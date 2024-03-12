Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
تلفزيون LG OLED B4 4K الذكي مقاس 77 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

تلفزيون LG OLED B4 4K الذكي مقاس 77 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024

OLED77B46LA

تلفزيون LG OLED B4 4K الذكي مقاس 77 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024

LG تلفزيون LG OLED B4 4K الذكي مقاس 77 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024, صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG OLED TV , OLED77B46LA

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

تحفة فنية اكتملت بخبرة ثقلها الزمن

لا يمكن تقليد سنوات من الالتزام بالابتكار بين عشية وضحاها. تعمل مجموعة شرائح alpha الخاصة بأجهزة OLED الرائدة عالميًا والمصممة بشكل فريد على رفع تجربة المشاهدة إلى آفاق جديدة.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

&quot;شعار ذهبي لتلفزيون OLED TV رقم 1 على مستوى العالم لمدة 11 عامًا على خلفية سوداء. يُسلَّط الضوء على الشعار، وتملأ النجوم الذهبية المجردة السماء فوقه.

التلفزيون رقم 1 عالميًا

لا زال في المقدمةحتى بعد مرور 11 عامًا

يستمر عهدنا كجهاز OLED المفضل حول العالم.

*Omdia.‏ تربع على عرش التلفزيونات كرقم واحد في فئة الأكثر مبيعًا حول العالم لمدة 11 عامًا من 2013 حتى 2023. لا تُعد هذه النتيجة تأييدًا لشركة LGE أو منتجاتها. تفضل بزيارة https://www.omdia.com/ لمزيد من التفاصيل.

ما الذي يجعل تلفزيون LG OLED متميزًا؟

&quot;معالج Alpha 8 AI من LG الموجود أعلى اللوحة الأم، تنبعث منه آشعة برتقالية من الضوء. يتم تحديد تلفزيون OLED مع قائمة OLED Care في قائمة الدعم الموجودة على الشاشة. يظهر التصميم النحيف في أحد زوايا الرؤية حيث تم تثبيته مسطّحًا على الحائط في غرفة معيشة عصرية.

مُعالج alpha 8 AI Processor

الذكاء النهائي في جوهره

تعيد شريحة معالج alpha 8 AI Processor تعريف تقنية OLED من خلال التحسينات التي تضيف تفاصيل تحويلية ونابضة بالحياة.

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

Below there are specification of alpha 8 AI processor compared to alpha 5 AI Processor. alpha 8 has 1.5X faster AI performance, 2.3X improved graphics, 1.8X faster processing speeds.

*تستند المقارنة إلى تلفزيون تقليدي مزود بمعالج alpha 5 AI Processor.
**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

الذكاء الذي يحسن تجربة OLED

&quot;يبرز تلفزيون LG OLED في غرفة معيشة عصرية ويعرض عرضًا موسيقيًا على الشاشة. موجات دائرية زرقاء تصور التخصيص تحيط بالتلفزيون والمساحة. تظهر امرأة ذات عيون زرقاء وحُلّة علوية برتقالية في مكان مظلم. تغطي الخطوط الحمراء التي تصور تحسينات الذكاء الاصطناعي جزءًا من وجهها، وهو مشرق ومفصل، بينما تبدو بقية الصورة باهتة. صورة لتلفزيون LG OLED TV حيث تنبعث فقاعات تمثل الصوت والموجات من الشاشة وتملأ المساحة.

تخصيص الذكاء الاصطناعي

يتزامن مع كيفية مشاهدتك

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

صورة مصممة حسب ذوقك

حدد صورك المفضلة، وسيقوم AI Picture Wizard بإنشاء صورة مصممة خصيصًا لتناسب ذوقك الفريد من بين 85 مليون احتمال، ثم احفظها في ملفك الشخصي.

يظهر تلفزيون LG OLED TV في شقة حديثة بالمدينة. يظهر تراكب شبكي فوق الصورة مثل مسح للمساحة، ثم تظهر موجات صوتية زرقاء من الشاشة، لتملأ الغرفة بالصوت بشكل مثالي.

ضبط الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي

الصوت المثالي يلائم مكانك

يكتشف نظام الصوت تصميم غرفتك والمكان الذي تجلس فيه لإنشاء قبة صوتية من حولك، يتم ضبطها بشكل مثالي مع الصوتيات الفريدة في غرفتك.

ذكاء ساطع مع أي ضوء

سواء أكان ذلك ليلاً أو نهارًا، يكتشف التحكم في السطوع الضوء في مساحتك ويوازن الصورة وفقًا لذلك للحصول على مرئيات واضحة ونقية.

يظهر تلفزيون LG OLED TV في غرفة معيشة عصرية في الليل. يتم عرض صورة الشفق القطبي على الشاشة بمستويات السطوع المثالية.
يظهر تلفزيون LG OLED TV في غرفة معيشة عصرية في وضح النهار. يتم عرض صورة الشفق القطبي على الشاشة بمستويات السطوع المثالية.
AI Picture Pro

واقعية خرافية مع سحر جمالي

تحسين إضافي فائق AI

يقوم الذكاء الاصطناعي بضبط الدقة

بعد تصنيف الإطار، تعمل تقنية تقليل الضوضاء بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Noise Reduction) والدقة الفائقة بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Supersolution) على رفع مستوى المَشَاهِدِ بشكل واقعي.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

AI Sound Pro

استمع إلى كل تفاصيل الصوت

LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

صوت نابض بالحياة يغمر مساحتك

استمتع بتجربة الانغماس الفائقة في نظام الصوت الشامل 9.1.2 virtual surround.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

صدى صوت مؤثر

تحسينات معالج الذكاء الاصطناعي AI processor تمنحك معزز صوت ديناميكي (Dynamic Sound Booster) مليئًا بالطاقة.

An LG OLED TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.

يناسب الصوت كل ما تشاهده

يعمل التحكم الموائم للصوت (Adaptive Sound Control) على موازنة الصوت حسب فئة الفيديو في الوقت الفعلي للحصول على وضوح غني.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.
**يجب تفعيله من خلال قائمة وضع الصوت.
***قد يختلف الصوت وفقًا لبيئة الاستماع.

التباين اللانهائي يخلق تأثيرًا لا نهائيًا

تنبض المشاهد بالحياة حيث تتشابك أحلك الظلال وألمع الأضواء.

A video shows an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

دقة وحجم ألوان بنسبة %100

مشاهد تتألق بألوان حيوية

يعزز حجم اللون بنسبة %100 درجات الألوان الغنية، بينما تحافظ دقة الألوان بنسبة %100 على الظلال دون تشويه.

A bustling city scene in the early evening with bold colours and contrast.

*اعتمدت Intertek دقة الألوان بنسبة %100 في لوحة LG OLED مقاسة وفقًا لـ CIE DE2000 مع 125 نمط لون.
**حجم التدرج اللوني (CGV) الخاص بالشاشة يعادل أو يتجاوز حجم CGV لمساحة الألوان DCI-P3 وفقا للاختبارات التي أجرتها Intertek بشكل مستقل.

يقع تلفزيون OLED على الجانب الأيمن من الصورة. تظهر قائمة الدعم (Support) على الشاشة، ويتم تحديد قائمة OLED Care.

OLED Care

تعزيز عمر OLED

استرخ أكثر واستمتع أكثر مع العناية باللوحة المدمجة التي تحافظ على شاشتك وكأنها جديدة لفترة أطول.

الخطوط النظيفة تخلق انطباعًا رائعًا

تصميم نحيف

الخطوط النظيفة تخلق انطباعًا رائعًا

أقرب ما يكون

أقرب ما يكون

تجذب الخطوط الرفيعة جدًا انتباهك نحو الشاشة دون تشتيت الانتباه بينما تمتزج بشكل جميل مع الديكورات الداخلية لمنزلك.

*يختلف حجم الإطار حسب السلسلة والحجم.

مجموعة كبيرة من الأحجام المختلفة

مقاسات تناسب الجميع

اكتشف الحجم الذي يناسب مختلف المساحات والأذواق مع مجموعة تتراوح من 55 بوصة إلى 77 بوصة.

مقارنة بين الأحجام المختلفة لتلفزيون LG OLED TV، وتلفزيون OLED B4، تُظهر تلفزيون OLED B4 مقاس 55 بوصة، وتلفزيون OLED B4 مقاس 55 بوصة، وتلفزيون OLED B4 مقاس 65 بوصة، وتلفزيون OLED B4 مقاس 77 بوصة.

شعار webOS Re:New Program موجود على خلفية سوداء مع كرة دائرية باللونين الأصفر والبرتقالي والأرجواني في الأسفل.

webOS Re:New Program

نصدر كل عام تلفزيونًا جديدًا بترقيات على مدار 5 سنوات

ابق على اطلاع دائم بالميزات والتقنيات المفيدة من خلال 4 ترقيات لنظام التشغيل webOS تأتيك على مدار 5 سنوات.

*يدعم webOS Re:New program إجمالي 4 ترقيات لنظام التشغيل webOS على مدار خمس سنوات.
**تُعتبر فترة الترقية البالغة خمس سنوات لنظام التشغيل webOS Re:New Program هي الحد لإطلاق منتج جديد عالميًا.
***ستتم الترقية الأولى لنظام التشغيل webOS بعد عامين من وقت الشراء.
****يحصل العملاء على 5 إصدارات من webOS بما في ذلك الإصدار الحالي عند الشراء.
*****تتوفر الترقيات لنماذج إصدار عام 2022 بما في ذلك جميع شاشات OLED و8K QNED، وتشمل الطرز التي تم إصدارها بعد عام 2023 تلفزيونات UHD وNanoCell وQNED وOLED.
******قد تتغير الميزات وقد تختلف بعض تحديثات الميزات والتطبيقات والخدمات حسب الطراز.

webOS 24

خصّص تجربتك التلفزيونية حسب رغبتك

استمتع بتجربة التلفزيون المُصمم خصيصًا لك باستخدام My Profile وAI Picture Wizard وAI Concierge وQuick Cards.

&quot;تظهر الشاشة الرئيسية لنظام التشغيل webOS 24 مع فئات المكتب المنزلي والألعاب والموسيقى والمركز المنزلي والرياضة. يعرض الجزء السفلي من الشاشة توصيات مخصصة ضمن &quot;&quot;أفضل الاختيارات لك

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة حسب البلد وتختلف عند إصدارها.
**تختلف توصيات الكلمات الرئيسية وفقًا للتطبيق والوقت ويتم توفيرها فقط في البلدان التي تدعم مُعالجة اللغة الطبيعية (NLP) بلغتهم الأم.
***يُطبق على طرازات OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD المصنعة في عام 2023 وما بعده.
****سيتم توفير إجمالي 4 ترقيات خلال فترة 5 سنوات، وقد يختلف الجدول الزمني حسب المنطقة أو البلد.
*****صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

استمتع بالعجائب السينمائية والمتعة

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

مشاهد الفيلم الأصيلة بُعثت للحياة

غيِّر شكل ليلة مشاهدة الأفلام. تأتي صورة Dolby Vision فائقة الوضوح مع دعم ™FILMMAKER MODE للحفاظ على هدف المخرج وتحسين جودة الصورة مع ضمان عدم وجود تشويه أو معالجة زائدة.

&quot;مُخرِج أمام لوحة التحكم يقوم بتحرير فيلم &quot;&quot;Killers of the Flower Moon&quot;&quot; على تلفزيون LG OLED TV. مقولة لمارتن سكورسيزي: &quot;&quot;بالنسبة للعرض المنزلي، يجب مشاهدة كل الأفلام في وضع صانع الأفلام،&quot;&quot; يتم تراكب الصورة بشعار &quot;&quot;Killers of the Flower Moon&quot;&quot;، وشعار Apple TV+، وشعار &quot;&quot;قريبًا&quot;&quot;. شعار Dolby Vision شعار FILMMAKER MODE™&quot;

Dolby Atmos

تحيط بك أصوات جذابة

استمع إلى الأحداث المحيطة بك بوضوح منقطع النظير مع التفاصيل المعقدة والعمق المكاني الذي توفره تقنية Dolby Atmos.

في غرفة معيشة مريحة بإضاءة خافتة يوجد تلفزيون LG OLED TV يعرض زوجين يستخدمان مظلة، وتحيط الرسومات الدائرية الساطعة بالغرفة. شعار Dolby Atmos في الزاوية اليسرى السفلية.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

وافق المخرج على إجراء المعالجة المتقدمة عليه

Beef(2023)

في حوار مع المخرج "Lee Sung Jin" الذي أخرج فيلم Beef من انتاج Netflix.

Evil Does Not Exist(2023)

حيث يصنع Ryusuke Hamaguchi أفلامه الحائزة على جوائز.

تجربة ألعاب غامرة

حيث ردة الفعل السريعة بلا تقطيع في الشاشة

استعد للفوز مع AMD FreeSync Premium، وتوافق G-SYNC، ووضع 120 هرتز، وVRR.

A video shows an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

*معتمدة "لأداء الألعاب الممتاز" وأوقات الاستجابة من Intertek.
**يتراوح معدل VRR من 40 هرتز إلى 120 هرتز، وهو عبارة عن مواصفات معتمدة لـ HDMI 2.1.

تتواجد ضوابط التحكم في المكان المناسب

لا تتوقف مؤقتًا لاستخدام مُحسِّن الألعاب (Game Optimizer) ولوحة تحكم الألعاب (Game Dashboard).

&quot;مشهد ألعاب FPS مع ظهور لوحة تحكم الألعاب على الشاشة أثناء اللعب. مشهد شتوي مظلم مع ظهور قائمة مُحسِّن الألعاب (Game Optimizer) فوق اللعبة.

*يتم تنشيط لوحة معلومات اللعبة (Game Dashboard) فقط عند تشغيل كل من "Game Optimizer" و"Game Dashboard".
**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

قم بالوصول إلى جميع ألعابك المفضلة

الآلاف من عوالم الألعاب في متناول يدك. استكشف مكتبة ملحمية من عناوين الألعاب السحابية وقم ببثها على الفور دون إضاعة وقت اللعب على التنزيلات أو التحديثات.

&quot;صورة على الشاشة الرئيسية لـ Boosteroid تظهر &quot;&quot;Trine 4: سعر The Nightmare&quot;&quot;. تعرض الشاشة الرئيسية لـ GeForce NOW خمس صور مصغرة مختلفة للعبة على اليمين.

*قد تختلف الشراكات المدعومة حسب البلد.
**قد يكون الاشتراك في GeForce NOW مطلوبًا.
***قد يكون الاشتراك في Boosteroid مطلوبًا.

الاستدامة

اكتشف رؤية LG OLED للمستقبل

اختر ما هو مناسب لكوكب الأرض من خلال الضوء والتغليف الحيوي وأوراق اعتماد الاستدامة العالمية.

تظهر عبوة LG OLED على خلفية باللون البيج مع أشجار مصورة.

*تتميز جميع طرازات LG OLED لعام 2024 بتغليف صديق للبيئة.

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1719 x 989 x 50.9 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    ‎22.9 ‎

كل المواصفات

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

    ‎1839 x 1130 x 200 ‎

  • وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

    ‎33.5 ‎

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1719 x 989 x 50.9 ‎

  • أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1719 x 1057 x 319 ‎

  • حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

    ‎1403 x 319 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    ‎22.9 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

    ‎23.5 ‎

  • مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

    ‎300 x 200 ‎

ما يقوله الناس

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

اشترِ مباشرةً

LG تلفزيون LG OLED B4 4K الذكي مقاس 77 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024, صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG OLED TV , OLED77B46LA

OLED77B46LA

تلفزيون LG OLED B4 4K الذكي مقاس 77 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024