Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG xboom Bounce من ابتكارات will.i.am

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

LG xboom Bounce من ابتكارات will.i.am

LG xboom Bounce من ابتكارات will.i.am

BOUNCE
  • front view from top
  • front view
  • front view with logo close-up
  • top view
  • rear view
  • side view from left
  • side view from right
  • front view with handle
  • rear view with handle
  • USP card: will.i.am Partnership
  • USP card: Dual dome tweeters
  • USP card: Military standard
  • USP card: 30 hrs battery
front view from top
front view
front view with logo close-up
top view
rear view
side view from left
side view from right
front view with handle
rear view with handle
USP card: will.i.am Partnership
USP card: Dual dome tweeters
USP card: Military standard
USP card: 30 hrs battery

الميزات الرئيسية

  • مكبرات مزدوجة للترددات العالية
  • مشعات سلبية مزدوجة
  • AI Sound
  • القياس باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Calibration)
  • إضاءة الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Lighting)
  • معايير عسكرية
المزيد

xboom Bounce

Digital Trends - Top Tech CES 2025

أفضل المنتجات الصوتية في معرض CES 2025

will.i.am بالزي الأبيض والنظارات الشمسية يحمل جهاز xboom Bounce بيده اليمنى بجوار وجهه.


ضبط صوت xboom signature بواسطة will.i.am

تقديم xboom Bounce الجديد، الذي تم إنشاؤه بالتعاون مع will.i.am.

 جرب الصوت الذي ابتكره الخبير، متجسدًا في أسلوب فريد من نوعه.

*الفيديو لأغراض العرض فقط.

will.i.am هو المُصمم التجريبي لشركة LG المخصص لجهاز xboom Bounce

شركة LG عيّنت will.i.am لإعادة تعريف xboom كعلامة تجارية ترتقي بتجربة الاستماع بصوت وأسلوب جديدين تمامًا. فاز بجائزة غرامي تسع مرات، وهو بلا شك أيقونة حقيقية لثقافة البوب.

تم تحسين "xboom by will.i.am" بشكل احترافي من قِبل will.i.am لتقديم صوت أكثر توازناً مع نغمة أكثر مريحة. بفضل خبرته في مجال الموسيقى والتكنولوجيا، قام will.i.am بضبط جهاز xboom Bounce للحصول على صوت ديناميكي مفعم بالحيوية والديناميكية.

واجهة الصوت

واجهة صوت مصمّمة خصيصًا وبشكل فريد على يد will.i.am

will.i.am هو من صمّم كل صوت يصدر عند تشغيل أو إيقاف جهاز XBOOM الجديد، أو عند الاتصال بـ Bluetooth أو تعديل الصوت. استمتع بواجهة صوتية متقنة التصميم تمنحك تجربة استثنائية.

will.i.am في الاستوديو يركّز على شاشة أمامه تقع تحت الميكروفون.

استمتع بإيقاعات قوية وطاقة حيوية تنقلك إلى عالم آخر

الإيقاع ينبض بالحيوية بفضل المشعّات السلبية المزدوجة. انسجم مع الإيقاع النابض والطاقة المتفجرة للموسيقى.

*الفيديو لأغراض العرض فقط.

استمتع بصوت ديناميكي من مكبر صوت على شكل قبة المصمّم بإتقان من Peerless

تم تصميمه بمكبرات مزدوجة على شكل قبة من Peerless، الشركة الدنماركية الرائدة في عالم الصوت منذ أكثر من قرن، لتجربة صوتية فريدة. تجربة صوتية تنبض بالحياة، مع وضوح ونقاء استثنائيين.

*الفيديو لأغراض العرض فقط.

تصميم متين يدوم طويلًا، مع اعتماد يطابق المعايير العسكرية الصارمة

تصميم مثالي لمرافقتك في مغامراتك الخارجية. اجتاز جميع اختبارات المتانة السبعة بعد اختباره بمعايير الجيش الأمريكي الصارمة. تصميم قوي يتحمّل تقلبات أي بيئة مهما كانت صعوبتها.

يستقر XBOOM Bounce فوق تربة تغطيها أوراق مبللة، بين جذع شجرة وحجر. يظهر شعار المعيار العسكري في الزاوية اليسرى.

*قد تختلف النتائج أو الأداء الفعلي حسب ظروف الاستخدام.

**اختبارات الجودة العسكرية

- معيار الاختبار: MIL-STD-810H

- معايير الاختبار: المطر، الاهتزاز، الصدمات، رذاذ ماء البحر، الغمر، الغبار والرمل، درجات الحرارة العالية

- نتيجة الاعتماد: ناجح

- تاريخ الاعتماد: 18 ديسمبر 2024

مقاوم للماء والغبار IP67

حاصل على تقييم IP67 لمقاومة الماء والغبار. استمتع بالموسيقى في كل مكان، في حفلة في حمام السباحة أو حفلة على الشاطئ.

*الأداء الفعلي قد يختلف وفقًا لظروف وبيئة الاستخدام. 

**IP67 تعني حماية كاملة من الغبار والجزيئات الدقيقة، بالإضافة إلى مقاومة الغمر في الماء حتى عمق 1 متر ولمدة 30 دقيقة.

30 ساعة من التشغيل لتبقى الأجواء الحماسية مستمرة حتى اليوم التالي

الموسيقى لا يجب أن تتوقف قبلك. تشغيل مستمر حتى 30 ساعة بعد شحنة واحدة كاملة لجهاز Bounce.

* تم احتساب وقت التشغيل بناءً على اختبارات داخلية أجريت عند 50% من مستوى الصوت، مع تشغيل Bluetooth وتحسين الصوت، ودون إضاءة.

** قد يختلف وقت التشغيل الفعلي.

*** البطارية قابلة للاستبدال، وتباع البطاريات البديلة بشكل منفصل. 

**** يمكن استبدال البطارية باستخدام أدوات بسيطة، حسب تقدير المستخدم.

تحسين الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي لكل نوع من أنواع الموسيقى

اختر يدويًا من أوضاع الإيقاع أو اللحن أو الوضع الموجه نحو الصوت بناءً على تفضيلاتك، أو دع الذكاء الاصطناعي يحدد الوضع الأمثل لك. يقوم الذكاء الاصطناعي بتحليل الصوت وضبط الصوت ليناسب النوع.

will.i.am يحمل xboom Bounce بجوار وجهه مباشرةً.

القياس باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Calibration)

ميزة القياس باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي لصوت يملأ المساحة

يقوم الذكاء الاصطناعي بقياس الصوت بناءً على حجم وشكل المساحة التي تتواجد فيها. يوفر صوتًا كاملًا دون إزعاج سواء في منطقة واسعة أو غرفة صغيرة.

*الفيديو لأغراض العرض فقط.

إضاءة الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Lighting)

إضاءة الذكاء الاصطناعي تتزامن مع الصوت

يكتشف الذكاء الاصطناعي أنواع الموسيقى ويوفر الإضاءة المثلى التي تتزامن مع الصوت. اختر من بين الوضع "المحيطي" "والحفل" "والصوتي" لضبط الحالة المزاجية. تحقق من الإضاءة التنبيهية لمعرفة حالة مكبر الصوت.

*الفيديو لأغراض العرض فقط.

جهاز xboom Bounce الجديد، يتميز بتصميم أنيق مع حزام مريح

تصميم يهدف إلى كسر الحدود وتقديم راحة فائقة. سهولة في الحمل والتعليق مع الحزام العملي لمكبر الصوت. يضيف لمسة فريدة وأنيقة أيضًا.

تحت الإضاءة من الأعلى، يظهر xboom Bounce معلقًا على ذراع شخص بواسطة حزامه. يظهر في أعلى اليمين شخص بسترة بنفسجية ممسكًا بجهاز xboom Bounce بيده اليمنى. يظهر will.i.am في أسفل اليسار وهو يمسك بجهاز xboom Bounce بيده اليسرى. يظهر will.i.am في أسفل اليمين مرتديًا نفس الزي ويحمل xboom Bounce بيده اليمنى.

اربط أكثر من مكبر صوت وارتقِ بالأجواء مع ™Auracast

فعّل رابط الحفلة لربط الأجهزة ومشاركته باستخدام ™Auracast. اضغط الزر المخصص للوصول الفوري بكل سهولة. عِش تجربة صوتية غامرة من خلال توصيل مكبرات صوت مختلفة للحصول على صوت أقوى.

*الاتصال متاح فقط بين أجهزة Grab وBounce وStage 301 التي تم إصدارها في عام 2025.

** هذا التمثيل لأغراض توضيحية. قد يختلف الحجم الفعلي.

زر "My Button"

بضغطة زر واحدة، تصلك إلى مختلف أنواع المحتوى بسهولة

استمتع بمجموعة كبيرة من محتوى xboom الحصري، المخصص من خلال تطبيق LG ThinQ. عبر LG Radio+، استمتع بتشكيلة موسيقية متنوعة أو خذ قسطًا من الراحة مع محتوى علاجي مخصص يبعدك عن ضغط اليوم. تسهّل مزامنة Apple Music وتشغيل ملفات الموسيقى المحلية الاستمتاع بنغماتك بسلاسة.

يظهر هاتف به صورة تطبيق وصورة تطبيق افتراضي على كل من الجانبين الأيسر والأيمن. توجد صور وشعار تطبيق Apple music على الجانب الأيسر بينما توجد صور وشعار تطبيق LG ThinQ على الجانب الأيمن. يُعرض في الأسفل الجزء العلوي من xboom Bounce مع إبراز زر "My Button".

*يمكن الوصول إلى محتوى العلاج بالاسترخاء وLG Radio+ بعد تنزيلهما من خلال تطبيق ThinQ.

 

طباعة

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

--
--

اخترنا لك

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا