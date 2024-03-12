Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
تلفزيون LG UHD AI UT73 4K الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وميزة HDR10 وواجهة webOS24 طراز 65UT73006LA عام (2024)

تلفزيون LG UHD AI UT73 4K الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وميزة HDR10 وواجهة webOS24 طراز 65UT73006LA عام (2024)

65UT73006LA

تلفزيون LG UHD AI UT73 4K الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وميزة HDR10 وواجهة webOS24 طراز 65UT73006LA عام (2024)

front view

الصور المستخدمة في النظرة العامة على المنتج أدناه هي لأغراض تمثيلية. راجع معرض الصور في أعلى الصفحة للحصول على تمثيل دقيق.

يتم عرض مساحة طويلة من الأرضيات الصلبة ذات الألوان النابضة بالحياة على تلفزيون LG UHD TV.

حسِّن كل التفاصيل للحصول على رؤية واضحة

 

تُضفي تقنية Ultra HD حيوية كبيرة على الألوان. شاهد صورًا واضحة كوضوح الواقع

 

 

.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

HDR10 Pro

سلط الضوء على التفاصيل الدقيقة

 

أدخل عالمًا يتم فيه ضبط كل الألوان وضبط السطوع بدقة للحصول على مناظر خلابة، كل ذلك بفضل تقنية HDR10 Pro الرائعة.

تظهر صورة مقربة لوجه رجل على شاشة منقسمة في غرفة غامضة ذات لون أرجواني. على اليسار، تظهر كلمة "SDR" والصورة ضبابية. على اليمين، يظهر عبارة "HDR10 Pro" والصورة واضحة ومحددة بشكل حاد.

*HDR10 Pro هي تقنية طورتها شركة LG Electronics استنادًا إلى جودة الصورة القياسية للمعيار "HDR10".

مُعالج alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

استمتع بتجربة ترفيه رائعة معززة من الداخل

يعمل معالج alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 على تحسين الصوت والسطوع تلقائيًا، من أجل تمكين الانغماس الكامل.

A vibrantly colored, square-shaped tunnel getting gradually narrower towards the back, displayed on an LG TV.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

تخصيص الذكاء الاصطناعي

يتزامن مع كيفية مشاهدتك

 

 

يظهر تلفزيون LG TV معلقًا على الحائط في غرفة المعيشة ويظهر على الشاشة عازف الجيتار. تظهر رسومات دائرة متحدة المركز تمثل الموجات الصوتية.

ضبط الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي

صوت مثالي يلائم مكانك

 

يكتشف نظام الصوت تصميم غرفتك والمكان الذي تجلس فيه لإنشاء قبة صوتية من حولك، يتم ضبطها بشكل مثالي مع الصوتيات الفريدة في غرفتك.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

