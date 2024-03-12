فرن مدمج حجم 72 لتر لطهي متساوٍ لون فضي من إل جي

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
احصل على مطبخ مريح واحترافي مع LG
توفّر LG أجهزة مدمجة فائقة الجودة تتميّز بتصميم أنيق متعدد الاستخدامات وعناصر تحكّم سهلة. أثناء تصميم هذه الأجهزة، تمت مراعاة الالتزام بأعلى معايير وسائل الراحة ومعدات المطبخ الحديثة. ستكون أجهزة LG المدمجة إضافة متناغمة مع ديكورك الداخلي أيًا كان نوعه.