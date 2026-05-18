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تلفزيون LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 100 بوصة + تلفزيون LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV  2026 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة

تلفزيون LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 100 بوصة + تلفزيون LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV  2026 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة

100MRGB95B6.65MRGB
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 100 بوصة + تلفزيون LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV  2026 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة 100MRGB95B6.65MRGB
تُظهر الواجهة الأمامية لجهاز LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95، الذي تم طرحه في عام 2026، صورة حية وواضحة للغاية بألوان حمراء وخضراء وزرقاء حادة، ويتميز بشاشة مقاس 100 بوصة ونظام webOS و RGB Primary Color Ultra ومعالج alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3.
يُظهر المنظر الأمامي لجهاز LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85، الذي تم طرحه في عام 2026، صورة بلورية ذات جوانب متعددة الألوان واضحة المعالم، ويتميز بشاشة مقاس 65 بوصة ونظام webOS وRGB Primary Color Pro ومعالج alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3.
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 100 بوصة + تلفزيون LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV  2026 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة 100MRGB95B6.65MRGB
تُظهر الواجهة الأمامية لجهاز LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95، الذي تم طرحه في عام 2026، صورة حية وواضحة للغاية بألوان حمراء وخضراء وزرقاء حادة، ويتميز بشاشة مقاس 100 بوصة ونظام webOS و RGB Primary Color Ultra ومعالج alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3.
يُظهر المنظر الأمامي لجهاز LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85، الذي تم طرحه في عام 2026، صورة بلورية ذات جوانب متعددة الألوان واضحة المعالم، ويتميز بشاشة مقاس 65 بوصة ونظام webOS وRGB Primary Color Pro ومعالج alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3.

الميزات الرئيسية

  • لون ثوري مع تحكم مستقل في الإضاءة Micro RGB وتغطية ألوان ثلاثية معتمدة بنسبة 100%
  • معتمد لتغطية الألوان الثلاثية بنسبة 100% عبر BT2020، وDCI-P3، وAdobe RGB
  • توفر آلاف مناطق التعتيم المدعومة بمعالج alpha11 AI تباينًا استثنائيًا
  • تغطية ألوان مزدوجة معتمدة بنسبة 100% للحصول على ألوان دقيقة عبر DCI-P3 وAdobe RGB
  • أداء وحدة المعالجة العصبية (NPU) أسرع بخمس مرات بفضل معالج alpha 8 AI processor 4K Gen3
  • تباين أعمق مع ميزة Precision Dimming المدعومة بمعالج alpha 8 AI Processor
المزيد
2 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
تُظهر الواجهة الأمامية لجهاز LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95، الذي تم طرحه في عام 2026، صورة حية وواضحة للغاية بألوان حمراء وخضراء وزرقاء حادة، ويتميز بشاشة مقاس 100 بوصة ونظام webOS و RGB Primary Color Ultra ومعالج alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3.

100MRGB95B6

تلفزيون LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 100 بوصة
يُظهر المنظر الأمامي لجهاز LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85، الذي تم طرحه في عام 2026، صورة بلورية ذات جوانب متعددة الألوان واضحة المعالم، ويتميز بشاشة مقاس 65 بوصة ونظام webOS وRGB Primary Color Pro ومعالج alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3.

65MRGB85B6C

تلفزيون LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV  2026 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة

تقنية Micro RGB

أصغر مصباح RGB LED لدينا للحصول على لون وتفاصيل فائقة الدقة

توفر مصابيح RGB الدقيقة التي لا حصر لها، والأصغر من مصابيح Mini LED، سطوعًا دقيقًا وتحكمًا في الألوان لخلق وضوح وتباين تفصيليين يتفوقان حتى على مصابيح Mini LED في QNED evo.(1

تُظهر LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95، التي تتميز بتقنية Micro RGB، تقنية Mini LED التي تتطور إلى Micro RGB أصغر مع عناصر ضوء حمراء وخضراء وزرقاء تنبعث منها سطوعًا دقيقًا وتوفر تحكمًا دقيقًا في اللون.

RGB Primary Color Pro

تغطية لونية مزدوجة معتمدة بنسبة 100% لتجربة بصرية غنية وحيوية حقًا

تنتج تقنية Mini RGB evo ألوانًا حمراء وخضراء وزرقاء بدقة محسّنة من خلال تقنية الألوان المتقدمة من LG، مما يوفر إعادة إنتاج دقيقة وحيوية للألوان. تم اعتماد جودة إعادة إنتاج الألوان الفائقة في Mini RGB evo لتغطية 100% عبر معيارين — DCI-P3 وAdobe RGB — مما يضمن تجربة ألوان زاهية ستنال إعجاب الجميع، من عشاق السينما إلى هواة التصوير الفوتوغرافي.1)

تتميز تقنية RGB Primary Color Pro، المستخدمة في LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85، بصورة مقسمة تقارن ألوان LED التقليدية على اليسار بمباني أكثر إشراقًا وتشبعًا على اليمين، مما يبرز تغطية DCI-P3 بنسبة 100% وتغطية Adobe RGB بنسبة 100%.

تتميز تقنية RGB Primary Color Pro، المستخدمة في LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85، بصورة مقسمة تقارن ألوان LED التقليدية على اليسار بمباني أكثر إشراقًا وتشبعًا على اليمين، مما يبرز تغطية DCI-P3 بنسبة 100% وتغطية Adobe RGB بنسبة 100%.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

صورة (عرض)

نوع العرض

تقنية Micro RGB بدقة 4K

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

ألوان RGB الأساسية فائقة الوضوح (معتمدة بنسبة 100% للألوان الثلاثية)

معدل التحديث

120 هرتز أصلي (تحديث متغير 165 هرتز)

دقة العرض

4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

تقنية Micro RGB

الصورة (المعالجة)

معالج الصور

معالج ألفا 11 بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي 4K من الجيل الثالث مع محرك ذكاء اصطناعي مزدوج

HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI ، USB)

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

حركة

حركة برو

وضع المخرح

نعم

وضع الصورة

9 أوضاع

QFT (نقل الإطار السريع)

نعم

QMS (تبديل الوسائط السريع)

نعم

المعايرة التلقائية

نعم

رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

نعم (توزيع ذكي وفائق لدرجات الألوان )

تقنية التعتيم

تقنية التعتيم الدقيق المتقدم (Micro Dimming Ultra)

ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

تقنية ألفا 11 للترقية الفائقة لدقة 4K بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

ذكاء إصطناعي للصورة برو

نعم

ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

نعم (SDR/HDR)

الألعاب

وضع HGIG

نعم

VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

نعم (حتى 165 هرتز)

مُحسّن اللعبة

نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

نعم

دولبي فيجن للألعاب (4K، 120 هرتز)

نعم

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

نعم

تلفزيون ذكي

نظام التشغيل (OS)

نظام تشغيل ويب أو إس 26

Google Cast

نعم

تحكم صوتي بدون اليدين

نعم

الصفحة الرئيسية

نعم (Google Home، LG ThinQ)

يعمل مع Apple Home

نعم

يعمل مع Apple Airplay

نعم

كاميرا USB متوافقة

نعم

تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

نعم (LG ThinQ)

التمييز الصوتي الذكي

نعم

عرض متعدد

نعم

دائما مستعد

نعم

متصفح الويب الكامل

نعم

دردشة ذكية

نعم

صوتي

مخرج الصوت

40 واط

واو الأوركسترا

نعم

نظام السماعة

2.2 قناة

اتجاه مكبر الصوت

إطلاق سفلي

صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

تقنية ألفا 11 للصوت الاحترافي بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي (مزج افتراضي 11.1.2)

ترميز الصوت

AC4، AC3 (دولبي ديجيتال)، EAC3، HE-AAC، AAC، MP2، MP3، PCM، apt-X (يرجى الرجوع إلى الدليل)

صوت واضح برو

نعم

Dolby Atmos

نعم

مزامنة صوت LG

نعم

إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

نعم

مشاركة وضع الصوت

نعم

الاتصال

مدخل HDMI

4 منافذ HDMI (تدعم 4K@120Hz، eARC، VRR، ALLM، QMS، QFT)

قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

eARC (HDMI 2)

إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

منفذان

الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

نعم

(الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

1ea

مدخلات USB

منفذان (V 2.0)

واي فاي

نعم (Wi-Fi 6)

دعم البلوتوث

نعم (الإصدار 5.3)

مدخل Ethernet

1ea

إمكانية الوصول

تباين عالي

نعم

عكس الألوان

نعم

تدرج الرمادي

نعم

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎2230 x 1277 x 49.9 ‎

أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

‎2390 x 1620 x 285 ‎

وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

‎96.7 ‎

أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎2230 x 1374/1338 x 415 ‎

حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

‎1725 x 415 ‎

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

‎67.3 ‎

وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

‎69.5 ‎

مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

‎600 x 400 ‎

القوة

إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

التيار المتناوب 110 ~ 240 فولت 50-60 هرتز

استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

تحت 0.5 واط

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

ريموت

ريموت التحكم الذكي AI Magic Remote MR26

سلك الطاقة

نعم (مرفق)

BROADCASTING

استقبال التلفزيون الرقمي

DVB-T2/T (أرضي)، DVB-C (كبل)، DVB-S2/S (قمر صناعي)

استقبال التلفزيون التناظري

نعم

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

صورة (عرض) - نوع العرض

تقنية Mini RGB بدقة 4K

صورة (عرض) - معدل التحديث

120 هرتز أصلي (تحديث متغير 144 هرتز)

صورة (عرض) - سلسلة ألوان واسعة

ألوان RGB الأساسية برو (معتمد للألوان المزدوجة بنسبة 100%)

الصورة (المعالجة) - معالج الصور

معالج Alpha 8 المدعم بالذكاء الاصطناعي بدقة 4K من الجيل الثالث

الصورة (المعالجة) - النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

الألعاب - متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

نعم

صوتي - Dolby Atmos

نعم

الأبعاد والأوزان - أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

&lrm;1456 x 846 x 49.9 &lrm;

الأبعاد والأوزان - وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

&lrm;22.8 &lrm;

كل المواصفات

صورة (عرض)

نوع العرض

تقنية Mini RGB بدقة 4K

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

ألوان RGB الأساسية برو (معتمد للألوان المزدوجة بنسبة 100%)

معدل التحديث

120 هرتز أصلي (تحديث متغير 144 هرتز)

دقة العرض

4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

تقنية Mini RGB

الصورة (المعالجة)

معالج الصور

معالج Alpha 8 المدعم بالذكاء الاصطناعي بدقة 4K من الجيل الثالث

HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI)

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

حركة

حركة برو

وضع المخرح

نعم

وضع الصورة

9 أوضاع

QFT (نقل الإطار السريع)

نعم

QMS (تبديل الوسائط السريع)

نعم

المعايرة التلقائية

نعم

رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

نعم (رسم خرائط النغمة ديناميكي برو)

تقنية التعتيم

تعتيم دقيق

ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

ترقية فائقة إلى دقة 4K بالذكاء الاصطناعي عبر معالج Alpha 8

ذكاء إصطناعي للصورة برو

نعم

ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

نعم (SDR/HDR)

الألعاب

وضع HGIG

نعم

VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

نعم (حتى 144 هرتز)

مُحسّن اللعبة

نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

نعم

Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

نعم

دولبي فيجن للألعاب (4K، 120 هرتز)

نعم

تلفزيون ذكي

نظام التشغيل (OS)

نظام تشغيل ويب أو إس 26

Google Cast

نعم

الصفحة الرئيسية

نعم (Google Home، LG ThinQ)

يعمل مع Apple Home

نعم

يعمل مع Apple Airplay

نعم

كاميرا USB متوافقة

نعم

تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

نعم (LG ThinQ)

التمييز الصوتي الذكي

نعم

عرض متعدد

نعم

دائما مستعد

نعم

متصفح الويب الكامل

نعم

دردشة ذكية

نعم

صوتي

مخرج الصوت

20 واط

واو الأوركسترا

نعم

نظام السماعة

2.0 قناة

اتجاه مكبر الصوت

إطلاق سفلي

صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

صوت Alpha 8 الاحترافي بالذكاء الاصطناعي (ترقية مزج صوتي افتراضي 11.1.2)

ترميز الصوت

AC4، AC3 (دولبي ديجيتال)، EAC3، HE-AAC، AAC، MP2، MP3، PCM، apt-X (يرجى الرجوع إلى الدليل)

صوت واضح برو

نعم

Dolby Atmos

نعم

مزامنة صوت LG

نعم

إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

نعم

مشاركة وضع الصوت

نعم

الاتصال

مدخل HDMI

3 منافذ HDMI (تدعم 4K@120Hz، eARC، VRR، ALLM، QMS، QFT)

قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

eARC (HDMI 2)

إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

منفذان

الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

نعم

(الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

1ea

مدخلات USB

منفذ (V 2.0)

واي فاي

نعم (Wi-Fi 5)

دعم البلوتوث

نعم (الإصدار 5.3)

مدخل Ethernet

1ea

إمكانية الوصول

تباين عالي

نعم

عكس الألوان

نعم

تدرج الرمادي

نعم

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎1456 x 846 x 49.9 ‎

أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

‎1580 x 935 x 172 ‎

وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

‎29.8 ‎

أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎1456 x 929/868 x 280 ‎

حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

‎1283 x 280 ‎

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

‎22.8 ‎

وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

‎23.6 ‎

مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

‎300 x 200 ‎

القوة

إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

التيار المتناوب 110 ~ 240 فولت 50-60 هرتز

استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

تحت 0.5 واط

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

ريموت

ريموت التحكم الذكي AI Magic Remote MR26

سلك الطاقة

نعم (قابل للفصل)

BROADCASTING

استقبال التلفزيون الرقمي

DVB-T2/T (أرضي)، DVB-C (كبل)، DVB-S2/S (قمر صناعي)

استقبال التلفزيون التناظري

نعم

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