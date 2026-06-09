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تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 97 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Home Cinema Soundbar ذو 9.1.5 قناة مع صوت محيطي ومكبرات صوت خلفية S95TR

تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 97 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Home Cinema Soundbar ذو 9.1.5 قناة مع صوت محيطي ومكبرات صوت خلفية S95TR

OLED97G66LW.S95TR
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 97 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Home Cinema Soundbar ذو 9.1.5 قناة مع صوت محيطي ومكبرات صوت خلفية S95TR OLED97G66LW.S95TR
يُظهر المنظر الأمامي لتلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6، الصادر في عام 2026، إطارًا أسود نحيفًا، وتملأ الشاشة صورة حية بتكوين فني غني بالألوان والطبقات.
صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت Soundbar والمضخم الصوتي والسماعات الخلفية
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 97 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Home Cinema Soundbar ذو 9.1.5 قناة مع صوت محيطي ومكبرات صوت خلفية S95TR OLED97G66LW.S95TR
يُظهر المنظر الأمامي لتلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6، الصادر في عام 2026، إطارًا أسود نحيفًا، وتملأ الشاشة صورة حية بتكوين فني غني بالألوان والطبقات.
صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت Soundbar والمضخم الصوتي والسماعات الخلفية

الميزات الرئيسية

  • صور أكثر سطوعًا وتفاصيل نابضة بالحياة مع Brightness Booster مدعوم بمعالج alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3
  • تضمن تقنية Perfect Black وPerfect Color تباينًا أعمق ولونًا حيويًا ودقيقًا في أي ضوء
  • ما يصل إلى 120Hz بدقة 4K مع توافق G-SYNC وFreeSync Premium للاستمتاع بتجربة لعب خالية من التقطيع ومليئة بالانتصارات
  • مكبر صوت Soundbar متناغم مصمم لزيادة قدرة أجهزة LG TV
  • صوت غامر بحق من Dolby Atmos وسماعات تصدر صوتًا لأعلى ثلاثي المستوى
  • أداء صوتي مذهل بفضل Room Calibration Pro
المزيد
2 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
يُظهر المنظر الأمامي لتلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6، الصادر في عام 2026، إطارًا أسود نحيفًا، وتملأ الشاشة صورة حية بتكوين فني غني بالألوان والطبقات.

OLED97G66LW

تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 97 بوصة
صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت Soundbar والمضخم الصوتي والسماعات الخلفية

S95TR

مكبر صوت LG Home Cinema Soundbar ذو 9.1.5 قناة مع صوت محيطي ومكبرات صوت خلفية S95TR

Brightness Booster

صور أكثر سطوعًا مع Brightness Booster

توفر خوارزمية Light Boosting alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 الجديدة لمحات أكثر إشراقًا وتفاصيل محسنة.1)

يعرض LG OLED evo AI G6 بتقنية Brightness Booster مشهدًا مظلمًا يتوسطه طاووس مشرق بإضاءة متألقة وهو ينشر ريشه المتوهج، ما يمنحك سطوعًا أعلى وتفاصيل أدق وتباينًا لافتًا.
عن تصميمه بدءً من أعلى متجهًا إلى الزاوية. تسقط قطرات بيضاء من المنتصف وأطراف مكبر الصوت

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

مكبر الصوت الفاخر Soundbar الذي يستحق تلفزيون LG OLED الأفضل في فئته.

أكمل تجربة تلفزيون LG TV مع مكبر الصوت Soundbar الذي يتناسب بشكل جميل مع تصميمه وأدائه الصوتي.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

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