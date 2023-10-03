We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free® Fit TF8 - SwivelGrip Technology True Wireless Bluetooth UVnano+ Earbuds
1. Silicone Ear Gels
2. 6mm Driver Unit
3. Swivel Grip Technology
4. Proximity Sensor
5. Long-lasting Battery
Make your move with a fit that's secure & comfortable
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
Swivel. Lock. Go
Alt text
Immerse yourself in the music with Active Noise Cancelling
Alt text
Switch your listening mode with ease
Alt text
Clear and natural sound with Meridian
The TONE Free fit cradle is open, with the left earbud inside the cradle, and the right earbud outside. Meridian's logo is seen at the bottom of the image.
Two Meridian speakers and a microphone in a dark room.
A man working on professional machines at his desk.
DSP illustration of a circuit board illuminated by blue light.
Meridian's Horizon infographic is visible, and the infographic is shaped like a sound waves wrapped around a person.
Freshen up your wireless earbuds with UVnano
Alt text
A close-up of the TONE Free fit earbud, with a blue grid on the eargel. Text says UVnano cleans thoroughly and 99.9% reduction in bacteria. A woman is sweating as she wears TONE Free fit, and it appears she just finished her workout.
Alt text
Waterproof keeps you playing through dust, sweat, and wetness
TONE Free fit earbuds in front of text saying IP67. The earbuds are surrounded by water and water droplets. A woman with her hair tied up is shown on the left, wearing a TONE Free fit product, pouring water on her face, and a man's hand washing the TONE Free fit earbuds with water is shown on the right.
Alt text
IPX7 is protection against the effects of immersion in water, based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use.
*Charging cradle is not waterproof. Earbuds must be thoroughly dried prior to placing them into the charging cradle or they may be damaged. Hands must also be dried prior to handling the charging cradle.
One charge for long lasting battery life
A man wearing the TONE Free fit and looking at his smartphone. The sky is dark as he just finished his evening workout. A woman wearing TONE Free fit earbuds is catching her breath in sunny weather.
Alt text
*Based on LGE internal quality testing, the earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 10 and 20 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.
Easy Pairing to connect your earbuds
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
*Only supported on Android devices.
*Location and Bluetooth functions must be activated to operate.
*Google Fast Pair is only supported on Android devices.
*MS Swift Pair is only supported by Windows 10 ver 1803 or higher.
*Before Google authentication, you can activate and use the device's Debug mode.
*No separate distance adjustment option.
Alt text
2.The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
3.The earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 10 and 14 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.
4.Plug & Wireless can't be used with some game consoles, and compatibility varies by device.
5.Plug & Wireless compatibility varies by device. Microphone function is not supported in Plug & Wireless mode.
6.Product will come with either a white or black AUX cable.
7. Read the label before using.
*Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.
*Available colours and features may vary by retailer, country or carrier.
*Actual colour and dimension may differ from the screen image.
*Features and specifications are subject to change without prior notice.
Plug in to move wirelessly
TONE Free fit is connected with a Plug
Alt text
All Spec
-
Charging Cable
-
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
-
Yes
-
AUX (3.5Φ) to USB Cable
-
Yes
-
Ear hook
-
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
6Φ
-
Unit Type
-
Dynamic
-
Charging Case Net Weight
-
43 g
-
Product Net Weight
-
5.9 g
-
BLE
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.3
-
Google Fast Pair Service
-
Yes
-
Customized EQ
-
Yes
-
LG EQ
-
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
-
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
3D Sound Stage
-
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
-
Yes
-
# of Mic
-
3
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
Talk Thru
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
-
10
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
-
30
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
-
1
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
-
2
-
Fast Charging
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IP67
-
Uvnano
-
Yes
-
Multi Paring
-
Yes
-
Swift Pair
-
Yes
-
Plug&Wireless
-
Yes
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Charging Case
-
65.8 x 51.9 x 32.7 mm
-
Earbud
-
24.8 x 23.5 x 26.7 mm
-
Bar Code
-
195174040560
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
TONE-TF8
LG TONE Free® Fit TF8 - SwivelGrip Technology True Wireless Bluetooth UVnano+ Earbuds