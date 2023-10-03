LG TONE PRO™ Wireless Stereo Headset

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
Bluetooth Specification
-
Version 4.1
-
Supported Bluetooth Profiles
-
Advanced Audio Distribution (A2DP), Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP), Hands-Free (HFP), Headset (HSP)
-
Talk Time
-
Up to 16 hours1
-
Music Play Time
-
Up to 10.5 hours1
-
Standby Time
-
Up to 720 hours
-
Charging Time
-
Less than 2 hours
-
Operating Range
-
33 ft.
-
Weight
-
1.54 oz.
-
Call & Play/Pause Buttons
-
On the side of device
-
Sound Profile
-
Advanced Quad Layer Speaker Technology™
-
Available Colours2
-
Black
-
Additional Features
-
Tone & Talk™, SMS/MMS reader with voice, speed dial & current time alert3
-
Bluetooth Headset
-
LG TONE PRO Bluetooth Stereo Wireless Headset (HBS-780)
-
USB Charging
-
Micro USB Charging Cable (AC Adapter Head Not Included)
-
Ear Gels
-
Extra Ear Gels (One Set - Small)
-
Product Documents
-
User Manual & Warranty Card
-
1
-
Certain features may use more power and cause actual time to vary.
-
2
-
Some colours may not be available at all carriers and providers
-
3
-
Requires download of free Tone & Talk app from Google Play™ or App Store®
What people are saying
-
