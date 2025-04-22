Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
مكبر الصوت LG xboom Stage 301 | مكبر الصوت بتقنية Bluetooth | مكبر الصوت xboom Signature Sound من will.i.am للحفلات والعروض

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

مكبر الصوت LG xboom Stage 301 | مكبر الصوت بتقنية Bluetooth | مكبر الصوت xboom Signature Sound من will.i.am للحفلات والعروض

مكبر الصوت LG xboom Stage 301 | مكبر الصوت بتقنية Bluetooth | مكبر الصوت xboom Signature Sound من will.i.am للحفلات والعروض

STAGE301
الميزات الرئيسية

  • مضخم صوت ووحدة متوسطة المدى من Peerless
  • AI Sound
  • القياس باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Calibration)
  • إضاءة الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Lighting)
  • تصميم مبتكر على شكل إسفين
  • بطارية قابلة للاستبدال
المزيد
شعار جائزة 2025 Tech Radar Award

Tech Radar

أفضل مكبر صوت للحفلات

إن البصمة الصوتية لمكبرات الصوت الجديدة من LG دافئة وممتعة ومعبرة

شعار جائزة Digital Trends 2025

xboom Stage 301

Digital Trends - Top Tech CES 2025

أفضل المنتجات الصوتية في معرض CES 2025

will.i.am بملابسه السوداء ونظارته الشمسية يحمل xboom Stage 301 على كتفه بأسلوب لافت.

ضبط صوت xboom signature بواسطة will.i.am

تقديم xboom Stage 301 الجديد، الذي تم إنشاؤه بالتعاون مع will.i.am. جرب الصوت الذي ابتكره الخبير، متجسدًا في أسلوب فريد من نوعه.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

will.i.am هو المُصمم التجريبي لشركة LG المخصص لجهاز xboom Stage 301

شركة LG عيّنت will.i.am لإعادة تعريف xboom كعلامة تجارية ترتقي بتجربة الاستماع بصوت وأسلوب جديدين تمامًا. فاز بجائزة غرامي تسع مرات، وهو بلا شك أيقونة حقيقية لثقافة البوب.

تم تحسين "xboom by will.i.am" بشكل احترافي من قِبل will.i.am لتقديم صوت أكثر توازناً مع نغمة أكثر مريحة. باستخدام خبرته في الموسيقى والتقنية، ضبط will.i.am جهاز xboom Stage 301 ليمنحك صوتًا قويًا يميّز حفلتك عن الجميع.

واجهة الصوت

واجهة صوت مصمّمة خصيصًا وبشكل فريد على يد will.i.am

will.i.am هو من صمّم كل صوت يصدر عند تشغيل أو إيقاف جهاز XBOOM الجديد، أو عند الاتصال بـ Bluetooth أو تعديل الصوت. استمتع بواجهة صوتية متقنة التصميم تمنحك تجربة استثنائية.

will.i.am في الاستوديو يركّز على شاشة أمامه تقع تحت الميكروفون.

استمتع بصوت قوي يحمل توقيعًا مميزًا بفضل مضخم الصوت ومكبرات الترددات المتوسطة المصمّمة من Peerless

زِد من حماس حفلتك مع صوت ستيريو واسع وجهير قوي يعم المكان. مضخم صوت 6.5 بوصة وترددات متوسطة 2.5 بوصة من تصنيع Peerless، تمنحك صوتًا بجودة فائقة لا تضاهى.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

جاهز ليكون نجم المسرح أينما ذهبت

تصميم إسفيني يحوّل أي مكان إلى مسرح ينبض بالحياة. يمكنك وضعه مائلًا أو على حامل — اختر الطريقة التي تتماشى مع أسلوب مساحتك.

يظهر xboom Stage 301 على الجهة اليسرى وهو موضوع على الأرض أمام مجموعة من الراقصين. يتوسط المشهد جهاز xboom Stage 301 موضوعًا على الحامل وإلى جواره الطبول. يظهر xboom Stage 301 على الجهة اليمنى موضوعًا على طاولة في غرفة المعيشة.

*The stand is sold separately.

مكبر الصوت xboom Stage 301 الجديد يحمل أجواء الحفلات في كل مكان

مقبض عملي يسهّل عليك حمل الجهاز والتنقل به في أي مكان. انقل موسيقاك بسهولة إلى أي مكان بفضل الحمل اليدوي.

يظهر في الأعلى will.i.am مرتديًا زيًا أسود وهو يحمل xboom Stage 301 على كتفه. في وسط المشهد، تظهر يد تمسك بجزء من xboom Stage 301 على اليسار، وبالقرب منها صورة مقربة لمقبض الجهاز على اليمين. يظهر will.i.am بزي أبيض في أسفل اليسار واقفًا بجوار xboom Stage 301 على الأرض. يظهر will.i.am في أسفل اليمين وهو ممسك بجهاز xboom Stage 301 بيده اليمنى.

AI Sound

تحسين الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي لكل نوع من أنواع الموسيقى

اختر يدويًا من أوضاع الإيقاع أو اللحن أو الوضع الموجه نحو الصوت بناءً على تفضيلاتك، أو دع الذكاء الاصطناعي يحدد الوضع الأمثل لك. يقوم الذكاء الاصطناعي بتحليل الصوت وضبط الصوت ليناسب النوع.

will.i.am بزيه الأبيض وقبعته البيضاء، يحمل xboom Stage 301 بذراعيه الاثنتين قريبًا من وجهه.

القياس باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Calibration)

صوت كامل ووفير لأي مكان

لا حاجة لتعديل مكبر الصوت أو المكان. يقوم الذكاء الاصطناعي بمعايرة الصوت حسب حجم المساحة وشكلها. استمع إلى صوت واضح ونابض بالحياة من الأمام إلى الخلف، مهما كان المكان شاسعًا.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

تتزامن إضاءة الذكاء الاصطناعي مع الموسيقى

إضاءة مصممة للمزامنة مع موسيقاك. يحلل الذكاء الاصطناعي الأنواع المختلفة ويضبط الإضاءة لتتناسب مع قائمة التشغيل. تُضفي الإضاءة المزدوجة الشريطية ألواناً نابضة بالحياة على حفلتك.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

أجواء لا تُقاوم مع Karaoke ومجموعات DJ المصممة لزيادة المتعة لأقصى حد

استعرض مواهبك الغنائية مع مزايا Karaoke ومجموعات DJ المتوفرة على تطبيق LG ThinQ. تحكّم في صوت الميكروفون والآلات الموسيقية بكل سهولة من خلال المقابض المخصصة.

في الجهة اليسرى، عرض علوي لـ xboom Stage 301 مع إبراز الأزرار والمقابض. يظهر على الجهة اليمنى هاتفان ذكيان يعرضان واجهة تطبيق xboom على شاشتيهما.

بطارية قابلة للاستبدال لحفلة لا تنتهي

احتفل طوال اليوم مع 12 ساعة من التشغيل وبطارية احتياطية. استبدل البطارية القابلة للتبديل بكل سهولة وقتما شئت، واستمتع بـ 24 ساعة من المرح المتواصل.

* تُباع البطاريات الإضافية بشكل منفصل.

*تفاصيل اختبار البطارية

- مصدر الصوت: 12 مقطعًا تجريبيًا لموسيقى أمريكا الشمالية وأوروبا تُعاد بشكل متواصل

- الوضع: تشغيل عبر Bluetooth

- الجهاز المصدر: Samsung Galaxy A24، بمستوى صوت 20%، مع تشغيل معادل الصوت الواضح، وبدون إضاءة

- نوع الاختبار: اختبار داخلي

مقاومة للماء IPX4

يحمل تصنيف IPX4 لمقاومة الماء. آمنة لأخذها في أي مناسبة تتضمن رذاذ الماء.

بجانب مسبح خارجي، يقف عدد من الأشخاص في الخلف، ويواجههم xboom Stage 301 وقد لامسته رشّات من الماء.

*IPX4 protects against splashing water from any direction for a minimum of 10 minutes.

تم وضع Stage 301 وBounce وxboom Grab على دائرة بألوان قوس قزح، مرتبة بترتيب دائري مع عقارب الساعة. تظهر بجوار xboom Stage 301 صورة زر Auracast داخل شكل دائري.

اربط أكثر من مكبر صوت وارتقِ بالأجواء مع ™Auracast

فعّل رابط الحفلة لربط الأجهزة ومشاركته باستخدام ™Auracast. اضغط الزر المخصص للوصول الفوري بكل سهولة. عِش تجربة صوتية غامرة من خلال توصيل مكبرات صوت مختلفة للحصول على صوت أقوى.

زر "My Button"

بضغطة زر واحدة، تصلك إلى مختلف أنواع المحتوى بسهولة

استمتع بمجموعة كبيرة من محتوى xboom الحصري، المخصص من خلال تطبيق LG ThinQ. عبر +LG Radio، استمتع بتشكيلة موسيقية متنوعة أو خذ قسطًا من الراحة مع محتوى علاجي مخصص يبعدك عن ضغط اليوم. تسهّل مزامنة Apple Music وتشغيل ملفات الموسيقى المحلية الاستمتاع بنغماتك بسلاسة.

يظهر هاتف به صورة تطبيق وصورة تطبيق افتراضي على كل من الجانبين الأيسر والأيمن. توجد صور وشعار تطبيق Apple music على الجانب الأيسر بينما توجد صور وشعار تطبيق LG ThinQ على الجانب الأيمن. يُعرض في الأسفل الجزء العلوي من xboom Stage 301 مع إبراز زر "My Button".

