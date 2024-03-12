Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED evo B4 4K Smart TV OLED55B4 مقاس 55 بوصة

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.


تحفة فنية اكتملت بخبرة ثقلها الزمن


لا يمكن تقليد سنوات من الالتزام بالابتكار بين عشية وضحاها. تعمل مجموعة شرائح alpha الخاصة بأجهزة OLED الرائدة عالميًا والمصممة بشكل فريد على رفع تجربة المشاهدة إلى آفاق جديدة.


*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

شعار ذهبي لتلفزيون OLED رقم 1 على مستوى العالم لمدة 11 عامًا على خلفية سوداء. يُسلَّط الضوء على الشعار، وتملأ النجوم الذهبية المجردة السماء فوقه.


التلفزيون رقم 1 على مستوى العالم

لا زال
في المقدمة حتى بعد مرور 11 عامًا


يستمر عهدنا كجهاز OLED المفضل حول العالم.


*Omdia.‏ تربع على عرش التلفزيونات كرقم واحد في فئة الأكثر مبيعًا حول العالم لمدة 11 عامًا من 2013 حتى 2023. لا تُعد هذه النتيجة تأييدًا لشركة LGE أو منتجاتها. تفضل بزيارة https://www.omdia.com/ لمزيد من التفاصيل.

ما الذي يجعل تلفزيون LG OLED متميزًا؟


معالج Alpha 8 AI من LG الموجود أعلى اللوحة الأم، تنبعث منه آشعة برتقالية من الضوء. يتم تحديد تلفزيون OLED مع قائمة OLED Care في قائمة الدعم الموجودة على الشاشة. يظهر التصميم النحيف في أحد زوايا الرؤية حيث تم تثبيته مسطّحًا على الحائط في غرفة معيشة عصرية.



مُعالج alpha 8 AI Processor

الذكاء النهائي في جوهره


تعيد شريحة معالج alpha 8 AI Processor تعريف تقنية OLED من خلال التحسينات التي تضيف تفاصيل تحويلية ونابضة بالحياة.

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.



أداء ذكاء اصطناعي


أسرع بمقدار 1.5

رسوميات مُحسنة


بمقدار 2.3 مرات

سرعات معالجة


أعلى بمقدار 1.8 مرة


*تستند المقارنة إلى تلفزيون تقليدي مزود بمعالج alpha 5 AI Processor. 

**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة. 

الذكاء الذي يحسن تجربة OLED


يبرز تلفزيون LG OLED في غرفة معيشة عصرية ويعرض عرضًا موسيقيًا على الشاشة. موجات دائرية زرقاء تصور التخصيص تحيط بالتلفزيون والمساحة. تظهر امرأة ذات عيون زرقاء وحُلّة علوية برتقالية في مكان مظلم. تغطي الخطوط الحمراء التي تصور تحسينات الذكاء الاصطناعي جزءًا من وجهها، وهو مشرق ومفصل، بينما تبدو بقية الصورة باهتة. صورة لتلفزيون LG OLED TV حيث تنبعث فقاعات تمثل الصوت والموجات من الشاشة وتملأ المساحة.



تخصيص الذكاء الاصطناعي

يتزامن مع كيفية مشاهدتك


A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.




صورة مصممة حسب ذوقك


حدد صورك المفضلة، وسيقوم AI Picture Wizard بإنشاء صورة مصممة خصيصًا لتناسب ذوقك الفريد من بين 85 مليون احتمال، ثم احفظها في ملفك الشخصي.

يظهر تلفزيون LG OLED TV في شقة حديثة بالمدينة. يظهر تراكب شبكي فوق الصورة مثل مسح للمساحة، ثم تظهر موجات صوتية زرقاء من الشاشة، لتملأ الغرفة بالصوت بشكل مثالي.

ضبط الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي

الصوت الأمثل
يناسب مساحتك


يكتشف نظام الصوت تصميم غرفتك والمكان الذي تجلس فيه لإنشاء قبة صوتية من حولك، يتم ضبطها بشكل مثالي مع الصوتيات الفريدة في غرفتك.

يظهر تلفزيون LG OLED TV في غرفة معيشة عصرية في الليل. يتم عرض صورة الشفق القطبي على الشاشة بمستويات السطوع المثالية.

الليل

يظهر تلفزيون LG OLED TV في غرفة معيشة عصرية في وضح النهار. يتم عرض صورة الشفق القطبي على الشاشة بمستويات السطوع المثالية.

النهار



ذكاء ساطع مع أي ضوء


سواء أكان ذلك ليلاً أو نهارًا، يكتشف التحكم في السطوع الضوء في مساحتك ويوازن الصورة وفقًا لذلك للحصول على مرئيات واضحة ونقية.


AI Picture Pro

واقعية لا تصدق
مع سحر أصيل



تحسين إضافي فائق بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI)

يقوم الذكاء الاصطناعي بضبط الدقة


بعد تصنيف الإطار، تعمل تقنية تقليل الضوضاء بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Noise Reduction) والدقة الفائقة بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Supersolution) على رفع مستوى المَشَاهِدِ بشكل واقعي.


*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

AI Sound Pro

استمع إلى كل تفاصيل
المشهد الصوتي


صورة لتلفزيون LG OLED TV حيث تنبعث فقاعات تمثل الصوت والموجات من الشاشة وتملأ المساحة.

النظام صوت Virtual 9.1.2ch Surround

صوت نابض بالحياة يغمر مساحتك


استمتع بتجربة الانغماس الفائقة في نظام الصوت الشامل 9.1.2 virtual surround.

رجل يركب دراجة نارية على طريق ترابي مع رسومات دائرية مشرقة حول الدراجة النارية.

معزز الصوت الديناميكي

صدى صوت مؤثر


تحسينات معالج الذكاء الاصطناعي تمنح الصوت تعزيزًا ديناميكيًا مليئًا بالطاقة.

يعرض تلفزيون LG OLED TV أداء الموسيقيين، مع رسومات دائرية ساطعة حول الميكروفونات والآلات الموسيقية.

تحكم موائم للصوت (Adaptive Sound Control)

يناسب الصوت كل ما تشاهده


يعمل التحكم الموائم للصوت (Adaptive Sound Control) على موازنة الصوت حسب فئة الفيديو في الوقت الفعلي للحصول على وضوح غني.


*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**يجب تفعيله من خلال قائمة وضع الصوت.

***قد يختلف الصوت وفقًا لبيئة الاستماع. 

تلفزيون OLED 4K ذو الإضاءة الذاتية

تجلب البكسلات الخالية من الإضاءة الخلفية
جمالًا لا حدود له


4 طبقات من التلفزيون في زاوية الرؤية: الإضاءة الخلفية، وTFT وOLED، والفيلم، والزجاج. تختفي الإضاءة الخلفية، وتجتمع الخواص الثلاث الأخرى معًا ثم تدور لأعلى لعرض التلفزيون كاملاً من الأمام.



بدلاً من الاعتماد على إضاءة خلفية إضافية، تضيء وحدات البكسل ذاتية الإضاءة في LG OLED بشكل مستقل. والنتيجة هي ألوان واقعية، ولون أسود مثالي لا يتحول إلى اللون الرمادي أبدًا، وصورة لا مثيل لها. بفضل الضوء الأزرق المنخفض الذي توفره تقنية Eye Comfort Technology، والخالية من الوميض، وشهادات عدم الوهج المزعجة، يمكنك المشاهدة لفترة أطول دون إجهاد العين.



*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

تظهر عبارة "SUPER BLACK" بأحرف كبيرة باللون الأسود القاتم. ثم يظهر مشهد جبل أسود واضح ليغطي الحروف، ويكشف أيضًا عن قرية وكثبان رملية. تختفي النسخة السوداء خلف سماء سوداء.



التباين اللانهائي يخلق تأثيرًا لا نهائيًا


تنبض المشاهد بالحياة حيث تتشابك أحلك الظلال وألمع الأضواء.

مشهد مدينة مزدحم في وقت الأصيل بألوان وتباينات جريئة.



دقة وحجم ألوان بنسبة 100%

مشاهد تتألق بألوان حيوية


يعزز حجم اللون بنسبة 100% درجات الألوان الغنية، بينما تحافظ دقة الألوان بنسبة 100% على الظلال دون تشويه.


*اعتمدت Intertek دقة الألوان بنسبة 100% في لوحة LG OLED مقاسة وفقًا لـ CIE DE2000 مع 125 نمط لون.

**حجم التدرج اللوني (CGV) الخاص بالشاشة يعادل أو يتجاوز حجم CGV لمساحة الألوان DCI-P3 وفقا للاختبارات التي أجرتها Intertek بشكل مستقل. 

يقع تلفزيون OLED على الجانب الأيمن من الصورة. تظهر قائمة الدعم (Support) على الشاشة، ويتم تحديد قائمة OLED Care.


OLED Care

تعزيز عمر OLED


استرخ أكثر واستمتع أكثر مع العناية باللوحة المدمجة التي تحافظ على شاشتك وكأنها جديدة لفترة أطول.

تلفزيون LG OLED TV،‏ OLED B4 مُثبّت على جدار بغرفة معيشة ويعرض صورة ملونة لغروب الشمس فوق المحيط.


تصميم نحيف

الخطوط النظيفة تخلق انطباعًا رائعًا


صورة للزاوية السفلية لتلفزيون LG OLED TV، ويظهر حامل OLED B4 أعلى سطح رخامي. تظهر موجة زرقاء على الشاشة. تلفزيون LG OLED TV،‏ تلفزيون OLED B4 مُثبّت على حامل في مساحة بسيطة.


أقرب ما يكون


تجذب الخطوط الرفيعة جدًا انتباهك نحو الشاشة دون تشتيت الانتباه بينما تمتزج بشكل جميل مع الديكورات الداخلية لمنزلك.


*يختلف حجم الإطار حسب السلسلة والحجم.

مجموعة كبيرة من الأحجام المختلفة

مقاسات تناسب الجميع


اكتشف الحجم الذي يناسب مختلف المساحات والأذواق مع مجموعة تتراوح من 48 بوصة إلى 77 بوصة.

مقارنة بين الأحجام المختلفة لتلفزيون LG OLED TV، وتلفزيون OLED B4، تُظهر تلفزيون OLED B4 مقاس 48 بوصة، وتلفزيون OLED B4 مقاس 55 بوصة، وتلفزيون OLED B4 مقاس 65 بوصة.



شعار webOS Re:New Program موجود على خلفية سوداء مع كرة دائرية باللونين الأصفر والبرتقالي والأرجواني في الأسفل.

webOS Re:New Program

نصدر كل عام تلفزيونًا جديدًا بترقيات على مدار 5 سنوات


ابق على اطلاع دائم بالميزات والتقنيات المفيدة من خلال 4 ترقيات لنظام التشغيل webOS تأتيك على مدار 5 سنوات.


*يدعم webOS Re:New program إجمالي 4 ترقيات لنظام التشغيل webOS على مدار خمس سنوات.

**تُعتبر فترة الترقية البالغة خمس سنوات لنظام التشغيل webOS Re:New Program هي الحد لإطلاق منتج جديد عالميًا.

***ستتم الترقية الأولى لنظام التشغيل webOS بعد عامين من وقت الشراء.

****يحصل العملاء على 5 إصدارات من webOS بما في ذلك الإصدار الحالي عند الشراء.

*****تتوفر الترقيات لنماذج إصدار عام 2022 بما في ذلك جميع شاشات OLED و8K QNED، وتشمل الطرز التي تم إصدارها بعد عام 2023 تلفزيونات UHD وNanoCell وQNED وOLED.

******قد تتغير الميزات وقد تختلف بعض تحديثات الميزات والتطبيقات والخدمات حسب الطراز.


webOS 24

خصّص تجربتك التلفزيونية حسب رغبتك



استمتع بتجربة التلفزيون المُصمم خصيصًا لك باستخدام My Profile وAI Picture Wizard وAI Concierge وQuick Cards.


تظهر الشاشة الرئيسية لنظام التشغيل webOS 24 مع فئات المكتب المنزلي والألعاب والموسيقى والمركز المنزلي والرياضة. يعرض الجزء السفلي من الشاشة توصيات مخصصة ضمن "أفضل الاختيارات لك".


*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة حسب البلد وتختلف عند إصدارها.

**تختلف توصيات الكلمات الرئيسية وفقًا للتطبيق والوقت ويتم توفيرها فقط في البلدان التي تدعم مُعالجة اللغة الطبيعية (NLP) بلغتهم الأم. 

***ينطبق ذلك على OLED‏/QNED‏/NanoCellطراز UHD المُصنّع عام 2023 وما بعده.

****سيتم توفير إجمالي 4 ترقيات خلال فترة 5 سنوات، وقد يختلف الجدول الزمني حسب المنطقة أو البلد.

*****صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

استمتع
بالعجائب السينمائية والمتعة



Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

مَشَاهِد الفيلم الأصيلة بُعثت للحياة



غيِّر شكل ليلة مشاهدة الأفلام. تأتي صورة Dolby Vision فائقة الوضوح مع دعم FILMMAKER MODE™ للحفاظ على هدف المخرج وتحسين جودة الصورة مع ضمان عدم وجود تشويه أو معالجة زائدة.


مُخرِج أمام لوحة التحكم يقوم بتحرير فيلم "Killers of the Flower Moon" على تلفزيون LG OLED TV. مقولة لمارتن سكورسيزي: "بالنسبة للعرض المنزلي، يجب مشاهدة كل الأفلام في وضع صانع الأفلام،" يتم تراكب الصورة بشعار "Killers of the Flower Moon"، وشعار Apple TV+، وشعار "قريبًا". شعار Dolby Vision شعار FILMMAKER MODE™


*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**FILMMAKER MODE هو علامة تجارية تابعة لشركة UHD Alliance, Inc.


Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos

تحيط بك أصوات جذابة



استمع إلى الأحداث المحيطة بك بوضوح منقطع النظير مع التفاصيل المعقدة والعمق المكاني الذي توفره تقنية Dolby Atmos.


في غرفة معيشة مريحة بإضاءة خافتة يوجد تلفزيون LG OLED TV يعرض زوجين يستخدمان مظلة، وتحيط الرسومات الدائرية الساطعة بالغرفة. شعار Dolby Atmos في الزاوية اليسرى السفلية.


*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

وافق المخرج على إجراء المعالجة المتقدمة عليه



في محادثة مع المخرج "Lee Sung Jin" الذي أخرج فيلم Beef من انتاج Netflix.


حيث يصنع Ryusuke Hamaguchi أفلامه الحائزة على جوائز.

تجربة ألعاب لا مثيل لها

حيث ردة الفعل السريعة بلا تقطيع في الشاشة


استعد للفوز مع AMD FreeSync Premium، وتوافق G-SYNC، ووضع 120 هرتز، وVRR.

A video shows an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.




*معتمدة "لأداء الألعاب الممتاز" وأوقات الاستجابة من Intertek.

**يتراوح معدل VRR من 40 هرتز إلى 120 هرتز، وهو عبارة عن مواصفات معتمدة لـ HDMI 2.1. 

تتواجد ضوابط التحكم في المكان المناسب


لا تتوقف مؤقتًا لاستخدام مُحسِّن الألعاب (Game Optimizer) ولوحة تحكم الألعاب (Game Dashboard).


مشهد ألعاب FPS مع ظهور لوحة تحكم الألعاب على الشاشة أثناء اللعب. مشهد شتوي مظلم مع ظهور قائمة مُحسِّن الألعاب (Game Optimizer) فوق اللعبة.




*يتم تنشيط لوحة معلومات اللعبة (Game Dashboard) فقط عند تشغيل كل من "Game Optimizer" و"Game Dashboard". 

**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

قم بالوصول إلى جميع ألعابك المفضلة


الآلاف من عوالم الألعاب في متناول يدك. استكشف مكتبة ملحمية من عناوين الألعاب السحابية وقم ببثها على الفور دون إضاعة وقت اللعب على التنزيلات أو التحديثات.


صورة على الشاشة الرئيسية لـ Boosteroid تظهر "Trine 4: سعر The Nightmare". تعرض الشاشة الرئيسية لـ GeForce NOW خمس صور مصغرة مختلفة للعبة على اليمين.



*قد تختلف الشراكات المدعومة حسب البلد.

**قد يكون الاشتراك في GeForce NOW مطلوبًا.

***قد يكون الاشتراك في Boosteroid مطلوبًا.

الاستدامة

اكتشف رؤية LG OLED للمستقبل


اختر ما هو مناسب لكوكب الأرض من خلال الضوء والتغليف الحيوي وأوراق اعتماد الاستدامة العالمية.

تظهر عبوة LG OLED على خلفية باللون البيج مع أشجار مصورة.



*تتميز جميع طرازات LG OLED 2024 بتغليف صديق للبيئة.

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

  • نوع العرض

    4K OLED

  • معدل التحديث

    120Hz أساسي

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    لون OLED

  • معالج الصور

    معالج α8 AI بدقة 4K

  • النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

    نعم

  • متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

    نعم

  • Dolby Atmos

    نعم

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1228 x 708 x 45.9 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    ‎14.3 ‎

كل المواصفات

الصورة (المعالجة)

  • معالج الصور

    معالج α8 AI بدقة 4K

  • ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

    نعم

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

    نعم (SDR/HDR)

  • ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • تقنية التعتيم

    تعتيم البكسل

  • رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

    نعم (رسم خرائط النغمة ديناميكي برو)

  • وضع المخرح

    نعم

  • النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

    4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI)

  • حركة

    حركة OLED

  • وضع الصورة

    10 أوضاع (معالج صور مخصص ، زاهي ، قياسي ، إقتصادي ، سينما ، رياضة ، لعبة ، مخرج ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مشرقة) ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مظلمة))

إمكانية الوصول

  • تدرج الرمادي

    نعم

  • تباين عالي

    نعم

  • عكس الألوان

    نعم

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

  • سلك الطاقة

    نعم (مرفق)

  • ريموت

    جهاز التحكم عن بعد السحري MR24

  • بطاريات التحكم عن بعد

    نعم (aa x ​​2ea)

صوتي

  • مشاركة وضع الصوت

    نعم

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

    نعم

  • صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

    α8 AI Sound Pro (الإصدار الافتراضي 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • ترميز الصوت

    AC4 ، AC3 (Dolby Digital) ، EAC3 ، HE-AAC ، AAC ، MP2 ، MP3 ، PCM ،  WMA ، APT-X (راجع الدليل)

  • مخرج الصوت

    20 واط

  • البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

    نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

  • صوت واضح برو

    نعم (تسوية مستوى الصوت تلقائيًا)

  • Dolby Atmos

    نعم

  • مزامنة صوت LG

    نعم

  • إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

    نعم

  • اتجاه مكبر الصوت

    إطلاق سفلي

  • نظام السماعة

    2.0 قناة

  • WiSA Ready

    نعم (ما يصل إلى 2.1 قناة)

الاتصال

  • دعم البلوتوث

    نعم(v 5.1)

  • مدخل Ethernet

    1ea

  • قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • مدخل HDMI

    (يدعم 4K 120Hz ، eARC ، VRR ، AllM ، QMS كما هو محدد في HDMI 2.1 (4 منفذ))+ثلاثة منافذ

  • إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

    منفذان

  • الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

    نعم

  • (الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

    1ea

  • مدخلات USB

    منفذان (V 2.0)

  • واي فاي

    نعم (Wi-Fi 5)

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

    ‎1360 x 810 x 172 ‎

  • وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

    ‎19.5 ‎

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1228 x 708 x 45.9 ‎

  • أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1228 x 772 x 235 ‎

  • حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

    ‎1057 x 235 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    ‎14.3 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

    ‎14.5 ‎

  • مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

    ‎300 x 200 ‎

الألعاب

  • Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

    نعم

  • متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

    نعم

  • مُحسّن اللعبة

    نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

  • متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

    نعم

  • وضع HGIG

    نعم

  • VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

    نعم

صورة (عرض)

  • دقة العرض

    4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

  • نوع العرض

    4K OLED

  • معدل التحديث

    120Hz أساسي

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    لون OLED

القوة

  • إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

    التيار المتناوب 110 ~ 240 فولت 50-60 هرتز

  • استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

    تحت 0.5 واط

تلفزيون ذكي

  • دائما مستعد

    نعم

  • إعدادات العائلة

    نعم

  • متصفح الويب الكامل

    نعم

  • التمييز الصوتي الذكي

    نعم

  • ريموت تحكم سحري

    مدمج

  • عرض متعدد

    نعم

  • نظام التشغيل (OS)

    webOS 24

  • شارك غرفة إلى غرفة

    نعم (المتلقي)

  • تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

    نعم (LG Thinq)

  • ThinQ

    نعم

  • كاميرا USB متوافقة

    نعم

