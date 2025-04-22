Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
مجفف ملابس إل جي ثنائي العاكس | سعة 10 كجم | ThinQ | أسود متوسط

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

أماكن الشراء

الدعم

RH10V5MVTW
  • Front view
  • Front open view
  • Top view
  • detail drum view
  • Drum view
  • Detail view
  • Display view
  • Rigth view
  • Left open view
  • Left view
  • Bottom perspective view
  • Side view
  • Back view
  • SASO
الميزات الرئيسية

  • ™‎Dual Inverter Heat Pump
  • دورة مضادة للبكتيريا
  • تكنولوجيا التجفيف بمستشعر Sensor Dry
  • مكثف تلقائي التنظيف
  • فلتر مزدوج
  • ThinQ®‎
المزيد
مجفف ™‎DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

لأداء مستمر وعناية تدوم

استمتعي بمستويات جديدة من توفير الطاقة، والراحة، والتجفيف الصحي.

لأداء مستمر وعناية تدوم

تشغيل DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™‎ في المجفف مع المزايا

تجفيف يمنحكِ الثقة التامة

حائز على أعلى تصنيف لتوفير الطاقة ENERGY STAR®‎ في العام 2021. توفير الطاقة بنسبة تصل إلى %65 مع مجفف DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™‎.

*تم الاختبار من قِبل Intertek، باستخدام الدورة العادية مع وضع التجفيف العادي مقارنةً بالدورة العادية التقليدية مع الخيار الافتراضي (DLHC1455W مقابل DLEC888W)، حمولة DOE تزن 8.45 أرطال برطوبة أولية تبلغ %57.5 (في يناير 2021).

تخلصي من %99.9 من البكتيريا

تقتل الدورة المضادة للبكتيريا %99.9 من البكتيريا العالقة بالملابس من خلال التجفيف بدرجة حرارة عالية.

تخلصي من �.9 من البكتيريا

*بموجب الاختبار من قِبل Intertek في يوليو 2020، يقتل مجفف الملابس نسبة %99.9 من البكتيريا (العنقوديات الذهبية، والزائفة الرنجارية، والكليبسيلة الرئوية) باستخدام الدورة المضادة للبكتيريا.

اسحبي للخارج للكشف عن الفلتر المزدوج

فلتر مزدوج لمضاعفة النظافة

 

استمتعي بتقليل النسالة والغبار مع الفلتر المزدوج إلى مستوى لا يمكن للشعر المرور خلاله.

كومة ملابس من أربع قطع

تجفيف مثالي من أول مرة

 

استمتعي بملابس جافة تمامًا من أول مرة بفضل تكنولوجيا التجفيف بمستشعر Sensor Dry، والتي يعمل فيها مستشعر الرطوبة على تحسين وقت التجفيف تلقائيًا.

*قد تختلف النتائج حسب الظروف البيئية الفعلية.

مكثف تلقائي التنظيف

مكثف التنظيف المريح

 

استمتعي بالصيانة السلسة لمكثف التنظيف التلقائي الذي ينظف ذاته دون أي تدخل من جانبك.

مجفف ™‎LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

 

الملابس بنفس حالتها الجديدة

 

حافظي على ملابسك المفضلة من الانكماش أو التلف مع ميزة التجفيف بدرجة حرارة منخفضة.

  • المجفف التقليدي/المجفف الغازي
  • مجفف LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™‎

LG ThinQ®‎

 

تحكم ذكي لحياة ذكية

التحكم من أي مكان

استخدمي تطبيق LG ThinQ®‎ على هاتفك الذكي لبدء دورة تجفيف أو للحصول على إشعارات عند الانتهاء من الغسل من أي مكان.

دورات تجفيف تناسب نمط حياتك

مع دورات التجفيف المتنوعة، يمكنكِ تجفيف ملابسك على النحو المناسب لتبدي بمظهر متألق طوال الوقت.

تكنولوجيا توصيل فائقة لمزيد من الذكاء

مع تطبيق LG ThinQ®‎، يضبط المجفف تلقائيًا دورة التجفيف بشكل صحيح من خلال استقبال البيانات من غسالة LG عبر شبكات Wi-Fi.

استمتعي بوضع مجفف LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™‎ في أي مكان

لا يتطلب المجفف فتحات تهوية، بل يضفي مزيدًا من الأناقة والقوة على المكان.

  • غطاء المجفف من الزجاج المقوى
    زجاج مقوى
  • حوض من الصلب المقاوم للصدأ داخل المجفف
    حوض مقاوم للصدأ
  • وضع الغسالة والمجفف جنبًا إلى جنب
    غسالة ومجفف
  • درج للمياه بالجزء العلوي من المنتج
    درج المياه
  • Blank
  • التركيب على قاعدة: غسالة ومجفف
    تركيب

SASO

التصميم والميزات والمواصفات عرضة للتغيير دون إشعار مسبق. صور المنتج قد تتغير من بلد الى اخر. قد لا تتوفر بعض الميزات في مقاطع الفيديو في جميع المنتجات.
قد تختلف التفاصيل المعروضة على صور المنتج حسب المنطقة أو البلد أو الطراز
طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

  • لون الهيكل

    ميدل بلاك

  • الحد الأقصى لسعة التجفيف (كجم)

    10

  • أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

    600 x 850 x 690

  • مضخة حرارة عاكس مزدوج

    نعم

  • مكثف تلقائي التنظيف

    نعم

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    نعم

كل المواصفات

خيارات إضافية

  • Wi-Fi

    نعم

  • مكافحة تجعد الملابس

    نعم

  • تشغيل/إيقاف تشغيل الجرس‏

    نعم

  • التأمين ضد عبث الأطفال

    نعم

  • العناية بالمكثف

    نعم

  • إنهاء التأخير

    نعم

  • العناية بالأسطوانة

    نعم

  • إضاءة الحلة

    نعم

  • مستوى التجفيف

    3 مستويات

  • المفضلة

    لا

  • وقت أقل

    نعم

  • وقت أكثر

    نعم

  • تجفيف الرف

    لا

  • بدء التشغيل عن بُعد

    نعم

  • Steam

    لا

  • تجفيف بالوقت

    نعم

الباركود

  • الباركود

    8806084610799

السعة

  • الحد الأقصى لسعة التجفيف (كجم)

    10

التحكم والشاشة

  • موقت التأجيل

    3-19 ساعة

  • نوع الشاشة

    قرص + شاشة LED تعمل باللمس

  • إشارة قفل الباب

    نعم

  • مؤشر الشكل

    18:88

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد الصندوق (العرض*العمق*الارتفاع بالمم)

    660 x 702 x 890

  • عمق المنتج مع فتح الباب 90 درجة (مم)

    1115

  • أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

    600 x 850 x 690

  • الوزن يتضمن التغليف (كجم)

    60.0

  • الوزن (كجم)

    56.0

الميزات

  • مستشعر التجفيف

    نعم

  • المحرك ذو الدفع المباشر السداسي الحركة

    لا

  • محرك الدفع المباشر الذي يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي

    لا

  • مكثف تلقائي التنظيف

    نعم

  • إعادة بدء تلقائية

    لا

  • إضاءة الحلة

    نعم

  • جفاف مزدوج (ايكوهايبرد)

    نعم

  • مضخة حرارة عاكس مزدوج

    نعم

  • مرشح نسالة مزدوج

    نعم

  • الأسطوانة الداخلية المزخرفة

    لا

  • مؤشر فراغ المياه

    نعم

  • إشارة نهاية الدورة

    نعم

  • نوع مصدر الحرارة

    مضخة حرارية كهربائية

  • محرك الدفع المباشر ذو العاكس

    لا

  • محرك انفيرتير

    نعم

  • قواعد التسوية

    نعم

  • LoadSense

    لا

  • باب قابل للعكس

    لا

  • النوع

    مجفف مكثف (بدون تهوية)

المواد واللمسة النهائية

  • لون الهيكل

    ميدل بلاك

  • نوع الباب

    غطاء زجاجي أسود ملون

الخيارات/الملحقات

  • متوافق مع LG TWINWash

    لا

البرامج

  • العناية بالحساسية (مجفف)

    نعم

  • ملابس النشاطات (ملابس رياضية)

    نعم

  • مجفف - الذكاء الاصطناعي

    لا

  • انتعاش الفراش

    لا

  • أحجام كبيرة

    لا

  • هواء بارد

    لا

  • القطن

    نعم

  • القطن+

    نعم

  • الملابس الحساسة

    نعم

  • دورة التحميل

    نعم

  • انتعاش الجاكيت البالِ

    لا

  • اللحف

    نعم

  • العناية السهلة

    نعم

  • جينز

    لا

  • أقمشة مختلطة

    نعم

  • سريع 30

    نعم

  • تجفيف سريع

    لا

  • رف التجفيف

    نعم

  • انتعاش

    لا

  • العناية بالجلد

    لا

  • التعقيم بالبخار

    لا

  • انتعاش البخار

    لا

  • المناشف

    نعم

  • هواء دافئ

    نعم

  • الصوف

    نعم

التقنية الذكية

  • تنزيل الدورة

    نعم

  • الاقتران الذكي

    نعم

  • مراقبة الطاقة

    نعم

  • بدء التشغيل عن بُعد ومراقبة الدورة

    نعم

  • تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

    نعم

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    نعم

ما يقوله الناس

البحث محليًا

جرب هذا المنتج من حولك.

--