movie Playback
Full HD Up-scaling
Full HD Up-scaling
Smartshare
*Internet subscription required and sold separately.
Smartshare
All Spec
-
Premium Apps
-
-
-
LG Apps
-
-
-
LG Cloud
-
-
-
Full Web Browser
-
-
-
Search
-
-
-
All-in-One Search
-
-
-
USB Playback
-
Yes
-
External HDD Playback (via USB)
-
Yes
-
Private Sound Mode
-
-
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
LG Remote App
-
Yes
-
1080p Upscaling
-
Yes
-
Digital Cinema 4K upscaling
-
-
-
2D to Conversion
-
-
-
Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
NTSC<=>PAL Conversion
-
Yes
-
Deep Colour
-
Yes
-
xvYCC
-
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
-
Yes
-
Dolby® Digital
-
Yes
-
Dolby® Digital Plus
-
Yes
-
Dolby® TrueHD
-
Yes
-
DTS®
-
Yes
-
DTS 2.0+Digital Out®
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio®
-
Yes
-
BD Profile
-
2.0
-
Playback Formats
-
Video: MPEG-1, MPEG2 PS/TS, MPEG4 AVC (H.264), SMPTE VC1 (VC-9), MKV, AVC Rec, AVC HD, M4V, WMV, 3GP, MP4, MOV, FLV, VOB, TS, DAT Audio: LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, DTS 2.0, DTS-HD, MPEG 1/2 L2, MP3, WMA, AAC, FLAC Photo: JPEG, GIF, Animated GIF, PNG
-
Playback Media
-
Blu-ray, BD, BD-R, BD-RE, DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, CD, CD-R, CD-RW, DTS-CD
-
Wired
-
-
-
Wi-Fi® Built-in
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Direct
-
-
-
DLNA Certified®
-
Yes
-
HDMI® Output
-
1 (Rear)
-
Optical Audio Output
-
-
-
USB
-
1
-
Ethernet
-
-
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Batteries
-
Yes
-
Voltage
-
110V 50/60Hz
-
Type
-
Adaptor
-
Power Consumption
-
12W
-
Standby Mode
-
0.5W
-
Product Size (WxHxD)
-
10.6” x 1.7” x 7.7” | 270 x 43 x 195mm
-
Shipping Size (WxHxD)
-
TBD
-
Shipping Weight
-
1.87 lbs, 0.85 kg
-
Product Weight
-
TBD
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
-
UPC
-
772454064821
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
BP350
Wireless Streaming Blu-ray DiscTM/DVD Player