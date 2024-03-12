Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
مكبر صوت LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK المحمول الذي يعمل بخاصية Bluetooth ومزود ببطارية تدوم 10 ساعات

مكبر صوت LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK المحمول الذي يعمل بخاصية Bluetooth ومزود ببطارية تدوم 10 ساعات

XG2T

مكبر صوت LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK المحمول الذي يعمل بخاصية Bluetooth ومزود ببطارية تدوم 10 ساعات

front view

عزّز مغامراتك اليومية

عزّز مغامراتك اليومية

رفيقك على الطريق. اغمر حواسك بصوت قوي مع سماعتنا المدمجة.

Short design film of the XG2T. Play the video.

معايير عسكرية

متانة بدرجة عسكرية، صلابة ترافقك أينما كنت

ارتقِ بمستوى مغامراتك الخارجية مع XG2T. خضعت XG2T للاختبار والاعتماد وفقًا للمعايير العسكرية الأمريكية، وتوفر متانة مثبتة وأقصى أداءً.

LG XBOOM Go XG2 standing on the rock to show Military Standards.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات

*LG XBOOM Go XG2T: الاختبار والاعتماد القياسي MIL-STD-810 من قبل مختبرات KOLAS Labs. اجتاز مكبر الصوت 7 من اختبارات MIL-STD 810H المختلفة لقياس المتانة التي أجراها مختبر مستقل يتوافق مع المعايير العسكرية الأمريكية.. 

IP67

لا داعي للقلق بشأن الماء والغبار

تصنيف IP67 المقاوم للماء يسمح لسماعتك بتحمل جميع المغامرات والرذاذ. استمتع بالموسيقى بلا قلق.

*تصنيف IP67 هو مزيج من IP6X وIPX7. IP6X تَعني مضاد للغبار لمنع دخول الغبار وتوفير الحماية الكاملة. IPX7 هو معيار حماية ضد تأثيرات المياه، استنادًا إلى ظروف اختبار الغمر في الماء حتى متر واحد من الماء لمدة تصل إلى 30 دقيقة. لا يُنصح باستخدامها على الشاطئ أو حوض السباحة.

دليل التثبيت

جاهز للرحلة دائمًا

احمل موسيقاك معك أينما ذهبت، في أي وقت.

Short design film of the XG2T. Play the video.
Images of LG XBOOM Go XG2T in Lifestyle.

Sound Boost

قوة فائقة رغم الحجم الصغير

استمتع بصوت أفضل للموسيقى من خلال ميزة Sound Boost. خصِّص مُعادل الصوت لتجربة صوتية مناسبة لك.

Powerful sound graphics are coming out from the LG XBOOM Go XG2T to show the Sound boost.

خوارزمية تعزيز الصوت المنخفض

باص قوي حتى عند مستويات الصوت الخافتة

لن تفوتك تفاصيل أغانيك المفضلة. لقد عززنا خوارزمية الباص لدينا لتوفير باص غني على الدوام حتى عند مستويات الصوت المنخفضة.

Soundwaves muestra el algoritmo de mejora de sonidos graves de LG XBOOM Go XG2T.

استمتع بموسيقاك المفضّلة.
أضف متعة إلى حياتك.

  • Images to show how to attach LG XBOOM Go XG2T in Lifestyle.
  • Images to show how to attach LG XBOOM Go XG2T in Lifestyle.
  • Images to show how to attach LG XBOOM Go XG2T in Lifestyle.
  • Images to show how to attach LG XBOOM Go XG2T in Lifestyle.
  • Images to show how to attach LG XBOOM Go XG2T in Lifestyle.
  • Images to show how to attach LG XBOOM Go XG2T in Lifestyle.

بطارية 10 س

استمتع لفترة أطول

يمكنك الاستمتاع بموسيقاك في أي وقت، مع عمر بطارية يصل إلى 10 ساعات.

*عمر البطارية الفعلي يختلف حسب الشبكة والإضاءة.

*بناءً على اختبارات جودة LGE الداخلية، تدوم بطارية السماعة حتى 10 ساعات على التوالي عند مستوى صوت 50%، وعند إيقاف مؤثرات الصوت وإضاءة المؤشر الضوئي LED.

مكبر صوت

أجب على مكالماتك حتى أثناء التنقّل

استخدم السماعة كهاتف، ورد على المكالمات بلا استخدام اليدين بمجرد تلقيها. عشّاق المغامرات...لا تفوتوا أي مكالمة مع XG2T!
طباعة

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

البحث محليًا

جرب هذا المنتج من حولك.

