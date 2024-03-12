Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
فرن مدمج حجم 72 لتر لطهي متساوٍ لون فضي من إل جي

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

فرن مدمج حجم 72 لتر لطهي متساوٍ لون فضي من إل جي

WSEZM7225S2

فرن مدمج حجم 72 لتر لطهي متساوٍ لون فضي من إل جي

front view
طهي متساوٍ

طهي متساوٍ

وصفات طعام تلقائية

وصفات طعام تلقائية

رفّ متداخل الأجزاء

رفّ متداخل الأجزاء

السعة 72 لتر

السعة 72 لتر

احصل على مطبخ مريح واحترافي مع LG

احصل على مطبخ مريح واحترافي مع LG

توفّر LG أجهزة مدمجة فائقة الجودة تتميّز بتصميم أنيق متعدد الاستخدامات وعناصر تحكّم سهلة. أثناء تصميم هذه الأجهزة، تمت مراعاة الالتزام بأعلى معايير وسائل الراحة ومعدات المطبخ الحديثة. ستكون أجهزة LG المدمجة إضافة متناغمة مع ديكورك الداخلي أيًا كان نوعه.

سعة كبيرة

تحضير وصفات أكثر في الوقت ذاته

استمتِع بوقتك الذي ستوفره عند الطبخ في الفرن الأكبر في فئته.

استمتِع بمذاق رائع لأصناف يتم طهيها بطرق متنوعة

أوضاع متنوعة للطهي

استمتِع بمذاق رائع لأصناف يتم طهيها بطرق متنوعة

استمتِع بتذوق نكهات أصناف الطعام المختلفة مع أفران LG بدءًا من الخَبز إلى الشوي.

وصول سريع وسهل إلى الأطباق

قضبان متداخلة الأجزاء

وصول سريع وسهل إلى الأطباق

يمكنك الوصول بسهولة وبسرعة إلى الأطباق بفضل القضبان الانزلاقية المتداخلة الأجزاء.

إمكانية نزع الزجاج للتنظيف بسهولة

باب فرن زجاجي يمكن نزعه

إمكانية نزع الزجاج للتنظيف بسهولة

أصبح التنظيف أكثر سهولة بفضل إمكانية نزع كل طبقة من طبقات الباب الزجاجي على حدة.

طهي متساوٍ

طهي متساوٍ على كل مستوى

لا داعي للقلق بشأن احتراق الأطباق أو عدم طهي الأطعمة.

طاقة عالية كفاءة من الفئة A

كفاءة في استهلاك الطاقة من الفئة A

طاقة عالية كفاءة من الفئة A

أفران جديدة تتميّز بالكفاءة في استهلاك الطاقة من الفئة A

طباعة

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا