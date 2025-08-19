Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI M5 الأول من نوعه على مستوى العالم بخاصية True Wireless مقاس 83 بوصة مع إمكانية نقل الصوت والفيديو لاسلكيًا بدقة 4K 144Hz إصدار عام 2025

تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI M5 الأول من نوعه على مستوى العالم بخاصية True Wireless مقاس 83 بوصة مع إمكانية نقل الصوت والفيديو لاسلكيًا بدقة 4K 144Hz إصدار عام 2025

تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI M5 الأول من نوعه على مستوى العالم بخاصية True Wireless مقاس 83 بوصة مع إمكانية نقل الصوت والفيديو لاسلكيًا بدقة 4K 144Hz إصدار عام 2025

OLED83M56LA
فيديو تمهيدي لـ LG OLED evo M5 USP.
صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG OLED M5 TV. يظهر شعار OLED رقم 1 على مستوى العالم لمدة 12 عامًا وشعار LG OLED evo AI 2025 على الشاشة. صندوق Zero Connect Box في الزاوية مع العنوان: صندوق Zero Connect Box مع نقل الفيديو والصوت اللاسلكي بدقة 4K 144Hz
صندوق Zero Connect Box بأبعاد حجمه بالمليمترات.
صورة أمامية وجانبية لتلفزيون LG OLED M5 TV يوضح أبعاد الطول والعرض والارتفاع والعمق.
شاشة تلفزيون LG OLED M5 TV تعرض تصميمًا داخليًا للكهف يطل على السماء. يشير النص إلى مدى روعة التفاصيل التي تظهر جودة 4K الفريدة.
تلفزيون LG OLED M5 TV يعرض لعبة على شاشته مما يُبرز سلاسة اللعب. يظهر Zero Connect Box، ولكنه يمتزج بشكل جيد مع المساحة. شهادات الألعاب مرئية. يشير النص إلى الألعاب اللاسلكية فائقة الاستجابة بسرعة 120Hz مع زمن انتقال منخفض.
ثلاثة رموز تمثل المزايا المجانية الثلاثة من تلفزيون LG True Wireless TV. تلفزيون لا يشغل مساحة، ويخلصك من فوضى الأسلاك، وسهل التعامل والتركيب. يشير النص إلى التحرر من حدود التلفزيون السلكي والاستمتاع بإعداد سهل ومساحة مفتوحة ونظيفة.
معالج alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 على خلفية داكنة. يتوهج مع ضوء أرجواني وأزرق من الداخل لإضاءة دوائر الشرائح الصغيرة حوله. يشير العنوان إلى كيفية توفير المعالج المخصص في LG OLED evo جودة 4K ولونًا مذهلاً وسطوعًا بدقة على مستوى البكسل. تظهر إحصائيات الأداء بوضوح: معالجة الذكاء الاصطناعي العصبية أسرع بـ 6.7 مرات (NPU)، أداء المعالج أسرع بـ 2.2 مرة (CPU)، وتحسين الرسوميات بمعدل 3.6 مرات (GPU).
إطلاق مكوك فضائي من الأرض. ينقسم المشهد في المنتصف بنصف أغمق قليلاً وباهت. يوضح النصف الآخر كيف يكون انفجار الصواريخ ساطعًا بشكل ملحوظ، مما يوضح كيف يمكن أن تكون المرئيات الساطعة على شاشة تلفزيون LG OLED TV مع هيكل باعث للضوء وبنية التحكم في الإضاءة لـ Brightness Booster Max.
تلفزيون LG OLED TV يعرض مقارنة بصرية بين شاشة تدعم خاصية Perfect Color وPerfect Black وشاشة أخرى بدونها. تظهر شهادتا UL وEyesafe بوضوح مع رسالة تنبيه المستخدم للتحقق من العلامات الخاصة بهما.
ببغاء ملون بدقة عالية للغاية على خلفية سوداء. يتم تعليق قطرات الماء في الهواء المحيط بها. تعرض الصورة اللون المثالي حيث أن كل درجة لون مختلفة على جسم الببغاء نابضة بالحياة. تظهر شهادات شعار مختلفة من UL وIntertek. تشير هذه إلى دقة اللون بنسبة 100% وحجم اللون بنسبة 100%. النص مرئي أيضًا، تحقق من علامة شهادة Perfect Color.
جهاز التحكم LG AI Magic Remote مع تمييز زر AI. وحوله توجد الوظائف المختلفة التي يمكن للمستخدم الوصول إليها من الزر. AI Voice ID، وAI Search، وAI Chatbot، وAI Concierge، وAI Picture Wizard، وAI Sound Wizard. يوضح النص أن جهاز التحكم LG AI Magic Remote يكمل تجربة الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI experience) باستخدام زر AI مخصص ويمكن استخدامه مثل الماوس الهوائي. ما عليك سوى الإشارة والنقر.
شاشة تلفزيون LG TV مع وجود جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote في المقدمة. يتم تمييز زر AI ويظهر نص "اقترح فيلمًا يعجبني". نرى على الشاشة أيقونة المستخدم E، التي تشير إلى قدرة AI Voice ID على تحديد المستخدم وتقديم توصيات مخصصة استنادًا إلى صوته فقط.
يتم تشغيل محتوى خيال علمي على شاشة تلفزيون LG TV. على الشاشة توجد واجهة AI Chatbot. أرسل المستخدم رسالة إلى روبوت الدردشة قائلاً إن الشاشة مظلمة للغاية. قدم روبوت الدردشة حلولاً للطلب. المشهد بأكمله منقسم إلى نصفين. أحد الجانبين أغمق، والجانب الآخر أكثر سطوعًا، مما يوضح كيف حل AI Chatbot المشكلة للمستخدم تلقائيًا. يشرح النص أن AI Chatbot يمكنه فهم قصد المستخدم وتقديم حلول لاستكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها.
تصميم داخلي لمنزل راقٍ. يتم عرض الكثير من الأعمال الفنية المختلفة. يتواجد تلفزيون LG TV على الجدار الأوسط مع عمل فني على الشاشة. يبدو التلفزيون كأنه لوحة من متحف.
غرفة معيشة واسعة مع إطلالة على أفق المدينة. تلفزيون LG OLED TV مثبت على الحائط مع مكبر صوت LG Soundbar. يسمح التصميم One Wall Design بتركيب التلفزيون على الحائط ومزجه بشكل جيد مع المساحة. صندوق Zero Connect Box مرئي، ولكنه مخفي في الوقت نفسه.
الميزات الرئيسية

  • نقل لاسلكي بدقة 4K 144Hz بجودة رائعة عبر صندوق Zero Connect Box.
  • جودة صورة بدقة 4K، ومرئيات مُحسَّنة بالذكاء الاصطناعي وصوت محيطي من معالج alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
  • صور أكثر سطوعًا حتى ثلاثة أضعاف مقارنة بتلفزيونات OLED TV التقليدية من Brightness Booster Ultimate
  • تقنية Perfect Black & Perfect Color لمستويات اللون الأسود الحقيقية والتباين المذهل والألوان النابضة بالحياة الدقيقة.
  • تجربة تلفزيون AI TV فائقة التخصيص تم ضبطها لتفضيلاتك باستخدام LG webOS
المزيد
شارة جوائز 2025 CES Innovation Awards مع عبارة أفضل الابتكارات (Best of Innovation).

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree (OLED M5،‏ 83 بوصة)

فئة شاشات عرض الفيديو

شعار جائزة اختيار المحررين من AVForums لتلفزيون LG webOS 24 كأفضل نظام تلفزيون ذكي 2024‏/2025.

اختيار المحررين من AVForums - أفضل نظام تلفزيون ذكي لعام 2024‏/2025

"يواصل نظام التشغيل webOS 24 تقديم تجربة ذكية أنيقة وسريعة وسهلة الاستخدام تتسم أيضًا بالحداثة وعدم التقطيع".

*تستند جوائز CES Innovation Awards إلى المواد الوصفية المقدمة إلى الحكام. لم تتحقق CTA من دقة أي تقديم أو من أي مطالبات مقدمة ولم تختبر المنتج الذي تم منحه الجائزة.

خاصية True Wirelessجودة الصورةwebOS للذكاء الاصطناعي (AI)LG Gallery+جودة الصوتالتصميمالترفيه
يشير العنوان إلى أول تلفزيون True Wireless في العالم بجودة صورة LG OLED G5.

تلفزيون TV بخاصية True Wireless مع إمكانية نقل الصوت والفيديو لاسلكيًا بدقة 4K 144Hz

يتوفر نقل لاسلكي بدقة 4K. تعمل تقنية True Wireless على تحريرك من حدود الاتصالات السلكية مع الاستمرار في تقديم نفس الصورة والصوت المذهلين مثل التلفزيون السلكي.

لقطة لأسلوب حياة توضح التصميم النظيف جدًا لمنطقة المعيشة مع تلفزيون LG OLED M5 TV. لا توجد أسلاك مرئية. بالكاد يمكن رؤية صندوق Zero Connect Box بعد أن تم إبعاده.

استمتع بوضوح تقنية 4K مثل التلفزيون السلكي تمامًا

تقنية True Wireless مع نقل الفيديو والصوت بدقة 4K 144Hz تضمن لك الاستمتاع بتجربة المشاهدة نفسها مثل التلفزيون السلكي. استمتع بالمحتوى بأقل قدر من التأخير وعدم التنازل عن جودة المرئيات.

شاشة تلفزيون LG OLED M5 TV تعرض تصميمًا داخليًا للكهف يطل على السماء. التفاصيل مثيرة للإعجاب تُظهر جودة 4K دون فقدان الاتصال.

*بدون فقدان بصري من نتائج الاختبار الداخلي مع ISO/IEC 29170-2 مع الأداء الفعلي حسب الإعدادات وظروف البيئة والاستخدام. 

استمتع باللعب بسلاسة مع الألعاب اللاسلكية شديدة انخفاض زمن الاستجابة

تلفزيون LG OLED M5 TV يعرض لعبة على شاشته مما يُبرز سلاسة اللعب. يظهر Zero Connect Box، ولكنه يمتزج بشكل جيد مع المساحة. شعار Nvidia G-Sync وشعار 144Hz وشهادة Intertek بتوفير زمن استجابة يبلغ 0.1ms. شهادات الألعاب مرئية.
يشير العنوان إلى أول تلفزيون True Wireless في العالم بجودة صورة LG OLED G5.
كما يمكن رؤية شهادات Nvidia G-Sync وAMD FreeSync Premium وغيرها من الشهادات المتعلقة بالألعاب.

*يعتمد التحقق من NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible وAMD FreeSync Premium على تأخير الإدخال المنخفض وتقليل التقطع والأداء الخالي من الوميض.

*144Hz هو الحد الأقصى لمعدل التحديث بناءً على معدل التحديث المتغير (VRR).

* تنطبق 144Hz على OLED M5 مقاس 83/77/65 بوصة.

*يعمل معدل التحديث 144Hz فقط مع الألعاب أو مدخلات الكمبيوتر الشخصي التي تدعم 144Hz. 

*HGiG هي مجموعة متطوعة من الشركات من صناعات الألعاب وشاشات التلفزيون التي تجتمع لتحديد المبادئ التوجيهية العامة وإتاحتها لتحسين تجارب الألعاب للعملاء بتقنية HDR.

*قد يختلف دعم HGiG حسب البلد.

*clearMR هو برنامج اعتماد من VESA لتقييم أداء عدم وضوح الحركة على الشاشة.

*قد يختلف الأداء الفعلي حسب الإعدادات واتصال الشبكة وبيئة الاستخدام.

*اعتمدت Intertek احتواء شاشات LG OLED على زمن استجابة يبلغ 0.1ms (من الرمادي إلى الرمادي) وأداء الألعاب المؤهل.

تحرر من حدود التلفزيون السلكي

استمتع بحرية الإعداد السهل، مما يمنحك مساحة نظيفة ومفتوحة. قم بتوصيل أجهزتك الأخرى بصندوق Zero Connect Box واستمتع بالمشاهدة بدون أسلاك.

لا يشغل مساحة

سهولة تثبيت صندوق Zero Connect Box في أي مكان. دون الحاجة إلى اتصال مباشر بالتلفزيون، يمكنك تصميم مساحتك بحرية في أي مكان يعجبك. 

خالٍ من الفوضى

حوّل مساحتك لتكون ممتعة بصريًا قدر الإمكان. حافظ على كل شيء نظيفًا وأنيقًا دون فوضى في الأسلاك حول التلفزيون.

خالية من المتاعب

وصِّل جميع أجهزتك بصندوق Zero Connect Box بدلاً من التلفزيون وقم بإنشاء إعداد الترفيه المثالي.

تبسيط التركيبعلى الجدار للتنظيف باستخدام Zero Connect Box

قم بتركيب التلفزيون على الحائط دون عناء. نظرًا لأن صندوق Zero Connect Box يتصل لاسلكيًا بأجهزة أخرى بالتلفزيون، فليست هناك حاجة لتعديلات إضافية على الحائط قد تتكبد تكاليف إضافية.

مقارنة بتركيب التلفزيون السلكي وتلفزيون LG True Wireless TV. على جانب التلفزيون السلكي، يبدو أن هناك حاجة إلى إنشاء إضافي لمحاولة إخفاء جميع الأجهزة الأخرى خلف التلفزيون. لا يزال من الممكن رؤية الإعداد الفوضوي والأسلاك من خلال الفجوات. الملصق: التركيب على الحائط يكون بتكلفة إضافية. على جانب LG True Wireless، يتم تثبيت التلفزيون على الحائط بشكل نظيف. لا توجد أسلاك أو أجهزة مرئية. الملصق: دون متاعب، تثبيت بدون تكلفة.

*يجب تثبيت Zero Connect Box على مستوى أقل من جهاز الاستقبال اللاسلكي الخاص بالتلفزيون.

*يجب توصيل الأجهزة عبر سلك بـ Zero Connect Box.

*يلزم توصيل كابل الطاقة بكل من شاشة التلفزيون وZero Connect Box.

*قد يؤدي وضع صندوق Zero Connect Box في الخزانة إلى تداخل الإشارة بناءً على مادة وسُمك الخزانة.

*استنادًا إلى بيئة التركيب، قد تكون هناك فجوة بسيطة بين التلفزيون والجدار. تختلف متطلبات التركيب. طالع دليل التركيب لمزيد من التفاصيل.

معالج alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 الأكثر ذكاءً لدينا للحصول على أفضل تجربة مشاهدة

يعمل معالج alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 على تحسين الصور إلى جودة 4K مع ألوان وسطوع مذهلين. تدرك محركات الذكاء الاصطناعي الأشياء بدقة على مستوى البكسل لتحسين جودة الصورة للحصول على أفضل تجربة مشاهدة ممكنة.

معالج alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 على خلفية داكنة. يتوهج مع ضوء أرجواني وأزرق من الداخل لإضاءة دوائر الشرائح الصغيرة حوله. تظهر إحصائيات الأداء بوضوح: معالجة الذكاء الاصطناعي العصبية أسرع بـ 6.7 مرات (NPU)، أداء المعالج أسرع بـ 2.2 مرة (CPU)، وتحسين الرسوميات بمعدل 3.6 مرات (GPU).

*مقارنة بنفس بالمستوى البدائي للتلفزيون ذكي مع معالج Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 استنادًا إلى مقارنة المواصفات الداخلية.

صور أكثر سطوعًا بمعدل ثلاثة أضعاف مع Brightness Booster Ultimate

خوارزمية تعزيز الإضاءة الجديدة وبنية التحكم في الإضاءة في معالج alpha 11 Al Processor Gen2 توفران محتوى أكثر سطوعًا بمقدار يصل إلى ثلاثة أضعاف.

مشهد لإطلاق مكوك الفضاء المقسم إلى نصفين. يتميز نصف المشهد بالإشراق والحيوية بفضل خوارزميات تعزيز السطوع من LG. النصف الآخر مظلم وباهت ورمادي.

*قد يختلف السطوع بناءً على الطراز ومقاس الشاشة ومنطقة السوق.

* ذروة السطوع: أكثر سطوعًا بـ 3 أضعاف سطوع LG OLED B5 @10% من النافذة حسب القياسات الداخلية.

فقط مع تلفزيون LG OLED TV يمكنك الاستمتاع بلون أسود وألوان مثالية (Perfect Black & Color) سواء كانت البيئة التي تلعب خلالها ساطعة أو داكنة

تتحقق UL من Perfect Black وتوفر مستويات عالية من اللون الأسود لتحسين السطوع والتباين المتصور. وحصل التلفزيون أيضًا على شهادة UL Eyesafe التي تضمن تقليل الضوء الأزرق لتوفير تجربة مشاهدة مريحة للعين.

تلفزيون LG OLED TV يعرض مقارنة بصرية بين شاشة تدعم خاصية Perfect Color وPerfect Black وشاشة أخرى بدونها. تظهر شهادتا UL وEyesafe بوضوح مع رسالة تنبيه المستخدم للتحقق من العلامات الخاصة بهما.

*تحققت UL من شاشة LG OLED، وتم قياس ميزة Perfect Black باستخدام معيار IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection في بيئة إضاءة داخلية معتدلة (200–500 لوكس).

*قد يختلف الأداء الفعلي حسب الإضاءة المحيطة وبيئة المشاهدة.

* تم التحقق من شاشة LG OLED من قِبل UL لقياس تقنية Perfect Color وفقًا لمعايير انعكاس الضوء الدائري 11.5 IDMS.

*حصلت شاشات تلفزيون LG OLED TV على شهادة من eyesafe® تؤكد توافقها مع معيار Circadian Performance Factor

*تمت محاكاة جميع صور الشاشات لأغراض توضيحية. 

Perfect Color

100% حجم لون و100% دقة لون معتمدة. استمتع بألوان دقيقة ونابضة بالحياة على شاشة خالية من الانعكاسات حتى في ضوء الشمس أو البيئات المظلمة.

ببغاء ملون بدقة عالية للغاية على خلفية سوداء. يتم تعليق قطرات الماء في الهواء المحيط بها. تعرض الصورة اللون المثالي حيث أن كل درجة لون مختلفة على جسم الببغاء نابضة بالحياة. كما أن الخلفية الداكنة مع رذاذ المياه المفصل يسلطان الضوء على كيفية خلو الشاشة من الانعكاسات. تظهر شهادات شعار مختلفة من UL وIntertek. يشير هذا إلى دقة اللون بنسبة 100%، وحجم اللون بنسبة 100%، وأن الشاشة خالية من الانعكاسات. النص مرئي أيضًا، تحقق من علامة شهادة Perfect Color.

* ينطبق ميزة "عدم الانعكاس" على طراز OLED M5 مقاس 83/77/65 بوصة وطراز OLED G5 مقاس 83/77/65/55 بوصة.

* ينطبق "دقة اللون بنسبة 100%" و"حجم اللون بنسبة 100% إلى DCI-P3" على تلفزيونات 2025 OLED TV.

* تم التحقق من شاشة LG OLED من قِبل UL لقياس تقنية Perfect Color وفقًا لمعايير انعكاس الضوء الدائري 11.5 IDMS.

*اعتمدت Intertek دقة الألوان بنسبة 100% في شاشة LG OLED مقاسة وفقًا لمعيار CIE DE2000 مع 125 نمط لون.

*يتم تعريف انعكاس الشاشة على أنه قيمة المكوّن البقعي المتضمن (SCI) عند 550 نانومتر، وتم اختباره بشكل مستقل من قبل Intertek.

*وفقًا لاختبارات Intertek، توفر شاشة LG OLED انعكاسًا أقل من 1%، مما يعزز الوضوح ويقلل التوهج لمشاهدة أكثر راحة.

*حجم التدرج اللوني (CGV) الخاص بالشاشة يعادل أو يتجاوز حجم CGV لمساحة الألوان DCI-P3 وفقا للاختبارات التي أجرتها Intertek بشكل مستقل.

*حصلت شاشة LG OLED على اعتماد Intertek لمقاومة الانعكاس، وفقًا للمعيار IDMS 11.2.2 باستخدام تقنية العيّنة الكروية.

تقنية AI Picture Pro تجعل كل بكسل ينبض بالحياة

تعمل تقنية AI Super Upscaling وAI Perceived Object Enhancer وOLED Dynamic Tone Mapping على تحليل البكسلات لتحسين الدقة والسطوع والعمق والوضوح.

تتحرك الخطوط عبر صورة باهتة جدًا وشبه رمادية لنمر في الغابة كما لو كان جهاز كمبيوتر فائق يقوم بتحليل العناصر في الإطار. يتتبع الليزر شكل النمر ثم يتم تحسينه ليكون أكثر إشراقًا ووضوحًا. تتحول الخلفية أيضًا من اليسار إلى اليمين، الآن مع تباين وعمق وألوان محسنة.

*تعمل ميزة AI Picture Pro مع أي محتوى محمي بحقوق النشر على خدمات البث السحابي (OTT).

*ستختلف جودة صورة المحتوى الذي تمت ترقيته بناءً على دقة المصدر.

الجيل التالي من تلفزيون LG AI TV المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي

اكتشف المزيد

جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote يكمل تجربة الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI experience)

تحكم في تلفزيونك بسهولة باستخدام جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote — لا حاجة إلى جهاز إضافي! باستخدام مستشعر الحركة وعجلة التمرير، يمكنك الإشارة والنقر لاستخدامها مثل الماوس الهوائي أو ببساطة يمكنك التحدث لتفعيل ميزة الأوامر الصوتية.

* قد يختلف تصميم AI Magic Remote وتوافره ووظائفه حسب المنطقة واللغة المدعومة، حتى بالنسبة للطراز نفسه.

*قد تتطلب بعض الميزات اتصالاً بالإنترنت.

*لا تتوفر ميزة AI Voice Recognition إلا في البلدان التي تدعم معالجة اللغة الطبيعية بلغتها الأم.

عائلة مكونة من أربعة أفراد تجتمع حول تلفزيون LG AI TV. تظهر دائرة حول الشخص الذي يمسك بجهاز التحكم ويظهر اسمه. يعرض ذلك كيف تتعرف ميزة AI Voice ID على التوقيع الصوتي لكل مستخدم. ثم تعرض واجهة webOS بعد ذلك كيف يبدل الذكاء الاصطناعي الحساب تلقائياً ويوصي بمحتوى مخصص.

AI Voice ID

يعرف LG AI Voice ID البصمة الصوتية الفريدة لكل مستخدم ويقدم توصيات مخصصة في اللحظة التي تتحدث فيها.

* قد يتم عرض محتوى مخفض أو محدود حسب المنطقة والاتصال بالشبكة.

*قد يختلف دعم Voice ID حسب المنطقة والبلد ويتوفر على أجهزة تلفزيون OLED وQNED وNanoCell وUHD التي تم إصدارها بدءًا من عام 2024 فصاعدًا.

*يعمل فقط مع التطبيقات التي تدعم حساب Voice ID.

صورة مقربة من شاشة تلفزيون LG OLED TV توضح كيفية عمل البحث عن الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search). نافذة دردشة صغيرة مفتوحة توضح كيف سأل المستخدم عن الألعاب الرياضية المتاحة. استجاب بحث الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI search) عبر الدردشة وعرض صور مصغرة للمحتويات المتاحة. هناك أيضًا مطالبة بسؤال لـ Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

اسأل تلفزيونك أي شيء. يتعرف الذكاء الاصطناعي المدمج على صوتك ويقدم توصيات مخصصة لطلباتك بسرعة. يمكنك أيضًا الحصول على نتائج وحلول إضافية مع Microsoft Copilot.

*يتوفر البحث بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search) على أجهزة تلفزيون OLED وQNED وNanoCell وUHD التي تم إصدارها بدءًا من عام 2024 فصاعدًا. 

*تستخدم الولايات المتحدة وكوريا النماذج اللغوية الكبيرة (LLM).

*يلزم الاتصال بالإنترنت. 

يتم تشغيل محتوى خيال علمي على شاشة تلفزيون LG OLED TV. على الشاشة توجد واجهة AI Chatbot. أرسل المستخدم رسالة إلى روبوت الدردشة قائلاً إن الشاشة مظلمة للغاية. قدم روبوت الدردشة حلولاً للطلب. المشهد بأكمله منقسم إلى نصفين. أحد الجانبين أغمق، والجانب الآخر أكثر سطوعًا، مما يوضح كيف حل AI Chatbot المشكلة للمستخدم تلقائيًا.

AI Chatbot

تفاعل مع AI Chatbot من خلال جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote وعالج جميع المخاوف بدءًا من تكوين الإعدادات إلى استكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها. يمكن للذكاء الاصطناعي فهم قصد المستخدم وتوفير حلول فورية.

*يلزم الاتصال بالإنترنت.

*لا تتوفر ميزة AI Chatbot إلا في البلدان التي تدعم معالجة اللغة الطبيعية (NLP) بلغتها الأم.

*من الممكن ربط AI Chatbot بخدمة العملاء.

جهاز التحكم عن بعد LG AI Magic Remote أمام شاشة تلفزيون LG TV. يوجد على الشاشة تحية مخصصة من LG AI مع كلمات رئيسية مخصصة بناءً على بحث المستخدم وسجل المشاهدة. من خلال جهاز التحكم يوجد رمز وملصق يوضح أنه يمكن الوصول بسهولة إلى وظيفة AI Concierge بضغطة واحدة قصيرة على زر AI.

AI Concierge

يؤدي الضغط مرة واحدة على زر الذكاء الاصطناعي الموجود بجهاز التحكم عن بُعد إلى فتح تطبيق AI Concierge الذي يوفر كلمات رئيسية وتوصيات مخصصة بناءً على سجل البحث والمشاهدة.  

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة حسب البلد.

*قد تختلف القوائم المعروضة عند الإصدار.

*تختلف توصيات الكلمات المفتاحية وفقاً للتطبيق والوقت من اليوم.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

AI Picture Wizard

تتعرف الخوارزميات المتقدمة على تفضيلاتك من خلال استعراض 1.6 مليار إمكانية صورة. بناءً على اختياراتك، ينشئ التلفزيون صورة مخصصة لك.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

AI Sound Wizard

اختر الصوت الذي تريده من مجموعة مختارة من مقاطع الصوت. من 40 مليون معلمة، ينشئ الذكاء الاصطناعي ملفًا صوتيًا مخصصًا يتناسب مع تفضيلاتك.

شخص في غرفة المعيشة. فقاعة كلام حولهم توضح كيفية تفاعلهم مع تلفزيون LG TV بمجرد قول، "مرحبًا LG".

فقط قل ”مرحباً LG“ لبدء التفاعل مع تلفزيونك

الذكاء الاصطناعي في تلفزيونك جاهز دائماً لتلبية طلباتك. حتى دون الضغط على زر، ما عليك سوى قول ”مرحباً LG“، وسيبدأ الذكاء الاصطناعي في الاستماع لطلباتك.

اسم وشعار webOS Re:New Program مع شارة CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree بالقرب منه.

ترقيات جديدة لخمس أعوام مع webOS Re:New Program الحائز على جوائز

احصل على ترقيات كاملة واستمتع بمزايا أحدث الميزات والبرامج. يشعر الحاصل على جائزة CES Innovation لفئة الأمن الإلكتروني بالأمان عندما يعرف أن webOS يحافظ على خصوصيتك وبياناتك آمنة.

*يسري webOS Re:New Program على أجهزة تلفزيون OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TV إصدار عام 2025.

*يدعم webOS Re:New Program ما مجموعه أربع ترقيات على مدى خمس سنوات، والحد هو الإصدار المثبت مسبقاً من webOS، ويختلف جدول الترقية من نهاية الشهر إلى بداية العام.

*قد تختلف التحديثات والجدول الزمني لبعض الميزات والتطبيقات والخدمات حسب الطراز والمنطقة.

*تتوفر الترقيات لطرازات OLED إصدار عام 2022 وطرازات UHD إصدار عام 2023 وما فوقها.

استمتع بما يمكن أن يقدمه لك تلفزيون LG AI TV!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot ومعالج Al Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

مع LG Gallery+، يمكنك تنظيم مساحة تناسب ذوقك

اجعل شاشتك تتحول إلى لوحة حية، تتميز بـ 100 قطعة فنية، ومناظر غامرة، ومقاطع فيديو محيطة. ستحافظ تحديثات المكتبة المنتظمة على إثراء مساحتك، حتى عندما لا تشاهد التلفزيون.

*قد يختلف المحتوى المتاح حسب البلد.

*يخضع المحتوى المقدم للتغيير.

خصِّص مساحتك بطرق لا حصر لها

يمكنك تخصيص معرضك المنزلي مع اختيارك من الموسيقى والمرئيات وغير ذلك الكثير. اختر ما تريد عرضه على التلفزيون حسب تفضيلاتك الحالية.

مزامنة الموسيقى والمرئيات مع ما تشعر به

تمتع إقران موسيقى الخلفية بالمرئيات لضبط الحالة المزاجية حسب رغبتك. اختر من بين الموسيقى مُسبَقة الضبط أو حتى قم بتوصيل جهازك المحمول عبر Bluetooth لتشغيل ما يحلو لك.

استعراض لكيفية إعداد تلفزيون LG TV لتشغيل الموسيقى المزاجية لتشغيل المزامنة مع المرئيات.
تلفزيون LG TV مثبت على الحائط مع هاتف محمول في المقدمة. يتم عرض عملية إعداد Google Photos على تلفزيون LG TV.

يمكنك الوصول بسهولة إلى Google Photos وعرض ذكرياتك

قم بتوصيل حسابك على Google Photos بالتلفزيون بسهولة باستخدام هاتفك. يمكنك تخصيص مساحتك بسهولة باستخدام محتوى من مكتبة الصور لديك.

*تعمل الميزة عند تسجيل الدخول إلى حسابك على Google Photos ولديك 10 صور على الأقل في التطبيق. 

تظهر لوحة المعلومات على تلفزيون LG TV مثبت على الحائط. يتم عرض الوظائف المختلفة من تحديثات الطقس والتنبيهات الرياضية وبرنامج جدولة التلفزيون وHome Hub وتقويم Google.

ابقَ على اطلاع باستخدام لوحة معلومات مخصصة شاملة

اطلع على المعلومات المهمة في لمحة سريعة. احصل على تحديثات الطقس، والتنبيهات الرياضية، وشاهد تقويم Google Calendar، بل وقم أيضًا بإعداد إشعارات Home Hub، وعرض الحجوزات والمزيد.

*الوصول إلى تقويم Google يتطلب وجود حساب في Google.

تتكيف الإعدادات الذكية مع التغييرات في بيئتك

Always Ready

مع توفير الطاقة، لا يزال بإمكانك الاستمتاع بالأعمال الفنية المحددة أو الصور المنسقة وعرضها من خلال Gallery+ عند إيقاف تشغيل التلفزيون، مما يجعله لوحة رقمية.

AI Brightness Control

تكتشف المستشعرات المدمجة في التلفزيون الضوء وتضبط سطوع الشاشة وفقًا لذلك لضمان مشاهدة محسنة في أي إضاءة.

مستشعر الحركة

ميزة اكتشاف الحركة تتيح للتلفزيون الاستجابة بذكاء، مع تبديل الأوضاع بناءً على ما إذا كنت قريبًا أم لا.

*قد تختلف مستشعرات السطوع حسب الطراز.

*لا تتوفر مستشعرات الحركة إلا في الطرازين M5 وG5 فقط. 

تلفزيون LG TV مع Home Hub على الشاشة. تعرض واجهة المستخدم Google Home وThinQ وغيرها من إنترنت الأشياء التي توضح كيف يمكنك إدارة جميع أجهزتك الذكية بسهولة على التلفزيون.

Home Hub، المنصة الشاملة لمنزلك الذكي

يمكنك إدارة مختلف أجهزة LG المنزلية بسلاسة، إلى جانب أجهزة Google Home والمزيد. استمتع بتجربة الراحة القصوى للتحكم في منزلك بالكامل من خلال لوحة معلومات واحدة سهلة الاستخدام. 

*LG تدعم أجهزة 'Matter' Wi-Fi. قد تختلف الخدمات والميزات المدعومة من "Matter" باختلاف الأجهزة المتصلة. يجب أن يكون الاتصال المبدئي لـ ThinQ وMatter عبر تطبيق ThinQ للهاتف المحمول.

*لا يمكن استخدام الوظيفة الصوتية بدون استخدام اليدين بدون جهاز تحكم عن بُعد إلا مع معالج alpha 9 AI Processor وalpha 11 AI Processor. قد يختلف ذلك باختلاف المنتجات والمناطق.

يعمل AI Sound Pro على ضبط صوتك من أجل التأثير

*يجب تفعيله من خلال قائمة وضع الصوت.

*قد يختلف الصوت وفقًا لبيئة الاستماع.

عزز الصوت مع تلفزيون LG TV ومكبر الصوت LG Soundbar

*يمكن شراء مكبر الصوت Soundbar بشكل منفصل. 

*قد يختلف التحكم في وضع الصوت حسب الطراز.

*يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. يتعيّن الاتصال بالشبكة للتحديثات.  

*استخدام جهاز التحكم في تلفزيون LG TV يقتصر على ميزات معينة فقط.

*تنطبق ميزات WOW Interface/WOW Orchestra على تلفزيونات LG OLED TV لعام 2025.

One Wall Design

عند تثبيت التلفزيون على الحائط، تضمن الحواف الضيقة والتصميم السلس عدم وجود فجوة.

*يختلف حجم الإطار حسب السلسلة والحجم.

شخص في غرفة معيشة يحمل هاتفه. يوجد على الهاتف أيقونة إرسال توضح أن شاشة الهاتف تبث محتواها على التلفزيون. توجد على التلفزيون مباراة كرة سلة على الجانب تظهر الشاشة المتطابقة، تعرض إحصائيات اللاعب.

حقق أقصى قدر من المتعة، واستخدم شاشات متعددة مع Multi View

حقق أقصى استفادة من تلفزيونك مع Multi View. اعرض محتوى أجهزتك عبر Google Cast وAirPlay. قسِّم شاشتك إلى طريقتي عرض منفصلتين لتوفير ترفيه سلس متعدد الشاشات.

*إعدادات الصورة والصوت على كلتا الشاشتين هي نفسها. 

*Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV وAirPlay وHomeKit هي علامات تجارية لشركة Apple Inc في الولايات المتحدة والبلدان الأخرى.

*دعم لـ AirPlay 2 وHomeKit وChromecast، وقد يختلف الدعم حسب المنطقة واللغة.

بث مجموعة متنوعة من المحتوى. مجاني.

تضع خدمة البث الحصرية من LG، قنوات LG Channels، مجموعة كبيرة من القنوات المباشرة وعند الطلب في متناول يدك مجانًا. 

شاشة رئيسية لقنوات LG Channels تعرض مجموعة متنوعة من المحتوى المتاح على تلفزيون LG TV.

*قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتاحة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة. 

ثلاثة رموز مختلفة توضح كيف يمكن استخدام قنوات LG Channels فقط دون الحاجة إلى الاشتراك أو الدفع أو إعداد أي صندوق علوي محيطي.

بدون تكلفة. بدون تعاقدات. بدون كابلات.

كل ما عليك فعله هو ضبطه وبدء المشاهدة دون القلق بشأن التكاليف الخفية أو تثبيت جهاز الاستقبال وفك التشفير. 

تعمل بوابة الألعاب على تحويل تلفزيونك إلى مركز ألعاب مثالي

استمتع بآلاف الألعاب مباشرةً على تلفزيون LG TV مع إمكانية الوصول إلى GeForce NOW وAmazon Luna وBlacknut وBoosteroid! استمتع بمجموعة واسعة من تجارب الألعاب - من عناوين AAA مع لوحة الألعاب إلى الألعاب غير الرسمية التي يمكن لعبها باستخدام جهاز التحكم عن بُعد.

الشاشة الرئيسية لمنصة الألعاب. يتحرك المؤشر وينقر لإظهار العديد من عناوين الألعاب الشائعة، والوظيفة المضافة المتمثلة في القدرة على تحديد الألعاب اعتمادًا على نوع وحدة التحكم لديك سواء كانت لوحة ألعاب أو جهاز تحكم عن بُعد.

*قد يختلف دعم بوابة الألعاب حسب البلد.

*قد يختلف دعم خدمات الألعاب السحابية والألعاب داخل بوابة الألعاب حسب البلد.

*قد تتطلب بعض خدمات الألعاب اشتراكًا ولوحة ألعاب.

أفضل تلفزيون OLED TV للأفلام

شاهد الأفلام تنبض بالحياة في سينما منزلك من خلال FILMMAKER MODE مع تعويض الضوء المحيط الذي يتكيف مع الإضاءة البيئية لجودة الصورة التي تلبي أعلى معايير صانع الأفلام.

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

استمتع بتجربة السينما كما أراد المخرج مع Dolby Vision وFILMMAKER MODE مع تعويض الضوء المحيط الذي يتكيف مع البيئة المحيطة ويحافظ على الصور أقرب ما يمكن إلى شكلها الأصلي.

Dolby Atmos

دع الصوت المحيطي النابض بالحياة يتحرك حولك، مما يجعلك تشعر وكأنك في قلب كل الأحداث.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE هو علامة تجارية لشركة UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*يدعم Ambient FILMMAKER MODE مع Dolby Vision.

*يبدأ تشغيل وضع Ambient FILMMAKER MODE تلقائيًا على AppleTV+ وتطبيق Amazon Prime video.

علامة اعتماد Intertek بشأن كفاءة الموارد.

صُنع مع مراعاة البيئة

أدركت المؤسسات العالمية الموثوقة جهود تلفزيون LG TV الصديقة للبيئة. اعتمدته Intertek الآن لكفاءة الموارد. 

*تسري شهادة Intertek الخاصة بكفاءة استخدام الموارد على الطرازات التالية: OLED M5،‏ وG5،‏ وC5، و‏B5،‏ وQNED9M، وQNED85،‏ وQNED82 وQNED80.

*يُرجى زيارة https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home لمعرفة المزيد.

مساحة بيضاء كبيرة مليئة بتلفزيونات OLED TV توضح كيف تقدم LG ابتكارات رائدة لأكثر من عقد. ويظهر شعار "تلفزيون OLED TV رقم 1 على المستوى العالم لـ 12 عامًا".

LG OLED

شاهد الابتكار اللانهائي

شاهد الابتكار اللانهائي اكتشف المزيد

* الصور أعلاه في صفحة تفاصيل المنتج هذه هي لأغراض توضيحية فقط. راجع صور المعرض للحصول على تمثيل أكثر دقة.

*تتم محاكاة جميع الصور أعلاه.

*قد تختلف تفاصيل المنتج المعروضة في الصورة.

*يختلف توافر الخدمة حسب المنطقة والبلد.

*قد تختلف الخدمات المخصصة حسب سياسات تطبيق الطرف الثالث.

*قد يتطلب جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote عملية شراء منفصلة حسب حجم التلفزيون وطرازه والمنطقة.

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

  • متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

    نعم

  • متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

    نعم

  • نوع العرض

    4K OLED

  • معدل التحديث

    120 هرتز أصلي (تحديث متغير 144 هرتز)

  • النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • معالج الصور

    معالج α11 الذكي 4K الجيل الثاني

  • Dolby Atmos

    نعم

  • نظام السماعة

    4.2 قناة

  • مخرج الصوت

    60 واط

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    لون OLED

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1847 x 1062 x 28.0 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    ‎38.3 ‎

كل المواصفات

الصورة (المعالجة)

  • معالج الصور

    معالج α11 الذكي 4K الجيل الثاني

  • ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

    نعم

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

    نعم (SDR/HDR)

  • ذكاء إصطناعي للصورة برو

    نعم

  • ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

    ذكاء إصطناعي سوبر 4K

  • المعايرة التلقائية

    نعم

  • تقنية التعتيم

    تعتيم البكسل

  • رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

    نعم (OLED Dynamic Mapping Pro)

  • وضع المخرح

    نعم

  • النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

    4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI ، USB)

  • حركة

    حركة OLED

  • وضع الصورة

    10 أوضاع

  • QFT (نقل الإطار السريع)

    نعم

  • QMS (تبديل الوسائط السريع)

    نعم

إمكانية الوصول

  • تدرج الرمادي

    نعم

  • تباين عالي

    نعم

  • عكس الألوان

    نعم

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

  • سلك الطاقة

    نعم (مرفق)

  • ريموت

    جهاز التحكم السحري MR25

صوتي

  • مشاركة وضع الصوت

    نعم

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

    نعم

  • صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

    ذكاء إصطناعي للصوت برو (إفتراضي حتى 11.1.2)

  • ترميز الصوت

    AC4 ، AC3 (Dolby Digital) ، EAC3 ، HE-AAC ، AAC ، MP2 ، MP3 ، PCM ، WMA ، APT-X (راجع الدليل)

  • مخرج الصوت

    60 واط

  • البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

    نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

  • صوت واضح برو

    نعم (إعادة إتقان كائنات الذكاء الاصطناعي)

  • Dolby Atmos

    نعم

  • مزامنة صوت LG

    نعم

  • إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

    نعم

  • اتجاه مكبر الصوت

    إطلاق سفلي

  • نظام السماعة

    4.2 قناة

  • WiSA Ready

    نعم (ما يصل إلى 2.1 قناة)

  • واو الأوركسترا

    نعم

BROADCASTING

  • استقبال التلفزيون التناظري

    نعم

  • استقبال التلفزيون الرقمي

    DVB-T2/T (أرضي)، DVB-C (كبل)، DVB-S2/S (قمر صناعي)

الاتصال

  • دعم البلوتوث

    نعم (الإصدار 5.3)

  • مدخل Ethernet

    1ea

  • قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • مدخل HDMI

    3ea (يدعم 4K 120 هرتز، eARC، VRR، ALLM، QMS، QFT (3 منافذ))

  • إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

    منفذان

  • الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

    نعم

  • (الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

    1ea

  • مدخلات USB

    منفذان (V 2.0)

  • واي فاي

    نعم (Wi-Fi 6)

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

    ‎2354 x 1210 x 253 ‎

  • وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

    ‎57 ‎

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1847 x 1062 x 28.0 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    ‎38.3 ‎

  • مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

    ‎400 x 400 ‎

الألعاب

  • Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

    نعم

  • دولبي فيجن للألعاب (4K، 120 هرتز)

    نعم

  • متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

    نعم

  • مُحسّن اللعبة

    نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

  • متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

    نعم

  • وضع HGIG

    نعم

  • وقت الاستجابة

    أقل من 0.1 مللي ثانية

  • VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

    نعم (حتى 144 هرتز)

صورة (عرض)

  • دقة العرض

    4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

  • نوع العرض

    4K OLED

  • معدل التحديث

    120 هرتز أصلي (تحديث متغير 144 هرتز)

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    لون OLED

القوة

  • إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

    التيار المتناوب 110 ~ 240 فولت 50-60 هرتز

  • استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

    تحت 0.5 واط

تلفزيون ذكي

  • دردشة ذكية

    نعم

  • دائما مستعد

    نعم

  • أمازون أليكسا

    نعم (مدمج ، اللغة الإنجليزية فقط)

  • متصفح الويب الكامل

    نعم

  • Google Cast

    نعم

  • Google Home / Hub

    نعم

  • تحكم صوتي بدون اليدين

    نعم

  • الصفحة الرئيسية

    نعم

  • التمييز الصوتي الذكي

    نعم

  • ريموت تحكم سحري

    مدمج

  • عرض متعدد

    نعم

  • نظام التشغيل (OS)

    نظام التشغيل webOS 25

  • تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

    نعم (LG Thinq)

  • كاميرا USB متوافقة

    نعم

  • المعرف الصوتي

    نعم

  • يعمل مع Apple Airplay

    نعم

  • يعمل مع Apple Home

    نعم

