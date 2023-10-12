About Cookies on This Site

مكبر الصوت S95QR من LG

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

مكبر الصوت S95QR من LG

S95QR

مكبر الصوت S95QR من LG

S95QR

يظهر في الصور مكبر الصوت S95QR من LG وتلفزيون LG معًا في غرفة المعيشة. التلفزيون يعمل ويعرض صورة بالأسود والأبيض.

ميزات تناسب طرازات 2022 من تلفزيون LG بشكل مثالي

يتوافقان معًا بشكل رائع، فجرِّب أن توصل مكبر الصوت من LG بالتلفزيون لتحصل على تجربة صوتية غامرة.

يقدم WOW Orchestra صوتًا آسرًا

يقدم مكبر الصوت من LG صوتًا متناغمًا مثاليًا مع تلفاز LG. فهو يستخدم كلاً من صوت تلفاز LG ومكبر الصوت من LG في آنٍ واحد للحصول على تجربة استماع مثالية. اشعر بكل تفاصيل الصوت.

يتم إطلاق موجات صوت زرقاء اللون مختلفة الشكل من مكبر الصوت والتلفاز. تظهر علامة جديدة في الزاوية العلوية اليسرى.

*أجهزة التلفاز المتوافقة: ‎OLED‏ Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2‏، QNED‏ 99/95/90/85/80.
** تُرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تتوفر في وقت الشراء. يلزم توفر اتصال بالشبكة للتحديث.

سهولة التحكم من خلال واجهة WOW المبهرة

الآن أصبحت الراحة بين يديك. تحكم في مكبر الصوت الخاص بك من خلال تلفاز LG بجهاز واحد للتحكم عن بُعد. بنقرة واحدة على جهاز التحكم عن بُعد، يمكنك استعراض قائمة مكبر الصوت وإعداداته على شاشة التلفاز. مثل التحكم في مستوى الصوت، والتحقق من حالة الاتصال، وحتى اختيار وضع الصوت.

*قد يختلف التحكم في وضع مكبر الصوت باختلاف طرازات مكبرات الصوت.
**يقتصر استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بُعد في تلفاز LG على ميزات معينة فقط.
***أجهزة التلفاز المتوافقة: OLED‏ Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2‏، QNED‏ 99/95/90/85/80/75‏، NANO‏ 80/75‏، UHD UR/UQ‏، FHD 63.
****تدعم هذه الميزة التحقق من حالة مكبر الصوت وتغيير إعداداته عبر العرض على شاشة التلفاز، ومطابقة مستوى الصوت (40 - 100)، والتحكم في وضع مكبر الصوت.
*****تُرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تتوفر في وقت الشراء. يلزم توفر اتصال بالشبكة للتحديث.

صوت فائق الجودة مع معالج معزز بالذكاء الاصطناعي

مع ميزة مشاركة وضع صوت التلفزيون، يستخدم مكبر الصوت المعالجَ المعزز بالذكاء الاصطناعي في تلفزيون LG لتحليل المحتوى الذي تفضله ويقدم لك تجربة صوت نقي غاية في الوضوح. ويساعدك مكبر الصوت من LG على تحقيق أقصى استفادة من تلفزيون LG، بدايةً من مشاهدة الأخبار وحتى الاستمتاع بألعابك المفضلة.

إجمالي الطاقة والقنوات

يوفر مكبر الصوت خرج طاقة بقوة 810 واط و9.1.5 قنوات لتستمتع بتجربة صوتية غامرة.
يوجد تلفزيون LG معلق على الجدار في غرفة المعيشة. يُعرض على شاشة التلفزيون فيلم سينمائي. مكبر الصوت من LG أسفل التلفزيون مباشرةً على رف رمادي، ويوجد مضخم الصوت بجواره مباشرةً. يوجد طقم من سماعتين خلفيتين في الجهة الخلفية لغرفة المعيشة. تخرج رسومات التأثيرات الصوتية من جميع السماعات. يظهر شعار Dolby Atmos وDTS:X وIMAX Enhanced في الجزء السفلي الأوسط من الصورة.

*Dolby وDolby Vision هما علامتان تجاريتان مسجلتان لشركة Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

ثلاث قنوات صوتية مبتكرة تُطلق الصوت للأعلى

استكشِف أول مكبر صوت مزود بثلاث قنوات صوتية تطلق الصوت للأعلى. ويمكنها معًا تقديم تجربة صوتية متعددة المستويات مع درجة وضوح فائقة ومسرح واسع عازل للصوت، ما يتيح لك الاستمتاع بتجربة صوتية غامرة بدرجة مدهشة وأنت في منزلك.

تعرَّف على أفضل منظومة قنوات ثلاثية في العالم، التي تعني أن مكبر الصوت S95QR من LG سيقدم لك تجربة صوت متباينة الدرجة مع وضوح فائق ومسرح واسع عازل للصوت، ما يتيح لك الاستمتاع بأفضل تجربة صوتية غامرة وأنت في منزلك. في المنظر العلوي، يوجد تلفزيون LG على الأرض ومكبر صوت LG أسفل التلفزيون مباشرةً في مساحة غير محددة. يظهر على شاشة التلفزيون صورة ظلية لشخصين وخلفهما الألعاب النارية. تخرج رسومات الموجات الصوتية من السماعة الوسطى واليسرى واليمنى بالجزء العلوي لمكبر الصوت.

يقدم الصوت المكاني الثلاثي المستويات قبة صوتية افتراضية

يتخطى مكبر الصوت S95QR من LG حدود تجربة الترفيه. يقدم مكبر الصوت صوتًا مكانيًا ثلاثي المستويات - لتوفير تجربة صوتية تغمر حواسك بشكل أكبر وأكثر دقة. باستخدام محرك ثلاثي الأبعاد مرتبط مع HRTF (وظيفة النقل ذات الصلة بالرأس)، ينشئ مكبر الصوت طبقة وسطى افتراضية. يعني هذا أن طبقات الصوت تحقق صوتًا محيطيًا متطورًا لن تجربه إلا في المسرح.

3 طبقات من الموجات الصوتية على شكل قبة زرقاء تغطي مكبر الصوت والتلفاز في غرفة المعيشة. تظهر علامة جديدة في الزاوية العلوية اليسرى.

*يتوفر الصوت المكاني الثلاثي المستويات في وضع CINEMA / AI Sound Pro في مكبر الصوت.
**يتم إنشاء الطبقة الوسطى باستخدام قناة سماعة مكبر الصوت. يتم دمج صوت السماعات الأمامية والأمامية العلوية لإنشاء مجال صوتي.
***في حال عدم وجود سماعة خلفية، لا يمكن إنشاء المجال الخلفي.

تجربة صوتية متعددة القنوات تفوق التوقعات

مع مكبر الصوت S95QR من LG، استمتع بمحتوى أفضل من أي وقت مضى. فهو يقسم الصوت الثنائي القنوات إلى صوت متعدد القنوات، لتحسين ما تسمعه.

*متوفر في أوضاع AI Sound Pro وCinema وClear Voice Pro وSports وGame.

سماعات خلفية تطلق الصوت للأعلى للحصول على صوت يغمر الغرفة بأكملها

استمِع إلى الصوت من كل الاتجاهات، إذ توزع السماعات الست (4.0.2 قناة) الخلفية الصوت بزاوية 135 درجة، لتعزيز تجربة السينما المنزلية.

مضخم الصوت اللاسلكي للحصول على صوت جهير صاخب

استمتِع بصوت جهير قوي وعميق في أغانيك وأفلامك المفضلة. يضم مضخم الصوت اللاسلكي سماعة ذبذبات منخفضة (ووفر) كبير مصممة لالتقاط النغمات المنخفضة بكل سهولة، ما يتيح الحصول على مستوى صوت مذهل، وضغط صوت فائق، وجودة جهير معززة، حتى في الغرف الكبيرة.
فن تصويري. ناحية اليسار، تظهر صورة لمضخم صوت، والسماعة الخلفية موضوعة على طاولة القهوة في غرفة المعيشة. أما ناحية اليمين من الأعلى للأسفل: تظهر لقطة مقربة للقناة الوسطى التي تطلق الصوت للأعلى. توجد مجموعة مكبر الصوت من LG وتلفزيون LG في غرفة المعيشة. تعرض شاشة التلفزيون الشاطئ لحظة الغروب.

صوت طبيعي رائد بتقنية Meridian

أتاحت لك الشراكة بين شركة LG والشركة الإنجليزية المتخصصة في تقنيات الصوت، Meridian، الحصول على تجربة صوتية فاخرة في منزلك. وأدت شركة Meridian الرائدة في تقنيات الصوت عالي الجودة والخبيرة في مجال معالجة الإشارات الرقمية (DSP) دورًا ليس له مثيل في تطوير واستعمال التقنيات المبتكرة، وقدمت مفهومًا جديدًا لمتعة الناس بمقطوعاتهم الموسيقية وأفلامهم المفضلة.

صورة مُقرّبة للجانب الأيسر لمكبر الصوت LG مع شعار Meridian يظهر أسفل الجانب الأيسر للمنتج.

معالجة الإشارات الرقمية

تتيح معالجة الإشارات الرقمية (DSP) التحكم المطلق في الإشارات الصوتية وتمكين تصميم التقنيات المتقدمة القادرة على تحسين تجربة الاستماع في أي ظروف.

معالجة الإشارات الرقمية1

صوت عالي الدقة

يوفر الصوت عالي الدقة معدلات أخذ عينات تبلغ 96 كيلو هرتز وعمق 24 بت، للحصول على صوت أكثر دقة وتجربة استماع أكثر متعة. استمتِع بتجربة صوتية واقعية كما أرادها الفنانون لحظة تسجيلها لموسيقاك المفضلة، بفضل تقنية الصوت عالي الدقة الذي يمنحك تجربة صوتية ذات دقة غاية في الوضوح.

صوت عالي الدقة1

*يلزم توفر محتوى مصدر متوافق مع تقنية الصوت عالي الدقة.

يعرض تلفزيون LG صورة شخص يمارس نشاط القفز بالحبال، ويظهر مكبر الصوت من LG أسفل التلفزيون.

الأفلام

عملية إعداد سريعة بفضل تقنية نقل الإشارات بدقة 4K

يمكنك إتمام الإعداد من خلال عملية سريعة وبسيطة ومزامنة الصوت والصورة بجودة عالية الدقة بفضل تقنية نقل الإشارات بدقة 4K. فما عليك سوى توصيل وحدة الألعاب أو صندوق البث المباشر لألعاب الفيديو أو مشغِّل Blu-Ray بجهاز التلفزيون 4K من خلال مكبر الصوت من LG عبر منفذ HDMI*.

*تستخدم أقراص Blu-ray فائقة الدقة ترميز ضغط Dolby True HD. يلزم وجود تلفزيون/جهاز يدعم DolbyAtmos®‎ ومحتوى مصدر متوافق.

تلفاز LG موضوع على الجدار، ويعرض لعبة سباق. مكبر الصوت من LG موضوع على الرف البني، أسفل تلفاز LG مباشرةً. شخص يمسك عصا التحكم في الألعاب. تظهر علامة جديدة في الزاوية العلوية اليسرى.

معدل التحديث المتغير/الكمون المنخفض التلقائي يعزز طريقة اللعب

تم تصميم مكبر الصوت من LG لتقديم أفضل تجربة ألعاب باستخدام معدل التحديث المتغير (VRR)/الكمون المنخفض التلقائي (ALLM). معدل التحديث المتغير (VRR) يصل إلى 120 هرتز. يمنحك وقت الاستجابة شبه الفوري ميزة في الألعاب ويخلق تجربة مشاهدة واقعية. يسمح وضع الكمون المنخفض التلقائي (ALLM) بمشاهدة وتفاعلية سلستين وخاليتين من التأخير.

*يجب أن يدعم كل من التلفاز ومكبر الصوت معدل التحديث المتغير (VRR)/الكمون المنخفض التلقائي (ALLM).
**يجب أن تدعم وحدة التحكم معدل التحديث المتغير. يقتصر تمرير معدل التحديث المتغير على المحتوى بمعدل 60 هرتز.

تلفاز LG موضوع على الرف البني، ومكبر الصوت S95QR من LG موضوع أمام التلفاز. مضخم الصوت موضوع على الجانب الأيسر من التلفاز. يعرض التلفاز مشهدًا للحفلات الموسيقية. تظهر علامة جديدة في الزاوية العلوية اليسرى.

استمتع بخدمات بث الموسيقى عالية الدقة

شغِّل الموسيقى على مكبر الصوت الخاص بك. وهو متوافق مع Spotify وTidal Connect. مكبر الصوت من LG يدعم MQA (مصادقة الجودة الرئيسية) التي توفر صوتًا عالي الجودة عبر اتصال Wi-Fi.

*مطلوب تسجيل MQA الرسمي.

توفر ميزة AI Room Calibration Pro المطوّرة الصوت الأمثل

يوفر مكبر الصوت من LG الصوت أينما يجب أن يكون في الفراغ. من خلال ميزة معايرة الغرفة بالذكاء الاصطناعي التي تمت ترقيتها، يوفر مكبر الصوت الخاص بك الصوت الأمثل. من خلال مطابقة الترددات المرجعية على نطاق موسّع يبلغ 400 هرتز، يمكنها تحليل المساحة بدقة وتصحيح تشوه الصوت.

*AI Room Calibration Pro هي تقنية للتوليف التلقائي للصوت تعزّز البيئة التي تم وضع مكبر الصوت فيها، باستخدام الخوارزميات التي تعمل على تحسين الأداء الصوتي لمكبر الصوت.

مكبر الصوت من LG موضوع على الأرضية ويبرز شعار LHG في ناحية اليمين بمكبر الصوت. شعار Alexa وOK GOOGLE يظهران أعلى مكبر الصوت.

اختر طريقة التحكم في الصوت

تعمل مكبرات صوت LG مع خدمات الذكاء الاصطناعي المفضلة لديك. استخدم صوتك للتحكم في مكبر الصوت بسهولة عبر مساعد ™Amazon Alexa و™Google Assistant وSiri (خاص بميزة Apple AirPlay2).*

*يتطلب تشغيل هذه الخدمات تثبيت تطبيق مكبر صوت LG (نظما Android 5.0 أو أحدث، iOS 10.0 أو أحدث) وشبكة Wi-Fi منزلية. يتطلب مساعد ™Hey Google و™Amazon Alexa توفر حساب Google أو Amazon (إن أمكن). ميزة ®Apple AirPlay متوافقة مع نظام iOS 11.4 أو أحدث، أو macOS 10.14.5 أو أحدث. يتطلب التحكم في الأجهزة والميزات أجهزة ذكية متوافقة. قد تكون هناك حاجة لاشتراكات للوصول إلى محتوى معين. قد يتم تغيير بعض الميزات والخدمات دون إشعار. اعتمادًا على اللغة ووضوح الصوت والمحتوى المتاح أو مادة المصدر، قد لا تقدم الأوامر الصوتية دائمًا الأمر المطلوب أو تستجيب له. Google هي علامة تجارية مملوكة لشركة Google LLC. Amazon، وAlexa، وكل الشعارات وعلامات الحركة ذات الصلة هي علامات تجارية لشركة Amazon.com, Inc أو الشركات التابعة لها. ميزة AirPlay هي علامة تجارية لشركة Apple Inc.‎

يمكنك توصيل التلفزيون المتوافق بمكبر صوت LG لاسلكيًا لتستمتع بصوت نقي متعدد القنوات.



يمكنك توصيل التلفزيون المتوافق بمكبر صوت LG لاسلكيًا لتستمتع بصوت نقي متعدد القنوات.

*ميزة LG WOWCAST متوافق مع مكبرات الصوت إصدار 2020 و2021 و2022 المجهزة بإمكانية الاتصال بشبكة Wi-Fi وجميع أجهزة التلفزيون المزودة بمنفذ HDMI ARC/eARC.

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

S95QR

مكبر الصوت S95QR من LG