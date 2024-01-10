About Cookies on This Site

تلفزيون LG R1 OLED الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة بجودة 4K

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

تلفزيون LG R1 OLED الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة بجودة 4K

Front view of the TV screen rolled out with logo

تصميم ديناميكي الحركة

OLED R

لقد وصل أول تلفزيون ديناميكي الحركة في العالم.

*قد يختلف المنتج الفعلي عن الصورة المعروضة.

تجربة ثورية جديدة

هذه التقنية المبتكرة لا تقتصر فقط على إعادة تشكيل تصورك عن قدرات التلفزيون، بل وتغيّر منظورك تمامًا حول طريقة استخدام المساحات في بيتك.

رؤية المستقبل

الجمع بين جودة الصورة الفريدة وتكنولوجيا الشاشة القابلة للتكوّر تمهد لك طريقًا إلى المستقبل في كل مرة تستخدم فيها تلفزيونك.

تقنية SELF-LIT OLED

تتكوّر أحلامك كلها داخل جهاز واحد

تتكوّر الشاشة ذات السمك النحيف جدًا لتختفي داخل نظام الصوت المتطور. الفضل الأول في هذه الشاشة الفريدة يرجع إلى تقنية بكسلات OLED ذاتية الإضاءة.

أروع أجهزتك المنزلية

يُعتبر تلفزيون SIGNATURE OLED R قطعة فنية تناسب نمط حياتك الفاخر، بفضل قدرته على الظهور وقت احتياجك إليه، والاختفاء داخل نظام الصوت عند الانتهاء من استخدامه. تفتح الشاشة على ثلاث مستويات من الارتفاع — لكل منها غرض خاص به، وتشترك جميعها في أنها تُكمل أناقة بيتك وتُضيف له رونقًا خاصًا.

رجل يجلس على كرسيه الوثير ويضع قدمًا على أخرى بينما يشاهد تلفزيون LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED.
رجل يتكأ على نافذة غرفته الكبيرة ويُطالع منظر المدينة ليلاً وبجواره تلفزيون LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED في وضع العرض الخطّي.
مشهد عريض للمطبخ وغرفة المعيشة في وجود تلفزيون LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED في وضع الشاشة المخفية.
رجل يجلس على كرسيه الوثير ويضع قدمًا على أخرى بينما يشاهد تلفزيون LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED.
رجل يتكأ على نافذة غرفته الكبيرة ويُطالع منظر المدينة ليلاً وبجواره تلفزيون LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED في وضع العرض الخطّي.
مشهد عريض للمطبخ وغرفة المعيشة في وجود تلفزيون LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED في وضع الشاشة المخفية.

كل شيء تريده، بشكل لم تره من قبل!

التصميم المميز والميزات الفريدة تجعلك تنبهر بتلفزيون LG SIGNATURE OLED R في أي وضع تستخدمه فيه. شاهد محتواك المُفضل في وضع الشاشة الكاملة، أو فَعِّل وضع الشاشة الخطّي، أو استغل مساحة المكان كلها من خلال تشغيل وضع الشاشة المخفيّة.

ثلاث تلفزيونات LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED مفتوحة ومُشغلة على وضع الشاشة الكاملة، ووضع الشاشة الخطّي ووضع الشاشة المخفيّة.

غيّر شكل غرفتك!

حوِّل LG SIGNATURE OLED R من كونه مكبر صوت أنيق إلى تلفزيون فاخر بضغطة زر من خلال إعداده على وضع الشاشة الكاملة. الصورة الحادة، وتجربة العب السريع، وسلاسة الصورة خلال متابعة الرياضة تزيد من بهاء تجربتك خلال متابعة محتواك المُفضل. تُقدم تقنية LG ThinQ تحكمًا سلسًا باستخدام الأوامر الصوتية وخاصية التعرف على الصوت الطبيعي لمزيد من الراحة وسهولة التحكم.

صورة لتلفزيون LG SIGNATURE Rollable في وضع الشاشة الكاملة موضوعًا في وسط غرفة رمادية.

رجل يجلس على كرسيه الوثير ويضع قدمًا على أخرى بينما يشاهد تلفزيون LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED.

امرأة تجلس على أريكة بينما تشاهد لاعب جولف على التلفاز.

امرأة تقف في غرفة معيشة وتشاهد تلفزيونًا يعرض الشاشة الرئيسية.

*قد يختلف التحكم بالأوامر الصوتية حسب البلد.

بسِّط مساحتك!

إذا كنت لا تشاهد التلفزيون، فقم بتفعيل وضع الشاشة المخفية الذي يُضفي رونقًا جميلًا على المكان ويُعطيك المزايا الأساسية مثل الموسيقى والساعة والإطار ووضع الإضاءة والصوت، أو لوحة التحكم الرئيسية.

صورة لتلفزيون LG SIGNATURE Rollable في وضع العرض الخطّي موضوعًا في وسط غرفة رمادية.

وسّع مساحة المكان!

تختفي الشاشة داخل نظام الصوت الذي يُمثل قطعة فنية جميلة تزيد من رونقة ومساحة المكان. استمتع بصوت ثري ومُحسَّنِ مع مكبر الصوت المُتحول.

صورة لتلفزيون LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED في وضع الشاشة المخفيّة موضوعًا في غرفة رمادية.

صوت مُعزز!

حين تختفي الشاشة، يتحول تلفزيون OLED R إلى نظام صوت بديع. استمتع بسماع أنغامك المُفضلة مع نظام Dolby Atmos الصوتي الذي يأتي مع مكبر صوت بقوة 100 واط وبحجم 4.2 بوصة.

صورة لمكبر صوت LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED موضوعًا في غرفة رمادية.

*أغشية صوت Kevlar مصنوعة من مواد خاصة تُستخدم في أنظمة استريو كبيرة، وهو ما يساعدك على الشعور بالاهتزازات بشكل واضح وقوي.

البكسلات المُضاءة ذاتيًا هي ما تميز OLED عن أي شيء آخر

تسمح بالبكسلات المُضاءة ذاتيًا لتلفزيون LG SIGNATURE OLED R بتجاوز قواعد التصميم التقليدية وتمنحه سمك نحيف للغاية وشاشة قابلة للتكوّر. على عكس تلفزيونات المؤشر الضوئي LED التي تقتصر على الإضاءة الخلفية، تقنية الشاشة المُضاءة ذاتيًا تصنع الفارق في تجربة المشاهدة وتجعلك تستمتع بصور أكثر حدة وواقعية إلى أقصى مدى.

مقارنة جودة الصورة بين شاشات LED التي تأتي بإضاءة خلفية وشاشات OLED المُزودة ببكسلات مُضاءة ذاتيًا من خلال صورة لسبعة أقمار في كبد سماء سوداء تزينها النجوم.
مقارنة جودة الصورة بين شاشات LED التي تأتي بإضاءة خلفية وشاشات OLED المُزودة ببكسلات مُضاءة ذاتيًا من خلال صورة لسبعة أقمار في كبد سماء سوداء تزينها النجوم.

التلفزيون الذي يتحدث عنه الجميع

شعار Forbes. شعار Wallpaper Design Awards 2021.

رجل يجلس في غرفة المعيشة ويشاهد تلفزيون LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED موضوع على أرضية خشبية.

LG SIGNATURE

تلفزيون Rollable OLED 

 

هل أنت مهتم بتلفزيون OLED R؟

 

تلفزيون Rollable OLED  استعلام الشراء
  • لقطة قريبة من الحافة العليا من شاشة تلفزيون LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED.
  • لقطة جانبية لهيكل تلفزيون LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED.
  • لقطة قريبة للجزء العلوي من تلفزيون LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED.
  • لقطة علوية قريبة من تلفزيون LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED وهو في وضع الشاشة المخفية داخل صندوق نظام التشغيل الأنيق.
  • لقطة قريبة لحامل تلفزيون LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED.
  • مستويات الارتفاع المختلفة لشاشة تلفزيون LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED في صورة واحدة.
OLED65R1PVA

