5.6 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Smart WiFi Enabled Top Load Washer with Agitator and TurboWash3D™ Technology

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

WT7305CV

WT7305CV

5.6 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Smart WiFi Enabled Top Load Washer with Agitator and TurboWash3D™ Technology

Powerful Yet Gentle Clean in 37 Minutes*

Powerful Yet Gentle Clean in 37 Minutes*

Exclusive LG TurboWash3D™ gives a complete yet gentle clean to help get thorough more in less time.
Save Time

Save Time & Simplify Laundry Day

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your washer or dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your laundry with simple voice commands.
Deep Fill, Whenever You Choose

Deep Fill, Whenever You Choose

A deep fill option adds extra water to any cycle with the touch of a button.
Get It All Done In Less Time

Get It All Done In Less Time

Mega Capacity (5.6 cu. ft.) means you have even more room to do laundry in fewer loads.
Cold Wash Without Compromise

Cold Wash Without Compromise

ColdWash™ technology penetrates deep into fabrics, for energy savings, with warm water performance.
Smooth Surface Helps Prevent Snags

Smooth Surface Helps Prevent Snags

Unlike porcelain or plastic tubs, LG's stainless steel tub avoids chips that snag on & ruin clothing.
Put Peace and Quiet Back Into Your Day

Put Peace and Quiet Back Into Your Day

Keeps even big loads in balance to reduce washer noise and vibration.
Maximize Your Wash Motions with 4-Way Agitator

Maximize Your Wash Motions with
4-Way™ Agitator

Unique 4-way wash action moves clothes left and right, up and down for a thorough yet gentle clean.
Consumer-Reports

LG Agitator Washer was evaluated by Consumer Reports

*Consumer Reports does not endorse products or services.
LG Agitator Washer was evaluated by Consumer Reports SEE RATINGS CHART

Warranty/Certifications

Alt text

*Based on independent testing in normal cycle with TurboWash™ Option, 8lb. Load (July 2020)
*The results may be different depending on the environment.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
5.6 cu. ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27” x 44 1/2” x 28 3/8”(57 1/4” H with lid
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.6

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27" x 44 1/2" x 28 3/8"

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Graphite Steel (V)

Lid Type

SilverTransparent Glass

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

FEATURES

Type

Top Load Washer

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

ColdWash

Yes

TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Soft Closing Door

Yes

TurboDrum

Yes

[TL] TurboWash

Yes

4-Way Agitator

Yes

TurboWash 3D

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

5.6

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231029308

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 60 Hz, 5 Amps

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Control Lock

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

Delay Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Soak

Yes

Stain Care

Yes

Deep Fill

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27" x 44 1/2" x 28 3/8"

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 19/32" x 46 3/8" x 31 3/8"

Weight (lb.)

130

Weight include packing (lb.)

162.3

Product Height with Lid Open (inch)

57 1/4"

PROGRAMS

[TL]Bedding

Yes

[TL]Delicates

Yes

[TL]Heavy Duty

Yes

[TL]Normal

Yes

[TL]Quick Wash (Speed Wash)

Yes

[TL]Rinse + Spin

Yes

[TL]Spin Only

Yes

[TL]Tub Clean

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

