تلفزيون LG NanoCell NANO81 4K Smart TV 2024 مقاس 55 بوصة

تلفزيون LG NanoCell NANO81 4K Smart TV 2024 مقاس 55 بوصة

55NANO81T6A

تلفزيون LG NanoCell NANO81 4K Smart TV 2024 مقاس 55 بوصة

(3)
صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG NanoCell TV، وNANO80 وعلى شاشته يظهر النص LG NanoCell، لعام 2024، وشعار webOS Re:New Program

أنسجة بألوان قوس قزح على تلفزيون LG NanoCell.


استشعر جوهر اللون الصافي


اكتشف عالمًا حيًا بألوان غنية ووضوح بفضل تقنية LG NanoCell.


*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.
ألوان نقية بدقة 4K حقيقية

يعبر الوضوح الحقيقي عن نظرة أكثر وضوحًا


انغمس في عالم نابض بالحياة بدقة 4K، حيث تتألق الألوان ويخلق الوضوح الحاد سيمفونية بصرية مذهلة.

تضيء عجلة فيريس (Ferris wheel) باهتة قليلاً في الليل، مع بريق ملون يبدأ من الجانب الأيسر من الشاشة ويتحرك عبرها. ومع مرور البريق الملون، تنتقل الشاشة من الألوان الغائمة إلى الألوان الزاهية الواضحة.


مُعالج alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

استمتع بتجربة ترفيه رائعة معززة من الداخل


يظهر معالج alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 من LG مع ضوء أصفر ينبعث من أسفله، وخطوط لوحة دوائر ملونة تتفرع من معالج AI Processor.



يعمل معالج alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 على تحسين الصوت والسطوع تلقائيًا، من أجل تمكين الانغماس الكامل.




*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.
تخصيص الذكاء الاصطناعي

يتزامن مع كيفية مشاهدتك


يظهر تلفزيون LG TV معلقًا على الحائط في غرفة المعيشة ويظهر على الشاشة عازف الجيتار. تظهر رسومات دائرة متحدة المركز تمثل الموجات الصوتية.

ضبط الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي

صوت مثالي يلائم مكانك


يكتشف نظام الصوت تصميم غرفتك والمكان الذي تجلس فيه لإنشاء قبة صوتية من حولك، يتم ضبطها بشكل مثالي مع الصوتيات الفريدة في غرفتك.

يظهر تلفزيون LG TV ومكبر الصوت LG Soundbar في غرفة معيشة عصرية في وضح النهار. يتم عرض صورة الشفق القطبي على الشاشة بمستويات السطوع المثالية.

الليل

يظهر تلفزيون LG TV ومكبر صوت LG Soundbar في غرفة معيشة عصرية في وضح النهار. يتم عرض صورة الشفق القطبي على الشاشة بمستويات السطوع المثالية.

النهار



ذكاء ساطع مع أي ضوء


 

سواء أكان ذلك ليلاً أو نهارًا، يكتشف التحكم في السطوع الضوء في مساحتك ويوازن الصورة وفقًا لذلك للحصول على مرئيات واضحة ونقية.


AI Sound Pro

استمع إلى كل تفاصيل المشهد الصوتي


صورة لتلفزيون LG TV حيث تنبعث فقاعات تمثل الصوت والموجات من الشاشة وتملأ المساحة.


صوت نابض بالحياة يغمر مساحتك


استمع إلى كل نفس ونبضة، حيث يملأ نظام الصوت المحيطي الافتراضي 9.1.2 مساحتك بصوت غني بجودة الصوت.

رجل يركب دراجة نارية على طريق ترابي مع رسومات دائرية مشرقة حول الدراجة النارية.


صدى صوت مؤثر


تحسينات معالج الذكاء الاصطناعي تمنح الصوت تعزيزًا ديناميكيًا مليئًا بالطاقة.

يعرض تلفزيون LG TV أداء الموسيقيين، مع رسومات دائرية ساطعة حول المكان.


يناسب الصوت كل ما تشاهده


يعمل التحكم الموائم للصوت (Adaptive Sound Control) على موازنة الصوت حسب فئة الفيديو في الوقت الفعلي للحصول على وضوح غني.


*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**يجب تفعيله من خلال قائمة وضع الصوت.

***قد يختلف الصوت وفقًا لبيئة الاستماع.

شعار webOS Re:New Program موجود على خلفية سوداء مع كرة دائرية باللونين الأصفر والبرتقالي والأرجواني في الأسفل.


webOS Re:New Program

نصدر كل عام تلفزيونًا جديدًا بترقيات على مدار 5 سنوات


ابق على اطلاع دائم بالميزات والتقنيات المفيدة من خلال 4 ترقيات لنظام التشغيل webOS تأتيك على مدار 5 سنوات.


*يدعم webOS Re:New Program إجمالي 4 ترقيات لنظام التشغيل webOS على مدار خمس سنوات.

**تُعتبر فترة الترقية البالغة خمس سنوات لنظام التشغيل webOS Re:New Program هي الحد لإطلاق منتج جديد عالميًا.

***ستتم الترقية الأولى لنظام التشغيل webOS بعد عامين من وقت الشراء.

****يحصل العملاء على 5 إصدارات من webOS بما في ذلك الإصدار الحالي عند الشراء.

*****تتوفر الترقيات لنماذج إصدار عام 2022 بما في ذلك جميع شاشات OLED و8K QNED، وتشمل الطرز التي تم إصدارها بعد عام 2023 تلفزيونات UHD وNanoCell وQNED وOLED.

******قد تتغير الميزات وقد تختلف بعض تحديثات الميزات والتطبيقات والخدمات حسب الطراز.


webOS 24

خصّص تجربتك التلفزيونية حسب رغبتك



استمتع بتجربة التلفزيون المُصمم خصيصًا لك باستخدام My Profile وAI Concierge وQuick Cards.


تظهر الشاشة الرئيسية لنظام التشغيل webOS 24 مع فئات المكتب المنزلي والألعاب والموسيقى والمركز المنزلي والرياضة. يعرض الجزء السفلي من الشاشة توصيات مخصصة ضمن "أفضل الاختيارات لك".



*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة حسب البلد وتختلف عند إصدارها.

**تختلف توصيات الكلمات الرئيسية وفقًا للتطبيق والوقت ويتم توفيرها فقط في البلدان التي تدعم مُعالجة اللغة الطبيعية (NLP) بلغتهم الأم. 

***يُطبق على طرازات OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD المصنعة في عام 2023 وما بعده.

****سيتم توفير إجمالي 4 ترقيات خلال فترة 5 سنوات، وقد يختلف الجدول الزمني حسب المنطقة أو البلد.

*****صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

يُعرض وحيد القرن في أجواء رحلات السفاري على تلفزيون LG الكبير جدًا (Ultra Big LG TV)، المثبت على الحائط البني لغرفة المعيشة المحاطة بأثاث معياري باللون الكريمي.


شاشة كبيرة جدًا

تُزيد من إثارتك


تعمل الشاشة الكبيرة للغاية على تحويل جميع وسائل الترفيه الخاصة بك إلى مستوى هائل من الوضوح.

يشير جهاز التحكم عن بعد إلى تلفزيون LG TV ويعرض الإعدادات على الجانب الأيمن من الشاشة.


واجهة WOW

البساطة في متناول يدك


يمكنك الوصول إلى واجهة WOW على تلفزيون LG TV للتحكم البسيط في مكبرات الصوت، مثل الأوضاع والملفات الشخصية والميزات المفيدة.


*يمكن شراء مكبر الصوت Soundbar بشكل منفصل، وقد يختلف التحكم في وضع مكبر الصوت حسب الطراز.

**استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بعد في تلفزيون LG TV يقتصر على ميزات معينة فقط. 

***يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. مطلوب اتصال بالشبكة للتحديثات.

****تلفزيون NANO80 متوافق مع واجهة WOW.

يتحول منزلك إلى صالة سينما وساحة ألعاب



FILMMAKER Mode

شاهد الأفلام كما حلم بها المخرجون



انغمس في الأصالة. يقدم وضع FILMMAKER Mode الأفلام تمامًا كما أراد المخرج باستخدام إعدادات دقيقة.


يظهر رجل في استوديو تحرير مظلم ينظر إلى تلفزيون LG TV الذي يعرض غروب الشمس. يوجد في الجزء السفلي الأيمن من الصورة شعار وضع FILMMAKER Mode.


*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**FILMMAKER Mode هو علامة تجارية تابعة لشركة UHD Alliance, Inc.


تجربة سينما منزلية

استمتع بسحر الأفلام وأنت في منزلك



أجواء مسرح السينما مُنقولة لمنزلك. يضمن HDR10 Pro تقديم كل فيلم بمجد حقيقي، مع ألوان وتباين دقيق بشكل استثنائي للحصول على مشاهدات سينمائية غامرة أكثر.


تجلس عائلة على أرضية غرفة معيشة منخفضة الإضاءة بجوار طاولة صغيرة، وتنظر إلى تلفزيون LG TV المثبت على الحائط والذي يُظهر الأرض من الفضاء.


*HDR10 Pro هي تقنية طورتها شركة LG Electronics استنادًا إلى جودة الصورة القياسية للمعيار "HDR10". 


تجربة ألعاب قوية

انغمس في الحدث بأقصى سرعة



يظل تشغيل HGiG الغامر سلسًا عند السرعة العالية مع ALLM، ويضمن eARC عذوبة الصوت ونقائه.


لعبة سباق سيارات عند خط النهاية، مع لافتة تقول "فائز!"، بينما يمسك اللاعب بعصا التحكم في اللعبة. شعار ALLM وeARC وHGiG موضوع في الزاوية اليسرى السفلية.


*HGiG هي مجموعة متطوعة من الشركات من صناعات الألعاب وشاشات التلفزيون التي تجتمع لتحديد المبادئ التوجيهية العامة وإتاحتها لتحسين تجارب الألعاب للعملاء بتقنية HDR.

**قد يختلف دعم HGiG حسب البلد.

تتواجد ضوابط التحكم في المكان المناسب


 

لا تتوقف مؤقتًا لاستخدام مُحسِّن الألعاب (Game Optimizer) ولوحة تحكم الألعاب (Game Dashboard).


مشهد ألعاب FPS مع ظهور لوحة تحكم الألعاب على الشاشة أثناء اللعب. مشهد شتوي مظلم مع ظهور قائمة مُحسِّن الألعاب (Game Optimizer) فوق اللعبة.




*يتم تنشيط لوحة معلومات اللعبة (Game Dashboard) فقط عند تشغيل كل من "Game Optimizer" و"Game Dashboard". 

**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

قم بالوصول إلى جميع ألعابك المفضلة


 

الآلاف من عوالم الألعاب في متناول يدك. استكشف مكتبة ملحمية من عناوين الألعاب السحابية وقم ببثها على الفور دون إضاعة وقت اللعب على التنزيلات أو التحديثات.


صورة على الشاشة الرئيسية لـ Boosteroid تظهر "Trine 4: سعر The Nightmare". تعرض الشاشة الرئيسية لـ GeForce NOW خمس صور مصغرة مختلفة للعبة على اليمين.




*قد تختلف الشراكات المدعومة حسب البلد.

**قد يكون الاشتراك في GeForce NOW مطلوبًا.

***قد يكون الاشتراك في Boosteroid مطلوبًا.

الاستدامة

اكتشف رؤية LG NanoCell للمستقبل


اختر ما هو مناسب لكوكب الأرض من خلال الضوء والتغليف الحيوي وأوراق اعتماد الاستدامة العالمية.

تظهر عبوة LG NanoCell على خلفية باللون البيج مع أشجار مصورة.




*قد تختلف الشراكات المدعومة حسب البلد.

**الحامل السُفلي لتلفزيون NANO80 مصنوعة من البلاستيك المعاد تدويره.

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

  • معدل التحديث

    60Hz أساسي

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    ألوان Nano

  • معالج الصور

    معالج α5 AI 4K Gen7

  • النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1235 x 715 x 58.1 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    ‎14.6 ‎

كل المواصفات

الصورة (المعالجة)

  • معالج الصور

    معالج α5 AI 4K Gen7

  • ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

    نعم

  • ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

    4K ترقية

  • رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

    نعم

  • وضع المخرح

    نعم

  • النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • وضع الصورة

    9 أوضاع (زاهية ، قياسية ، إقتصادي ، سينما ، رياضة ، لعبة ، خبير مخرج ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مشرقة) ، (ISF) خبير (غرفة مظلمة))

إمكانية الوصول

  • تدرج الرمادي

    نعم

  • تباين عالي

    نعم

  • عكس الألوان

    نعم

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

  • سلك الطاقة

    نعم (قابل للفصل)

  • ريموت

    جهاز التحكم عن بعد السحري MR24

  • بطاريات التحكم عن بعد

    نعم (aa x ​​2ea)

صوتي

  • مشاركة وضع الصوت

    نعم

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

    نعم

  • صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

    ذكاء إصطناعي للصوت برو (إفتراضي حتى 9.1.2)

  • ترميز الصوت

    AC4 ، AC3 (Dolby Digital) ، EAC3 ، HE-AAC ، AAC ، MP2 ، MP3 ، PCM ،  WMA ، APT-X (راجع الدليل)

  • مخرج الصوت

    20 واط

  • البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

    نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

  • صوت واضح برو

    نعم (تسوية مستوى الصوت تلقائيًا)

  • مزامنة صوت LG

    نعم

  • إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

    نعم

  • اتجاه مكبر الصوت

    إطلاق سفلي

  • نظام السماعة

    2.0 قناة

الاتصال

  • دعم البلوتوث

    نعم(v 5.1)

  • مدخل Ethernet

    1ea

  • قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • مدخل HDMI

    3ea (يدعم eARC، ALLM)

  • إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

    منفذان

  • الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

    نعم

  • (الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

    1ea

  • مدخلات USB

    منفذان (V 2.0)

  • واي فاي

    نعم (Wi-Fi 5)

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

    ‎1360 x 810 x 162 ‎

  • وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

    ‎19.5 ‎

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1235 x 715 x 58.1 ‎

  • أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1235 x 780 x 230 ‎

  • حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

    ‎948 x 230 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    ‎14.6 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

    ‎14.7 ‎

  • مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

    ‎300 x 300 ‎

الألعاب

  • Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

    نعم

  • مُحسّن اللعبة

    نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

  • وضع HGIG

    نعم

صورة (عرض)

  • دقة العرض

    4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    مباشر

  • معدل التحديث

    60Hz أساسي

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    ألوان Nano

القوة

  • إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

    التيار المتناوب 110 ~ 240 فولت 50-60 هرتز

  • استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

    تحت 0.5 واط

تلفزيون ذكي

  • إعدادات العائلة

    نعم

  • متصفح الويب الكامل

    نعم

  • التمييز الصوتي الذكي

    نعم

  • ريموت تحكم سحري

    مدمج

  • نظام التشغيل (OS)

    webOS 24

  • شارك غرفة إلى غرفة

    نعم (المتلقي)

  • تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

    نعم (LG Thinq)

  • ThinQ

    نعم

  • كاميرا USB متوافقة

    نعم

ما يقوله الناس

