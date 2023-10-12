About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

ثلاجة مزودة بفريزر علوي من إل جي تظهر في مطبخ مفتوح الأبواب. يتسع مربع التظليل الأزرق في وسط الثلاجة لحجم الثلاجة لإظهار أن بها مساحة أكبر.

سعة كبيرة في حجم صغير

استمتع بمساحة 20 قدمًا مكعبًا لمواد البقالة الخاصة بك داخل ثلاجة لا يزدحم بها مطبخك.

يمكن رؤية صورة الضاغط العاكس الذكي من خلال باب الثلاجة في المطبخ. يدور بخار أزرق في الثلاجة للإشارة إلى التبريد.

تزيد من كفاءة الطاقة بنسبة %36

يبرّد Smart Inverter CompressorTM بأكبر قدر ممكن من الكفاءة لتقليل استخدام الطاقة بنسبة تصل إلى %36.

*يعتمد الاختبار على معيار "KS C ISO 15502" (الطراز: R-B601GM، R-B602GCWP). قد تختلف النتيجة في الاستخدام الفعلي.

امرأة وكلب ينامان على أريكة بالقرب من الثلاجة.

تعمل دائمًا بهدوء

يقلل Smart Inverter CompressorTM من الضوضاء بنسبة لذلك تكون ثلاجتك هادئة مثل المكتبة.

*نتيجة اختبار LGE الداخلي باستخدام طريقة اختبار LGE الداخلية التي تقارن مستويات الضوضاء لطراز Smart Inverter Compressor من إل جي، GA-B459CLWL (2020)، مع طراز الضاغط الترددي من إل جي، GBB530NSQWB (2013). قد تختلف النتيجة في الاستخدام الفعلي.

الثلاجة في مطبخ بباب يفتح جهة اليمين. بجانب الثلاجة توجد دائرة صغيرة بها صورة لنفس الثلاجة مع باب يسار مفتوح للإشارة إلى باب قابل للعكس.

باب قابل للتخصيص ليناسب احتياجاتك

يتيح لك الباب القابل للعكس تخصيص ثلاجتك لتناسب المساحة في غرفتك.

*يجب أن يتم عكس الباب بواسطة فني تركيب أو شخص خدمة معتمد. إذا لم يتم ذلك، فلن يغطي الضمان الأبواب. قد يتم فرض رسوم الخدمة. اتصل بالبائع للحصول على التفاصيل.

تظهر الأدراج السفلية للثلاجة مليئة بالمنتجات. تظهر الدائرة المكبرة ذراع التحكم في الرطوبة أعلى الدرج عن قرب مع الأسهم للإشارة إلى إمكانية تغييره.

الخضراوات والفواكه طازجة كل يوم

يحافظ درجان يحتفظان بالرطوبة على الفواكه والخضراوات طازجة لفترة أطول.
تظهر الثلاجة بالفريزر العلوي من إل جي مع فتح الباب السفلي. الثلاجة مليئة بالمنتجات ويظهر نظام التبريد الذي يطلق هواء التبريد الذي يدور من أعلى إلى أسفل الثلاجة.

تبريد متساوٍ من أعلى إلى أسفل

مع نظام منع تكون الثلج إجمالاً، يبقى الطعام طازجًا لفترة أطول. توفير الطاقة ومنع الثلج.

*سرعة تبريد المياه المعبأة: الوقت المستغرق لتبريد زجاجة الماء من 30 درجة مئوية إلى 7 درجات مئوية في سلال باب الثلاجة. تم الاختبار بواسطة SLG‏ (SLG: معتمد من مختبر الاختبارات الألماني "SLG Prüf-und Zertifizierungs GmbH)

LT24CBBWLH

التصميم والميزات والمواصفات عرضة للتغيير دون إشعار مسبق. صور المنتج قد تتغير من بلد الى اخر. قد لا تتوفر بعض الميزات في مقاطع الفيديو في جميع المنتجات.
قد تختلف التفاصيل المعروضة على صور المنتج حسب المنطقة أو البلد أو الطراز

المنتجات الموصى بها

Table Caption
الميزات LT22CBBWLN LT18CBBWLN LT22CBBWLN
LT22CBBWLN
20.9 قدمًا مكعبًا ، ثلاجة بفريزر علوي ، لون أبيض ، تدفق هواء متعدد ، ضاغط خطي عاكس موفر للطاقة
LT18CBBWLN
16.9 قدمًا مكعبًا ، ثلاجة بفريزر علوي ، لون أبيض ، تدفق هواء متعدد ، ضاغط خطي عاكس موفر للطاقة
LT22CBBWLN
20.9 قدمًا مكعبًا ، ثلاجة بفريزر علوي ، لون أبيض ، تدفق هواء متعدد ، ضاغط خطي عاكس موفر للطاقة
السعة 20.9 قدمًا مكعبًا 16.9 قدمًا مكعبًا 20.9 قدمًا مكعبًا
الأبعاد 860×730×1840 780×730×1720 860×730×1840
™ThinQ لا لا لا
الضاغط الخطي العاكس نعم نعم نعم
+Hygiene Fresh لا لا لا
من أين أشتري من أين أشتري من أين أشتري

ما يقوله الناس

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا