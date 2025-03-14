Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
سماعة حفلات LG 2023 XBOOM XL7T مزودة بتقنية البلوتوث

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

سماعة حفلات LG 2023 XBOOM XL7T مزودة بتقنية البلوتوث

سماعة حفلات LG 2023 XBOOM XL7T مزودة بتقنية البلوتوث

XL7T
Ports detail

الميزات الرئيسية

  • خرج بطاقة 250 واط ومضخم صوت 8 بوصات - املأ المكان بصوت هائل
  • إضاءة بكسل ديناميكية وإضاءة دائرية متعددة الألوان - اجعل الحفلة مضيئة
  • مقبض وعجلات متداخلة - خذها معك أينما ذهبت
  • بطارية تدوم 18 ساعة - استمتع بالموسيقى في أي وقت
  • مدخل ميكروفون وجيتار - تستطيع الغناء مع الموسيقى
  • IPX4 - تتحمل بعض الرذاذ
المزيد
Digital Trends يوصي بشعار الجائزة

جائزة

Digital Trends

حفلة Karaoke على عجلات
تم وضع XBOOM XL7T من LG على المسرح مع إضاءة متدرجة باللون الأحمر البرتقالي. خلف المسرح، يستمتع الناس بالموسيقى.


تصدر أصواتًا جريئة
اعزف بصوت عال

ارفع مستوى الحفلة مع XBOOM XL7T من LG.
تبدو كبيرة جدًا وتحتوي أيضًا على وسائل ترفيه متنوعة.

تم وضع XBOOM XL7S من LG على المسرح مع إضاءة متدرجة باللون الأحمر البرتقالي. خلف المسرح، يستمتع الناس بالموسيقى.

XBOOM XL7T من LG في فضاء لا نهائي. تظهر رسومات صوتية مربعة على الحائط. في وسط السماعة، يتم تكبير مضخم الصوت العملاق مقاس 8 بوصات من أجل التأكيد على صوته الضخم بقدرة 250 واط. تخرج موجات صوتية من مضخم الصوت.

مضخم صوت عملاق واحد

الذي يوفر صوت جهير قويًا

تحتوي XBOOM XL7T من LG على مضخم صوت عملاق مقاس 8 بوصات. إنه يوفر صوت جهير أكثر قوة، ما يوفر صوتًا عميقًا وجريئًا للجمهور.

معزز الجهير الديناميكي

ستشعر دائمًا بصوت الجهير (باس) حتى عند خفض مستوى الصوت

استمع إلى صوت الجهير المزدهر في أي وقت. يتيح لك معزز الجهير الديناميكي الاستمتاع بصوت متوازن بدون تشويه الجهير.

*قد يختلف الصوت وفقًا لمصدر الصوت.

مكبرات الترددات على شكل قبة مقاس 2.5 بوصة

صوت رائق ونقي

اسمع النغمات عالية التردد بوضوح سواء بالداخل أو بالخارج. تحتوي على مكبرات ترددات على شكل قبة مقاس 2.5 بوصة، ما يوفر صوتًا أفضل.

*تمت محاكاة الصورة لأغراض توضيحية.

المنظر الأمامي للسماعة. يوجد خط يغذي كل جزء من الإضاءة. إضاءة مزدوجة اللمعان في الأعلى والأسفل. في المنتصف، يتم تشغيل إضاءة دائرية متعددة الألوان متدرجة بلون وردي وسماوي. توجد بالأعلى إضاءة بكسل ديناميكية، وتظهر شخصية صبار.

XBOOM Party Lightings

اجعل حفلتك فاتنة

تقدم XBOOM Party Lightings من LG إضاءة للحفلة. يمكنك إنشاء عرض ضوئي للحفلة مع إذهال جمهورك بالنصوص أو الرسوم المتحركة. الأضواء المزدوجة اللمعان البراقة ستأسر الحشد.

صورة مقربة للإضاءة ديناميكية البكسل. تعرض الرقص! النص. إضاءة دائرية برتقالية متعددة الألوان قيد التشغيل بالأسفل. الناس يرقصون في الغابة وراء السماعة.

إضاءة بكسل ديناميكية

التعبير عن الإثارة
في وضع النص

جرب التطور مع XBOOM XL7T من LG.
تحتوي على لوحة مصابيح لعرض النص. اكتب رسالتك من خلال تطبيق XBOOM.

تم وضع النص على منطقة التدرج الأرجواني، وتوجد أسفلها منطقة قطرية باللون الأسود. تم وضع السماعة بينهما، ما يعرض إضاءة ديناميكية البكسل وإضاءة دائرية متعددة الألوان.

إضاءة بكسل ديناميكية

فن البكسل يجلب موجات من المرح

توفر الإضاءة ديناميكية البكسل أيضًا إعدادات مسبقة للرسوم المتحركة. يمكنك عرض الأنماط الملونة أو المعادل المرئي أو الأحرف على لوحة المصابيح.

مزيد من التعبير
تم وضع النص على المنطقة ذات اللون الأسود، ويظهر الرسم التخطيطي لحركات الإضاءة الدائرية متعددة الألوان؛ في اتجاه عقارب الساعة، وعكس اتجاه عقارب الساعة، ونصف الدائرة العلوي والسفلي، ونصف الدائرة الأيمن والأيسر، وتأثير الوميض. تم وضع السماعة بزاوية 45 درجة جهة اليسار. وثمة منطقة ملونة متدرجة بلون أرجواني بالأسفل لغرض التصميم. مضخم الصوت مقاس 8 بوصات مكبر من أجل إبراز ألوانه المختلفة.

إضاءة دائرية متعددة الألوان

كن أكثر احتفالية مع الإضاءة الدائرية

تقدم XBOOM XL7T من LG عرضًا ضوئيًا يحركه الإيقاع - إضاءة دائرية متعددة الألوان. الرقص الخفيف مع موسيقاك يضفيان طاقة ديناميكية على الحفلة.

خصِّص إضاءة الحفلة بحسب ما يروق لك

استخدم خيار My Pick في تطبيق XBOOM لتخصيص ألوان إضاءة الحفلة التي تفضلها. يمكنك أيضًا اختيار الرسوم المتحركة أو كتابة رسالة للجمهور لمضاعفة المتعة.

صور توضيحية لـ XBOOM XL7S من LG. يسار، سماعة xboom مائلة. في المنتصف، صورة مقربة للوحة العلوية تبين الأزرار والمقبض. يمين، صورة مقربة للعجلة.

*كل الصور معروضة لغرض التوضيح فقط. يختلف المنتج الفعلي نظرًا لتحسين المنتج.

امرأة تغني.
ثمة أشخاص يستمتعون بالحفل الموسيقي الصوتي مع XBOOM XL7S من LG. تحت الصورة، ثمة جيتار
مدخل الميكروفون والجيتار

اعقد حفلتك الموسيقية بنفسك

مع XBOOM XL7T من LG، يمكنك تحويل الحدث إلى كاريوكي. قم بتوصيل ميكروفونك واشرع في الغناء بقلبك. يمكنك أيضًا توصيل جيتار وإقامة حفل موسيقي بنفسك.

خذها في كل مكان،استمتع في أي وقت

اذهب مع XBOOM XL7T من LG أينما تريد لمشاركة الموسيقى. تم تصميمه لمواكبة الهواء الطلق، ولذا فهو يسافر معك في كل مكان بدون أي قلق.

احمل وانتقل

مع مقبض وعجلات متداخلة، أصبح حمل XBOOM XL7T من LG سهلًا للغاية. تميل أيضًا للخلف، ولذا يمكنك حملها مثل الأمتعة.

مقاومة للمياه بتصنيف IPX4

تتوافق XBOOM XL7T من LG مع تصنيف مقاومة الماء IPX4. يمكنها تحمل رذاذ الماء.

*تم اختبار تصنيف IPX4 في المياه العذبة. ينبغي عدم غمر السماعة في الماء. استخدم بحذر بجانب المسطحات المائية، مثل حمامات السباحة أو المحيط.

بطارية تدوم 20 ساعة

تتمتع XBOOM XL7T من LG بعمر بطارية طويل، ولذا يمكنك تشغيل الموسيقى في أي وقت بدون قلق.

*قُدِّر عمر البطارية الذي يصل إلى 20 ساعة بناءً على ضبط الصوت عند مستوى 50% بلا مؤثرات ضوئية. يختلف عمر البطارية باختلاف طريقة الاستخدام والأماكن والظروف البيئية.

