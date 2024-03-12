Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
23.2 قدمًا مكعبًا | تشخيص ذكي | ضاغط عاكس + ميكرويف | 25 لتر | 1000واط | تقنية الطهي والتسخين السريع| NeoChef

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

LT24CBBWLH.MS2535G

Bundle image
Products in this Bundle: 2
مجمد علوي من إل جي LT24CBBWLH

LT24CBBWLH

23.2 قدمًا مكعبًا | تشخيص ذكي | ضاغط عاكس
ميكروويف إل جي MS2535GISW

MS2535GISW

ميكرويف | 25 لتر | 1000واط | تقنية الطهي والتسخين السريع| NeoChef
ثلاجة مزودة بفريزر علوي من إل جي تظهر في مطبخ مفتوح الأبواب تظهر الثلاجة بالفريزر العلوي من إل جي مع فتح الباب السفلي

سعة كبيرة في حجم صغير


استمتع بمساحة 20 قدمًا مكعبًا لمواد البقالة الخاصة بك داخل ثلاجة لا يزدحم بها مطبخك.


™NeoChef من LG: تصميمٌ عملي بسيط لاستخداماتٍ لا تنتهي




يظهر LG Neochef™ موضوع في المطبخ.


الملخص

طباعة

Dimension (mm)

المواصفات الرئيسية

أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

838 x 1727 x 857

نوع الضاغط

كومبروسور انفيرتر ذكي

كل المواصفات

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

صانع الثلج الآلي

جاهز

محضر الثلج_يدوي (متحرك)

1

المواصفات الأساسية

نوع المنتج

فريزر علوي

الأبعاد والوزن

وزن التغليف (كجم)

99.5

أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

838 x 1727 x 857

وزن المنتج (كجم)

93.5

حجيرة المجمد

تدفق هواء متعدد

نعم

الرف_زجاج مقوى

نعم

الأداء

نوع الضاغط

كومبروسور انفيرتر ذكي

حجيرة الثلاجة

الرف_زجاج مقوى

نعم

صندوق خضراوات

نعم

الملخص

طباعة
السعة
25لتر
الأبعاد (العرض x العمق x الارتفاع)
476x272x368
التكنولوجيا الرئيسية
عاكس ذكي
ميزة إضافية
تسخين يتميز بالسهولة

كل المواصفات

ميزات التحكم

شاشة التحكم

LED أبيض اللون

نوع التحكم

لوحة تعمل باللمس

الأبعاد/الأوزان

أبعاد التعبئة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) (مم)

540 × 294 × 417

المقاس الداخلي (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) (مم)

368 × 272 × 476

أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) (مم)

476 × 272 × 368

وزن المنتج (كجم)

8.5

وزن الشحن (كجم)

11.2

الطاقة/التقديرات

خرج الطاقة (واط)

1000

مصدر الطاقة المطلوب (فولت / هرتز)

220/50~60

ميزات فرن ميكروويف

خرج طاقة المايكروويف (واط)

1000

سعة الفرن (لتر)

25

حجم القرص الدوار (مم)

292

المواصفات الأساسية

تصميم الباب

Smog

EasyClean

نعم

اللون الخارجي

أبيض

سعة الفرن (لتر)

25

النوع

Solo

ميزات الملاءمة والراحة

التأمين ضد عبث الأطفال

نعم

ساعة

نعم

EasyClean

نعم

إعدادات الوقت

نعم

أساليب الطهي

اعادة تسخين ذاتي

8

إذابة الصقيع العاكس

4

تذويب

3

مقاوم للماء

2

إزالة العسر

3

تدفئة

2

التصميم / التشطيب

تصميم الباب

Smog

نوع فتح الباب

تأرجح جانبي

اللون الخارجي

أبيض

