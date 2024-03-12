تلفزيون LG OLED AI B4 4K الذكي مقاس 77 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024 + مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar للتلفزيون مع Dolby Atmos S95TR بنظام 9.1.5 قناة

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
OLED77B46LA.S95TR

Bundle Image
Products in this Bundle: 2
صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG OLED TV وOLED AI B4 وشعار OLED رقم 1 في العالم لمدة 11 عامًا وشعار نظام التشغيل webOS Re:New Program على الشاشة المُثبّتة على حامل ثنائي القاعدة

OLED77B46LA

تلفزيون LG OLED AI B4 4K الذكي مقاس 77 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024
صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت Soundbar والمضخم الصوتي والسماعات الخلفية

S95TR

مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar للتلفزيون مع Dolby Atmos S95TR بنظام 9.1.5 قناة

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

تحفة فنية اكتملت بخبرة ثقلها الزمن

لا يمكن تقليد سنوات من الالتزام بالابتكار بين عشية وضحاها. تعمل مجموعة شرائح alpha الخاصة بأجهزة OLED الرائدة عالميًا والمصممة بشكل فريد على رفع تجربة المشاهدة إلى آفاق جديدة.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

مكبر الصوت الفاخر Soundbar الذي يستحق تلفزيون LG OLED الأفضل في فئته.

أكمل تجربة تلفزيون LG TV مع مكبر الصوت Soundbar الذي يتناسب بشكل جميل مع تصميمه وأدائه الصوتي.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

المواصفات الرئيسية

نوع العرض

4K OLED

معدل التحديث

120Hz أساسي

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

لون OLED

معالج الصور

معالج α8 AI بدقة 4K

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

نعم

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

نعم

Dolby Atmos

نعم

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎1719 x 989 x 50.9 ‎

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

‎22.9 ‎

الصورة (المعالجة)

معالج الصور

معالج α8 AI بدقة 4K

ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

نعم

ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

نعم (SDR/HDR)

ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

تقنية التعتيم

تعتيم البكسل

رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

نعم (رسم خرائط النغمة ديناميكي برو)

وضع المخرح

نعم

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI)

حركة

حركة OLED

وضع الصورة

10 أوضاع (معالج صور مخصص ، زاهي ، قياسي ، إقتصادي ، سينما ، رياضة ، لعبة ، مخرج ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مشرقة) ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مظلمة))

إمكانية الوصول

تدرج الرمادي

نعم

تباين عالي

نعم

عكس الألوان

نعم

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

سلك الطاقة

نعم (مرفق)

ريموت

جهاز التحكم عن بعد السحري MR24

بطاريات التحكم عن بعد

نعم (aa x ​​2ea)

صوتي

مشاركة وضع الصوت

نعم

ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

نعم

صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

α8 AI Sound Pro (الإصدار الافتراضي 9.1.2 Up-mix)

ترميز الصوت

AC4 ، AC3 (Dolby Digital) ، EAC3 ، HE-AAC ، AAC ، MP2 ، MP3 ، PCM ،  WMA ، APT-X (راجع الدليل)

مخرج الصوت

20 واط

البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

صوت واضح برو

نعم (تسوية مستوى الصوت تلقائيًا)

Dolby Atmos

نعم

مزامنة صوت LG

نعم

إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

نعم

اتجاه مكبر الصوت

إطلاق سفلي

نظام السماعة

2.0 قناة

WiSA Ready

نعم (ما يصل إلى 2.1 قناة)

الاتصال

دعم البلوتوث

نعم(v 5.1)

مدخل Ethernet

1ea

قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

eARC (HDMI 3)

مدخل HDMI

(يدعم 4K 120Hz ، eARC ، VRR ، AllM ، QMS كما هو محدد في HDMI 2.1 (4 منفذ))+ثلاثة منافذ

إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

منفذان

الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

نعم

(الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

1ea

مدخلات USB

منفذان (V 2.0)

واي فاي

نعم (Wi-Fi 5)

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

‎1839 x 1130 x 200 ‎

وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

‎33.5 ‎

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎1719 x 989 x 50.9 ‎

أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎1719 x 1057 x 319 ‎

حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

‎1403 x 319 ‎

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

‎22.9 ‎

وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

‎23.5 ‎

مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

‎300 x 200 ‎

الألعاب

Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

نعم

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

نعم

مُحسّن اللعبة

نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

نعم

وضع HGIG

نعم

VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

نعم

صورة (عرض)

دقة العرض

4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

نوع العرض

4K OLED

معدل التحديث

120Hz أساسي

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

لون OLED

القوة

إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

التيار المتناوب 110 ~ 240 فولت 50-60 هرتز

استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

تحت 0.5 واط

تلفزيون ذكي

دائما مستعد

نعم

إعدادات العائلة

نعم

متصفح الويب الكامل

نعم

التمييز الصوتي الذكي

نعم

ريموت تحكم سحري

مدمج

عرض متعدد

نعم

نظام التشغيل (OS)

webOS 24

شارك غرفة إلى غرفة

نعم (المتلقي)

تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

نعم (LG Thinq)

ThinQ

نعم

كاميرا USB متوافقة

نعم

