5.6 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Smart WiFi Enabled Top Load Washer with Agitator and TurboWash3D™ Technology
*Based on independent testing in normal cycle with TurboWash™ Option, 8lb. Load (July 2020)
*The results may be different depending on the environment.
Warranty/Certifications
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
5.6
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27" x 44 1/2" x 28 3/8"
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Body Color
-
Graphite Steel (V)
-
Lid Type
-
SilverTransparent Glass
-
Display Type
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display
-
Type
-
Top Load Washer
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
ColdWash
-
Yes
-
TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
-
Yes
-
TurboDrum
-
Yes
-
[TL] TurboWash
-
Yes
-
4-Way Agitator
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
-
Yes
-
Capacity(cu.ft)
-
5.6
-
Bar Code
-
048231029308
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V, 60 Hz, 5 Amps
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
Yes
-
ColdWash
-
Yes
-
Delay Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Extra Rinse
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Soak
-
Yes
-
Stain Care
-
Yes
-
Deep Fill
-
Yes
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27" x 44 1/2" x 28 3/8"
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 19/32" x 46 3/8" x 31 3/8"
-
Weight (lb.)
-
130
-
Weight include packing (lb.)
-
162.3
-
Product Height with Lid Open (inch)
-
57 1/4"
-
[TL]Bedding
-
Yes
-
[TL]Delicates
-
Yes
-
[TL]Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
[TL]Normal
-
Yes
-
[TL]Quick Wash (Speed Wash)
-
Yes
-
[TL]Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
[TL]Spin Only
-
Yes
-
[TL]Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
