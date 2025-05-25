We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[官網限定] 父親節優惠
09/06/2025 ~ 15/06/2025
全線影音及顯示器產品可享 92 折*
精選產品可享 88 折*
- 48 吋 LG OLED AI B5 4K 智能電視 OLED48B5PCA
- 65/55 吋 LG OLED AI B4E 4K 智能電視 OLED65B4ECA / OLED55B4ECA
- 50 吋 LG QNED AI QNED80 4K 智能電視 50QNED80TCA
- LG StanbyME 觸控螢幕 + XT7S 喇叭 套裝 27ART10CKPL.AXT7S
- LG OLED Flex 42LX3QPCA
- 27 吋 UltraGear™ QHD OLED 遊戲顯示器 27GX790A-B
- 27 吋 UltraGear™ QHD IPS 遊戲顯示器 27GS75Q-B
- 27 吋 UltraGear™ QHD Nano IPS 遊戲顯示器 27GS85Q-B
- 27 吋 UltraGear™ UHD 4K Nano IPS Black 遊戲顯示器 27G850A-B
- 38 吋 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD+ Nano IPS 弧形顯示器 38WR85QC-W
- XBOOM 360 XO2T 便攜式藍牙喇叭 XO2TBK
- LG TONE Free T90S 藍牙耳機 TONE-T90S
*折扣以會員價計算。優惠不適用於其他 2025 電視、CineBeam Q 投影機及配件產品。
