Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI CS5 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة بدقة 4K 144Hz ومدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وواجهة webOS25 طراز عام 2025

تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI CS5 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة بدقة 4K 144Hz ومدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وواجهة webOS25 طراز عام 2025

تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI CS5 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة بدقة 4K 144Hz ومدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وواجهة webOS25 طراز عام 2025

OLED65CS5VA
Oled
oled
صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG OLED AI CS5 4K Smart TV. يظهر شعار OLED رقم 1 على مستوى العالم لمدة 12 عامًا وشعار LG OLED AI 2025 على الشاشة.
صورة خلفية لتلفزيون LG OLED AI CS5 4K Smart TV.
صورة جانبية لتلفزيون LG OLED AI CS5 4K Smart TV.
صورة أمامية وجانبية لتلفزيون LG OLED AI CS5 4K Smart TV يوضح أبعاد الطول والعرض والارتفاع والعمق.
يضيء معالج alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 بظلال مختلفة من اللون الأزرق وتنطلق منه آشعة الضوء التي تركز على دوائره. تظهر إحصائيات الأداء بوضوح: معالجة الذكاء الاصطناعي العصبية أسرع بـ 1.7 مرات (NPU)، أداء المعالج أسرع بـ 1.7 مرة (CPU)، وتحسين الرسوميات بمعدل 2.1 مرات (GPU).
غرفة معيشة بها تلفزيون LG OLED TV مثبت على الحائط. تظهر على شاشة التلفزيون سلسلة جبال من ورائها سماء مسائية مظلمة مليئة بالنجوم. ينقسم هذا المشهد إلى نصفين لإظهار كيف توفر ميزة Perfect Black مستويات عالية من اللون الأسود الحقيقي سواء كانت بيئتك المحيطة ساطعة أو مظلمة. يعرض أحد جوانب الشاشة إصدارًا باهتًا وأكثر رماديًا من المناظر الطبيعية مع عبارة "شاشة عرض غير لامعة". على الجانب الآخر توجد صورة أكثر متعة مع مجموعة ديناميكية أكبر من الألوان السوداء والبيضاء. تحمل هذه العلامة "عرض Perfect Black". شهادة الشعار مرئية أيضًا، توفر تقنية Perfect Black مستويات سوداء أقل من أو تساوي 0.24 شمعة حتى 500 لوكس. يوجد إلى جانبها نص يقول، تحقق من علامة شهادة Perfect Black.
ببغاء ملون بدقة عالية للغاية على خلفية سوداء. يتم تعليق قطرات الماء في الهواء المحيط بها. تعرض الصورة اللون المثالي حيث أن كل درجة لون مختلفة على جسم الببغاء نابضة بالحياة. تظهر شهادات شعار مختلفة من UL وIntertek. تشير هذه إلى دقة اللون بنسبة 100% وحجم اللون بنسبة 100%. النص مرئي أيضًا، تحقق من علامة شهادة Perfect Color.
نمر في الغابة بألوان وتفاصيل نابضة بالحياة. تظهر خلف النمر شبكة وضوء متوهج، مما يشير إلى كيفية قيام LG AI Picture Pro بإجراء تحسينات بصرية مذهلة على دقة المشهد وسطوعه وعمقه ووضوحه.
شاشة تلفزيون LG TV مع وجود جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote في المقدمة. يتم تمييز زر AI ويظهر نص "اقترح فيلمًا يعجبني". نرى على الشاشة أيقونة المستخدم E، التي تشير إلى قدرة AI Voice ID على تحديد المستخدم وتقديم توصيات مخصصة استنادًا إلى صوته فقط.
جهاز التحكم LG AI Magic Remote مع تمييز زر AI. وحوله توجد الوظائف المختلفة التي يمكن للمستخدم الوصول إليها من الزر. AI Voice ID، وAI Search، وAI Chatbot، وAI Concierge، وAI Picture Wizard، وAI Sound Wizard. يوضح النص أن جهاز التحكم LG AI Magic Remote يكمل تجربة الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI experience) باستخدام زر AI مخصص ويمكن استخدامه مثل الماوس الهوائي. ما عليك سوى الإشارة والنقر.
صورة مقربة من شاشة تلفزيون LG OLED TV توضح كيفية عمل البحث عن الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search). نافذة دردشة صغيرة مفتوحة توضح كيف سأل المستخدم عن الألعاب الرياضية المتاحة. استجاب بحث الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI search) عبر الدردشة وعرض صور مصغرة للمحتويات المتاحة. هناك أيضًا مطالبة بسؤال لـ Microsoft Copilot.
جهاز التحكم عن بعد LG AI Magic Remote أمام شاشة تلفزيون LG TV. يوجد على الشاشة تحية مخصصة من LG AI مع كلمات رئيسية مخصصة بناءً على بحث المستخدم وسجل المشاهدة. من خلال جهاز التحكم يوجد رمز وملصق يوضح أنه يمكن الوصول بسهولة إلى وظيفة AI Concierge بضغطة واحدة قصيرة على زر AI.
يتم تشغيل محتوى خيال علمي على شاشة تلفزيون LG TV. على الشاشة توجد واجهة AI Chatbot. أرسل المستخدم رسالة إلى روبوت الدردشة قائلاً إن الشاشة مظلمة للغاية. قدم روبوت الدردشة حلولاً للطلب. المشهد بأكمله منقسم إلى نصفين. أحد الجانبين أغمق، والجانب الآخر أكثر سطوعًا، مما يوضح كيف حل AI Chatbot المشكلة للمستخدم تلقائيًا. يشرح النص أن AI Chatbot الذي يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي يمكنه فهم نوايا المستخدم وتقديم حلول لاستكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها.
منظر واسع لغرفة معيشة أنيقة وملونة. تلفزيون LG OLED AI CS5 4K Smart TV مثبت على الحائط مع مكبر صوت LG Soundbar أسفله. يتناغم تصميم التلفزيون بشكل جيد مع المساحة. يوجد على شاشة التلفزيون عمل فني ملون.
Oled
oled
صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG OLED AI CS5 4K Smart TV. يظهر شعار OLED رقم 1 على مستوى العالم لمدة 12 عامًا وشعار LG OLED AI 2025 على الشاشة.
صورة خلفية لتلفزيون LG OLED AI CS5 4K Smart TV.
صورة جانبية لتلفزيون LG OLED AI CS5 4K Smart TV.
صورة أمامية وجانبية لتلفزيون LG OLED AI CS5 4K Smart TV يوضح أبعاد الطول والعرض والارتفاع والعمق.
يضيء معالج alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 بظلال مختلفة من اللون الأزرق وتنطلق منه آشعة الضوء التي تركز على دوائره. تظهر إحصائيات الأداء بوضوح: معالجة الذكاء الاصطناعي العصبية أسرع بـ 1.7 مرات (NPU)، أداء المعالج أسرع بـ 1.7 مرة (CPU)، وتحسين الرسوميات بمعدل 2.1 مرات (GPU).
غرفة معيشة بها تلفزيون LG OLED TV مثبت على الحائط. تظهر على شاشة التلفزيون سلسلة جبال من ورائها سماء مسائية مظلمة مليئة بالنجوم. ينقسم هذا المشهد إلى نصفين لإظهار كيف توفر ميزة Perfect Black مستويات عالية من اللون الأسود الحقيقي سواء كانت بيئتك المحيطة ساطعة أو مظلمة. يعرض أحد جوانب الشاشة إصدارًا باهتًا وأكثر رماديًا من المناظر الطبيعية مع عبارة "شاشة عرض غير لامعة". على الجانب الآخر توجد صورة أكثر متعة مع مجموعة ديناميكية أكبر من الألوان السوداء والبيضاء. تحمل هذه العلامة "عرض Perfect Black". شهادة الشعار مرئية أيضًا، توفر تقنية Perfect Black مستويات سوداء أقل من أو تساوي 0.24 شمعة حتى 500 لوكس. يوجد إلى جانبها نص يقول، تحقق من علامة شهادة Perfect Black.
ببغاء ملون بدقة عالية للغاية على خلفية سوداء. يتم تعليق قطرات الماء في الهواء المحيط بها. تعرض الصورة اللون المثالي حيث أن كل درجة لون مختلفة على جسم الببغاء نابضة بالحياة. تظهر شهادات شعار مختلفة من UL وIntertek. تشير هذه إلى دقة اللون بنسبة 100% وحجم اللون بنسبة 100%. النص مرئي أيضًا، تحقق من علامة شهادة Perfect Color.
نمر في الغابة بألوان وتفاصيل نابضة بالحياة. تظهر خلف النمر شبكة وضوء متوهج، مما يشير إلى كيفية قيام LG AI Picture Pro بإجراء تحسينات بصرية مذهلة على دقة المشهد وسطوعه وعمقه ووضوحه.
شاشة تلفزيون LG TV مع وجود جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote في المقدمة. يتم تمييز زر AI ويظهر نص "اقترح فيلمًا يعجبني". نرى على الشاشة أيقونة المستخدم E، التي تشير إلى قدرة AI Voice ID على تحديد المستخدم وتقديم توصيات مخصصة استنادًا إلى صوته فقط.
جهاز التحكم LG AI Magic Remote مع تمييز زر AI. وحوله توجد الوظائف المختلفة التي يمكن للمستخدم الوصول إليها من الزر. AI Voice ID، وAI Search، وAI Chatbot، وAI Concierge، وAI Picture Wizard، وAI Sound Wizard. يوضح النص أن جهاز التحكم LG AI Magic Remote يكمل تجربة الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI experience) باستخدام زر AI مخصص ويمكن استخدامه مثل الماوس الهوائي. ما عليك سوى الإشارة والنقر.
صورة مقربة من شاشة تلفزيون LG OLED TV توضح كيفية عمل البحث عن الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search). نافذة دردشة صغيرة مفتوحة توضح كيف سأل المستخدم عن الألعاب الرياضية المتاحة. استجاب بحث الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI search) عبر الدردشة وعرض صور مصغرة للمحتويات المتاحة. هناك أيضًا مطالبة بسؤال لـ Microsoft Copilot.
جهاز التحكم عن بعد LG AI Magic Remote أمام شاشة تلفزيون LG TV. يوجد على الشاشة تحية مخصصة من LG AI مع كلمات رئيسية مخصصة بناءً على بحث المستخدم وسجل المشاهدة. من خلال جهاز التحكم يوجد رمز وملصق يوضح أنه يمكن الوصول بسهولة إلى وظيفة AI Concierge بضغطة واحدة قصيرة على زر AI.
يتم تشغيل محتوى خيال علمي على شاشة تلفزيون LG TV. على الشاشة توجد واجهة AI Chatbot. أرسل المستخدم رسالة إلى روبوت الدردشة قائلاً إن الشاشة مظلمة للغاية. قدم روبوت الدردشة حلولاً للطلب. المشهد بأكمله منقسم إلى نصفين. أحد الجانبين أغمق، والجانب الآخر أكثر سطوعًا، مما يوضح كيف حل AI Chatbot المشكلة للمستخدم تلقائيًا. يشرح النص أن AI Chatbot الذي يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي يمكنه فهم نوايا المستخدم وتقديم حلول لاستكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها.
منظر واسع لغرفة معيشة أنيقة وملونة. تلفزيون LG OLED AI CS5 4K Smart TV مثبت على الحائط مع مكبر صوت LG Soundbar أسفله. يتناغم تصميم التلفزيون بشكل جيد مع المساحة. يوجد على شاشة التلفزيون عمل فني ملون.

الميزات الرئيسية

  • تقدم الشاشة تجربة مشاهدة محسّنة بجودة 4K، مع تحسين دقة الصورة وصوت محيطي ديناميكي، مدعومًا بمعالج alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
  • تخلق مستويات اللون الأسود الحقيقية في كل بكسل تباينًا وعمقًا وتفاصيل مذهلة
  • دقة ألوان 100% للحصول على ألوان دقيقة ونابضة بالحياة. حجم لون 100% للحصول على درجات ألوان أكثر ثراءً
  • تعمل ميزة AI Picture Pro على تحسين الجودة البصرية العامة من خلال تحليل كل إطار وتحسينه
  • زر الذكاء الاصطناعي الجديد، عناصر التحكم الصوتية، وظائف السحب والإفلات على جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote
المزيد
شارة CES Innovation Awards مع عبارة 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

الأمن الإلكتروني

*تستند جوائز CES Innovation Awards إلى المواد الوصفية المقدمة إلى الحكام. لم تتحقق CTA من دقة أي تقديم أو من أي مطالبات مقدمة ولم تختبر المنتج الذي تم منحه الجائزة.

على شاشة تلفزيون LG OLED AI TV توجد صورة تجريدية بتفاصيل ولون وتباين مثير للإعجاب. توجد نسخة مكبرة من معالج alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 خلف التلفزيون. تتوهج بالضوء الذي يضيء دوائر الشرائح الصغيرة حولها. يشير العنوان إلى LG OLED AI. النص مرئي أيضًا، مدعوم بمعالج LG alpha 9 AI Gen8. شعار ذهبي مع نجوم في الزاوية يقول: "تلفزيون OLED TV رقم واحد في العالم لمدة 12 عامًا."

على شاشة تلفزيون LG OLED AI TV توجد صورة تجريدية بتفاصيل ولون وتباين مثير للإعجاب. توجد نسخة مكبرة من معالج alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 خلف التلفزيون. تتوهج بالضوء الذي يضيء دوائر الشرائح الصغيرة حولها. يشير العنوان إلى LG OLED AI. النص مرئي أيضًا، مدعوم بمعالج LG alpha 9 AI Gen8. شعار ذهبي مع نجوم في الزاوية يقول: "تلفزيون OLED TV رقم واحد في العالم لمدة 12 عامًا."

شاهد تفاصيل الضوء والظلام

*Omdia.‏ تربع على عرش التلفزيونات كرقم واحد في فئة الأكثر مبيعًا حول العالم لمدة 12 عامًا من 2013 حتى 2024. لا تُعد هذه النتيجة تأييدًا لشركة LGE أو منتجاتها. تفضل بزيارة https://www.omdia.com/ لمزيد من التفاصيل.

جودة الصورةwebOS للذكاء الاصطناعيجودة الصوتالتصميمالترفيه

التفاصيل المرئية من المستوى التالي مع معالج alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 الرائع

يحلل محرك الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاص بالمعالج لدينا كل إطار بالتفصيل ويرتقي به. من خلال التعرف على الوجوه، فهي لا توفر جودة بصرية بدقة 4K فحسب، بل توفر تعابير وجه وعمقًا محسنًا.

معالج alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 على خلفية داكنة. يتوهج بضوء مخضر من الداخل يضيء دوائر الرقاقات الدقيقة المحيطة بها. تظهر إحصائيات الأداء بوضوح: معالجة الذكاء الاصطناعي العصبية أسرع بـ 1.7 مرات (NPU)، أداء المعالج أسرع بـ 1.7 مرة (CPU)، وتحسين الرسوميات بمعدل 2.1 مرات (GPU).

*مقارنة بنفس بالمستوى البدائي للتلفزيون ذكي مع معالج alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 استنادًا إلى مقارنة المواصفات الداخلية.

استمتع بتجربة تقنية OLED المدعومة بميزة Perfect Black، فقط مع تلفزيون LG OLED

لون أسود مثالي حتى في المساحات الساطعة أو الداكنة

تتحقق UL من Perfect Black وتوفر مستويات عالية من اللون الأسود لتحسين السطوع والتباين المتصور، سواء كانت الإجواء ساطعة أو مظلمة من حولك.

غرفة معيشة بها تلفزيون LG OLED TV مثبت على الحائط. تظهر على شاشة التلفزيون سلسلة جبال من ورائها سماء مسائية مظلمة مليئة بالنجوم. ينقسم هذا المشهد إلى نصفين. يعرض أحد جوانب الشاشة إصدارًا باهتًا وأكثر رماديًا من المناظر الطبيعية مع عبارة "شاشة عرض غير لامعة". على الجانب الآخر توجد صورة أكثر متعة مع مجموعة ديناميكية أكبر من الألوان السوداء والبيضاء. تحمل هذه العلامة "عرض Perfect Black". شهادة الشعار مرئية أيضًا، توفر تقنية Perfect Black مستويات سوداء أقل من أو تساوي 0.24 شمعة حتى 500 لوكس. يوجد إلى جانبها نص يقول، تحقق من علامة شهادة Perfect Black.

*تحققت UL من شاشة LG OLED للحصول على اللون الأسود المثالي المقاس وفقًا لانعكاس الضوء الدائري IDMS 11.5، واستنادًا إلى بيئة الإضاءة الداخلية النموذجية (200 لكس إلى 500 لكس).

*قد يختلف الأداء الفعلي حسب الإضاءة المحيطة وبيئة المشاهدة.

Perfect Color

100% حجم لون و100% دقة لون معتمدة. استمتع بألوان دقيقة ونابضة بالحياة حتى في ضوء الشمس أو البيئات المظلمة.

ببغاء ملون بدقة عالية للغاية على خلفية سوداء. يتم تعليق قطرات الماء في الهواء المحيط بها. تعرض الصورة اللون المثالي حيث أن كل درجة لون مختلفة على جسم الببغاء نابضة بالحياة. تظهر شهادات شعار مختلفة من UL وIntertek. تشير هذه إلى دقة اللون بنسبة 100% وحجم اللون بنسبة 100%. النص مرئي أيضًا، تحقق من علامة شهادة Perfect Color.

* ينطبق "دقة اللون بنسبة 100%" و"حجم اللون بنسبة 100% إلى DCI-P3" على تلفزيونات 2025 OLED TV.

* تم التحقق من شاشة LG OLED من قِبل UL لقياس تقنية Perfect Color وفقًا لمعايير انعكاس الضوء الدائري 11.5 IDMS.

*يُعرف حجم اللون بنسبة 100% على أنه أداء الشاشة الذي يساوي أو يزيد عن حجم اللون القياسي DCI-P3 كما تم التحقق منه بشكل مستقل من قبل Intertek.

*اعتمدت Intertek دقة الألوان بنسبة 100% في شاشة LG OLED مقاسة وفقًا لمعيار CIE DE2000 مع 125 نمط لون.

تقنية AI Picture Pro تجعل كل إطار ينبض بالحياة

تعمل ميزة AI Super Upscaling وOLED Dynamic Tone Mapping على تحليل عناصر كل إطار لتحسين الدقة والسطوع والعمق والوضوح.

تتحرك الخطوط عبر صورة باهتة جدًا وشبه رمادية لنمر في الغابة كما لو كان جهاز كمبيوتر فائق يقوم بتحليل العناصر في الإطار. يتتبع الليزر شكل النمر ثم يتم تحسينه ليكون أكثر إشراقًا ووضوحًا. تتحول الخلفية أيضًا من اليسار إلى اليمين، الآن مع تباين وعمق وألوان محسنة.

*لن تعمل ميزة AI Picture Pro مع أي محتوى محمي بحقوق النشر على خدمات البث السحابي (OTT).

*ستختلف جودة صورة المحتوى الذي تمت ترقيته بناءً على دقة المصدر.

الجيل التالي من تلفزيون LG AI TV المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي

جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote يكمل تجربة الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI experience)

تحكم في تلفزيونك بسهولة باستخدام جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote — لا حاجة إلى جهاز إضافي! باستخدام مستشعر الحركة وعجلة التمرير، يمكنك الإشارة والنقر لاستخدامها مثل الماوس الهوائي أو ببساطة يمكنك التحدث لتفعيل ميزة الأوامر الصوتية.

* قد يختلف تصميم AI Magic Remote وتوافره ووظائفه حسب المنطقة واللغة المدعومة، حتى بالنسبة للطراز نفسه.

*قد تتطلب بعض الميزات اتصالاً بالإنترنت.

*لا تتوفر ميزة AI Voice Recognition إلا في البلدان التي تدعم معالجة اللغة الطبيعية بلغتها الأم.

عائلة مكونة من أربعة أفراد تجتمع حول تلفزيون LG AI TV. تظهر دائرة حول الشخص الذي يمسك بجهاز التحكم ويظهر اسمه. يعرض ذلك كيف تتعرف ميزة AI Voice ID على التوقيع الصوتي لكل مستخدم. ثم تعرض واجهة webOS بعد ذلك كيف يبدل الذكاء الاصطناعي الحساب تلقائياً ويوصي بمحتوى مخصص.

Family of four is gathered around an LG AI TV. A circle appears around the person holding the remote showing their name. This showcases how AI Voice ID recognizes each user's voice signature. The webOS interface then shows how the AI automatically switches the account and recommends personalized content.

AI Voice ID

يعرف LG AI Voice ID البصمة الصوتية الفريدة لكل مستخدم ويقدم توصيات مخصصة في اللحظة التي تتحدث فيها.

* قد يتم عرض محتوى مخفض أو محدود حسب المنطقة والاتصال بالشبكة.

*قد يختلف دعم Voice ID حسب المنطقة والبلد ويتوفر على أجهزة تلفزيون OLED وQNED وNanoCell وUHD التي تم إصدارها بدءًا من عام 2024 فصاعدًا.

*يعمل فقط مع التطبيقات التي تدعم حساب Voice ID.

صورة مقربة من شاشة تلفزيون LG OLED TV توضح كيفية عمل البحث عن الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search). نافذة دردشة صغيرة مفتوحة توضح كيف سأل المستخدم عن الألعاب الرياضية المتاحة. استجاب بحث الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI search) عبر الدردشة وعرض صور مصغرة للمحتويات المتاحة. هناك أيضًا مطالبة بسؤال لـ Microsoft Copilot.

صورة مقربة من شاشة تلفزيون LG OLED TV توضح كيفية عمل البحث عن الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search). نافذة دردشة صغيرة مفتوحة توضح كيف سأل المستخدم عن الألعاب الرياضية المتاحة. استجاب بحث الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI search) عبر الدردشة وعرض صور مصغرة للمحتويات المتاحة. هناك أيضًا مطالبة بسؤال لـ Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

اسأل تلفزيونك أي شيء. يتعرف الذكاء الاصطناعي المدمج على صوتك ويقدم توصيات مخصصة لطلباتك بسرعة. يمكنك أيضًا الحصول على نتائج وحلول إضافية مع Microsoft Copilot.

*يتوفر البحث بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search) على أجهزة تلفزيون OLED وQNED وNanoCell وUHD التي تم إصدارها بدءًا من عام 2024 فصاعدًا. 

*تستخدم الولايات المتحدة وكوريا النماذج اللغوية الكبيرة (LLM).

*يلزم الاتصال بالإنترنت. 

يتم تشغيل محتوى خيال علمي على شاشة تلفزيون LG OLED TV. على الشاشة توجد واجهة AI Chatbot. أرسل المستخدم رسالة إلى روبوت الدردشة قائلاً إن الشاشة مظلمة للغاية. قدم روبوت الدردشة حلولاً للطلب. المشهد بأكمله منقسم إلى نصفين. أحد الجانبين أغمق، والجانب الآخر أكثر سطوعًا، مما يوضح كيف حل AI Chatbot المشكلة للمستخدم تلقائيًا.

يتم تشغيل محتوى خيال علمي على شاشة تلفزيون LG OLED TV. على الشاشة توجد واجهة AI Chatbot. أرسل المستخدم رسالة إلى روبوت الدردشة قائلاً إن الشاشة مظلمة للغاية. قدم روبوت الدردشة حلولاً للطلب. المشهد بأكمله منقسم إلى نصفين. أحد الجانبين أغمق، والجانب الآخر أكثر سطوعًا، مما يوضح كيف حل AI Chatbot المشكلة للمستخدم تلقائيًا.

AI Chatbot

تفاعل مع AI Chatbot من خلال جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote وعالج جميع المخاوف بدءًا من تكوين الإعدادات إلى استكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها. يمكن للذكاء الاصطناعي فهم قصد المستخدم وتوفير حلول فورية.

*يلزم الاتصال بالإنترنت.

*لا تتوفر ميزة AI Chatbot إلا في البلدان التي تدعم معالجة اللغة الطبيعية (NLP) بلغتها الأم.

*من الممكن ربط AI Chatbot بخدمة العملاء.

جهاز التحكم عن بعد LG AI Magic Remote أمام شاشة تلفزيون LG TV. يوجد على الشاشة تحية مخصصة من LG AI مع كلمات رئيسية مخصصة بناءً على بحث المستخدم وسجل المشاهدة. من خلال جهاز التحكم يوجد رمز وملصق يوضح أنه يمكن الوصول بسهولة إلى وظيفة AI Concierge بضغطة واحدة قصيرة على زر AI.

جهاز التحكم عن بعد LG AI Magic Remote أمام شاشة تلفزيون LG TV. يوجد على الشاشة تحية مخصصة من LG AI مع كلمات رئيسية مخصصة بناءً على بحث المستخدم وسجل المشاهدة. من خلال جهاز التحكم يوجد رمز وملصق يوضح أنه يمكن الوصول بسهولة إلى وظيفة AI Concierge بضغطة واحدة قصيرة على زر AI.

AI Concierge

يؤدي الضغط مرة واحدة على زر الذكاء الاصطناعي الموجود بجهاز التحكم عن بُعد إلى فتح تطبيق AI Concierge الذي يوفر كلمات رئيسية وتوصيات مخصصة بناءً على سجل البحث والمشاهدة.  

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة حسب البلد.

*قد تختلف القوائم المعروضة عند الإصدار.

*تختلف توصيات الكلمات المفتاحية وفقاً للتطبيق والوقت من اليوم.

شاشة لمستخدم يمر بعملية تخصيص معالج AI Picture Wizard. يتم عرض سلسلة من الصور مع تمييز اختيارات المستخدم. يظهر رمز تحميل وتظهر صورة أفقية محسنة من اليسار إلى اليمين.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

AI Picture Wizard

تتعرف الخوارزميات المتقدمة على تفضيلاتك من خلال استعراض 1.6 مليار إمكانية صورة. بناءً على اختياراتك، ينشئ التلفزيون صورة مخصصة لك.

شاشة لمستخدم يمر بعملية تخصيص معالج الصوت AI Sound Wizard. يتم تحديد سلسلة من رموز مقاطع الصوت. يتم عرض مغنية جاز وعازف ساكسفون، وتُمثّل الموجات الصوتية الصوت المخصص عبر الصورة المرئية.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

AI Sound Wizard

اختر الصوت الذي تريده من مجموعة مختارة من مقاطع الصوت. من 40 مليون معلمة، ينشئ الذكاء الاصطناعي ملفًا صوتيًا مخصصًا يتناسب مع تفضيلاتك.

شخص في غرفة المعيشة. فقاعة كلام حولهم توضح كيفية تفاعلهم مع تلفزيون LG TV بمجرد قول، "مرحبًا LG".

شخص في غرفة المعيشة. فقاعة كلام حولهم توضح كيفية تفاعلهم مع تلفزيون LG TV بمجرد قول، "مرحبًا LG".

فقط قل ”مرحباً LG“ لبدء التفاعل مع تلفزيونك

الذكاء الاصطناعي في تلفزيونك جاهز دائماً لتلبية طلباتك. حتى دون الضغط على زر، ما عليك سوى قول ”مرحباً LG“، وسيبدأ الذكاء الاصطناعي في الاستماع لطلباتك.

اسم وشعار webOS Re:New Program مع شارة CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree بالقرب منه.

اسم وشعار webOS Re:New Program مع شارة CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree بالقرب منه.

ترقيات جديدة لخمس أعوام مع webOS Re:New Program الحائز على جوائز

احصل على ترقيات كاملة واستمتع بمزايا أحدث الميزات والبرامج. يشعر الحاصل على جائزة CES Innovation لفئة الأمن الإلكتروني بالأمان عندما يعرف أن webOS يحافظ على خصوصيتك وبياناتك آمنة.

*يسري webOS Re:New Program على أجهزة تلفزيون OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TV إصدار عام 2025.

*يدعم webOS Re:New Program ما مجموعه أربع ترقيات على مدى خمس سنوات، والحد هو الإصدار المثبت مسبقاً من webOS، ويختلف جدول الترقية من نهاية الشهر إلى بداية العام.

*قد تختلف التحديثات والجدول الزمني لبعض الميزات والتطبيقات والخدمات حسب الطراز والمنطقة.

*تتوفر الترقيات لطرازات OLED إصدار عام 2022 وطرازات UHD إصدار عام 2023 وما فوقها.

استمتع بما يمكن أن يقدمه لك تلفزيون LG AI TV!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot ومعالج Al Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

تلفزيون LG TV مع Home Hub على الشاشة. تعرض واجهة المستخدم Google Home وThinQ وغيرها من إنترنت الأشياء التي توضح كيف يمكنك إدارة جميع أجهزتك الذكية بسهولة على التلفزيون.

Home Hub، المنصة الشاملة لمنزلك الذكي

يمكنك إدارة مختلف أجهزة LG المنزلية بسلاسة، إلى جانب أجهزة Google Home والمزيد. استمتع بتجربة الراحة القصوى للتحكم في منزلك بالكامل من خلال لوحة معلومات واحدة سهلة الاستخدام. 

*LG تدعم أجهزة 'Matter' Wi-Fi. قد تختلف الخدمات والميزات المدعومة من "Matter" باختلاف الأجهزة المتصلة. يجب أن يكون الاتصال المبدئي لـ ThinQ وMatter عبر تطبيق ThinQ للهاتف المحمول.

*لا يمكن استخدام الوظيفة الصوتية بدون استخدام اليدين بدون جهاز تحكم عن بُعد إلا مع معالج alpha 9 AI Processor وalpha 11 AI Processor. قد يختلف ذلك باختلاف المنتجات والمناطق.

يعمل AI Sound Pro على ضبط صوتك من أجل التأثير

*يجب تنشيطه من خلال قائمة وضع مكبرات الصوت Soundbar.

*قد يختلف الصوت وفقًا لبيئة الاستماع.

عزز الصوت مع تلفزيون LG TV ومكبر الصوت LG Soundbar

*يمكن شراء مكبر الصوت Soundbar بشكل منفصل. 

*قد يختلف التحكم في وضع مكبر الصوت Soundbar Mode حسب طراز مكبر الصوت.

*يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. يتعيّن الاتصال بالشبكة للتحديثات.  

*استخدام جهاز التحكم في تلفزيون LG TV يقتصر على ميزات معينة فقط.

*تنطبق ميزات WOW Interface/WOW Orchestra على تلفزيونات LG OLED TV لعام 2025.

اعثر على أفضل مكبرات صوت LG Soundbar للتلفزيون

تصميم نحيف

أضف لمسة عصرية مع تصميم أنيق يتناغم مع مساحتك برشاقة.

*يختلف حجم الإطار حسب السلسلة والحجم. 

شخص في غرفة معيشة يحمل هاتفه. يوجد على الهاتف أيقونة إرسال توضح أن شاشة الهاتف تبث محتواها على التلفزيون. توجد على التلفزيون مباراة كرة سلة على الجانب تظهر الشاشة المتطابقة، تعرض إحصائيات اللاعب.

حقق أقصى قدر من المتعة، واستخدم شاشات متعددة مع Multi View

حقق أقصى استفادة من تلفزيونك مع Multi View. اعرض محتوى أجهزتك عبر Google Cast وAirPlay. قسِّم شاشتك إلى طريقتي عرض منفصلتين لتوفير ترفيه سلس متعدد الشاشات.

*إعدادات الصورة والصوت على كلتا الشاشتين هي نفسها. 

*Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV وAirPlay وHomeKit هي علامات تجارية لشركة Apple Inc في الولايات المتحدة والبلدان الأخرى.

*دعم لـ AirPlay 2 وHomeKit وChromecast، وقد يختلف الدعم حسب المنطقة واللغة.

شاشة رئيسية لقنوات LG Channels تعرض مجموعة متنوعة من المحتوى المتاح على تلفزيون LG TV.

بث مجموعة متنوعة من المحتوى. مجاني.

تضع خدمة البث الحصرية من LG، قنوات LG Channels، مجموعة كبيرة من القنوات المباشرة وعند الطلب في متناول يدك مجانًا. 

*قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتاحة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة. 

ثلاثة رموز مختلفة توضح كيف يمكن استخدام قنوات LG Channels فقط دون الحاجة إلى الاشتراك أو الدفع أو إعداد أي صندوق علوي محيطي.

بدون تكلفة. بدون تعاقدات. بدون كابلات.

كل ما عليك فعله هو ضبطه وبدء المشاهدة دون القلق بشأن التكاليف الخفية أو تثبيت جهاز الاستقبال وفك التشفير. 

تعمل بوابة الألعاب على تحويل تلفزيونك إلى مركز ألعاب مثالي

استمتع بآلاف الألعاب مباشرة على تلفزيون LG TV مع إمكانية الوصول إلى GeForce NOW وAmazon Luna وBlacknut وBoosteroid والآن تطبيق Xbox! استمتع بمجموعة واسعة من تجارب الألعاب - من عناوين AAA مع لوحة الألعاب إلى الألعاب غير الرسمية التي يمكن لعبها باستخدام جهاز التحكم عن بُعد.

الشاشة الرئيسية لمنصة الألعاب. يتحرك المؤشر وينقر لإظهار العديد من عناوين الألعاب الشائعة، والوظيفة المضافة المتمثلة في القدرة على تحديد الألعاب اعتمادًا على نوع وحدة التحكم لديك سواء كانت لوحة ألعاب أو جهاز تحكم عن بُعد.

*قد يختلف دعم بوابة الألعاب حسب البلد.

*قد يختلف دعم خدمات الألعاب السحابية والألعاب داخل بوابة الألعاب حسب البلد.

*قد تتطلب بعض خدمات الألعاب اشتراكًا ولوحة ألعاب.


تجربة لعب فائقة

استمتع بتجربة ذروة الألعاب مع توافق G-Sync ووقت استجابة البكسل 0.1 مللي ثانية وAMD FreeSync Premium. ابدأ لعبتك دون تأخير أو ضبابية في الحركة.

صورتان لسيارة في لعبة فيديو جنبًا إلى جنب. تُظهر إحداها الكثير من عدم وضوح الحركة. والأخرى حادة وموضوعية تُوضِّح معدل الإطارات العالي لتلفزيون LG OLED TV. كما يمكن رؤية شعار شهادات Nvidia G-Sync وAMD FreeSync Premium وغيرها من الشهادات المتعلقة.

*HGiG هي مجموعة متطوعة من الشركات من صناعات الألعاب وشاشات التلفزيون التي تجتمع لتحديد المبادئ التوجيهية العامة وإتاحتها لتحسين تجارب الألعاب للعملاء بتقنية HDR.

*قد يختلف دعم HGiG حسب البلد.

أفضل تلفزيون OLED TV للأفلام

شاهد الأفلام تنبض بالحياة في سينما منزلك من خلال FILMMAKER MODE مع تعويض الضوء المحيط الذي يتكيف مع الإضاءة البيئية لجودة الصورة التي تلبي أعلى معايير صانع الأفلام.

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

استمتع بتجربة السينما كما أراد المخرج مع Dolby Vision وFILMMAKER MODE مع تعويض الضوء المحيط الذي يتكيف مع البيئة المحيطة ويحافظ على الصور أقرب ما يمكن إلى شكلها الأصلي.

Dolby Atmos

دع الصوت المحيطي النابض بالحياة يتحرك حولك، مما يجعلك تشعر وكأنك في قلب كل الأحداث.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE هو علامة تجارية لشركة UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*يدعم Ambient FILMMAKER MODE مع Dolby Vision.

*يبدأ تشغيل وضع Ambient FILMMAKER MODE تلقائيًا على AppleTV+ وتطبيق Amazon Prime video.

مساحة بيضاء كبيرة مليئة بتلفزيونات OLED TV توضح كيف تقدم LG ابتكارات رائدة لأكثر من عقد. ويظهر شعار "تلفزيون OLED TV رقم 1 على المستوى العالم لـ 12 عامًا".

LG OLED

شاهد الابتكار اللانهائي

شاهد الابتكار اللانهائي اكتشف المزيد

* الصور أعلاه في صفحة تفاصيل المنتج هذه هي لأغراض توضيحية فقط. راجع صور المعرض للحصول على تمثيل أكثر دقة.

*تتم محاكاة جميع الصور أعلاه.

*يختلف توافر الخدمة حسب المنطقة والبلد.

*قد تختلف الخدمات المخصصة حسب سياسات تطبيق الطرف الثالث.

*قد يتطلب جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote عملية شراء منفصلة حسب حجم التلفزيون وطرازه والمنطقة.

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

  • نوع العرض

    4K OLED

  • معدل التحديث

    120Hz أساسي

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    لون OLED

  • معالج الصور

    معالج α9 الذكي 4K الجيل الثامن

  • النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

    نعم

  • متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

    نعم

  • Dolby Atmos

    نعم

كل المواصفات

الصورة (المعالجة)

  • معالج الصور

    معالج α9 الذكي 4K الجيل الثامن

  • ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

    نعم

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

    نعم (SDR/HDR)

  • ذكاء إصطناعي للصورة برو

    نعم

  • ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • المعايرة التلقائية

    نعم

  • تقنية التعتيم

    تعتيم البكسل

  • رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

    نعم (OLED Dynamic Mapping Pro)

  • وضع المخرح

    نعم

  • النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

    4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI ، USB)

  • حركة

    حركة OLED

  • وضع الصورة

    10 أوضاع

إمكانية الوصول

  • تدرج الرمادي

    نعم

  • تباين عالي

    نعم

  • عكس الألوان

    نعم

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

  • سلك الطاقة

    نعم (مرفق)

  • ريموت

    جهاز التحكم السحري MR25

صوتي

  • مشاركة وضع الصوت

    نعم

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

    نعم

  • صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

    صوت α9 الذكي برو (افتراضي 11.1.2)

  • ترميز الصوت

    AC4 ، AC3 (Dolby Digital) ، EAC3 ، HE-AAC ، AAC ، MP2 ، MP3 ، PCM ، WMA ، APT-X (راجع الدليل)

  • مخرج الصوت

    40 واط

  • البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

    نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

  • صوت واضح برو

    نعم (إعادة صياغة الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي)

  • Dolby Atmos

    نعم

  • مزامنة صوت LG

    نعم

  • إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

    نعم

  • اتجاه مكبر الصوت

    إطلاق سفلي

  • نظام السماعة

    2.2 قناة

  • WiSA Ready

    نعم (ما يصل إلى 2.1 قناة)

  • واو الأوركسترا

    نعم

BROADCASTING

  • استقبال التلفزيون التناظري

    نعم

  • استقبال التلفزيون الرقمي

    DVB-T2/T (أرضي)، DVB-C (كبل)، DVB-S2/S (قمر صناعي)

الاتصال

  • دعم البلوتوث

    نعم (الإصدار 5.3)

  • مدخل Ethernet

    1ea

  • قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • مدخل HDMI

    (يدعم 4K 120Hz ، eARC ، VRR ، AllM ، QMS كما هو محدد في HDMI 2.1 (4 منفذ))+ثلاثة منافذ

  • إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

    منفذان

  • الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

    نعم

  • (الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

    1ea

  • مدخلات USB

    ثلاثة منافذ (V 2.0)

  • واي فاي

    نعم (Wi-Fi 6)

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

    ‎32.7 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

    ‎25.0 ‎

  • مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

    ‎300 x 200 ‎

الألعاب

  • Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

    نعم

  • دولبي فيجن للألعاب (4K، 120 هرتز)

    نعم

  • متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

    نعم

  • مُحسّن اللعبة

    نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

  • متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

    نعم

  • وضع HGIG

    نعم

  • وقت الاستجابة

    أقل من 0.1 مللي ثانية

  • VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

    نعم (حتى 120 هرتز)

صورة (عرض)

  • دقة العرض

    4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

  • نوع العرض

    4K OLED

  • معدل التحديث

    120Hz أساسي

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    لون OLED

القوة

  • إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

    التيار المتناوب 110 ~ 240 فولت 50-60 هرتز

  • استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

    تحت 0.5 واط

تلفزيون ذكي

  • دائما مستعد

    نعم

  • أمازون أليكسا

    نعم (مدمج ، اللغة الإنجليزية فقط)

  • متصفح الويب الكامل

    نعم

  • تحكم صوتي بدون اليدين

    نعم

  • التمييز الصوتي الذكي

    نعم

  • ريموت تحكم سحري

    مدمج

  • عرض متعدد

    نعم

  • نظام التشغيل (OS)

    نظام التشغيل webOS 25

  • تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

    نعم (LG Thinq)

  • كاميرا USB متوافقة

    نعم

  • يعمل مع Apple Home

    نعم

ما يقوله الناس

اخترنا لك

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

البحث محليًا

جرب هذا المنتج من حولك.