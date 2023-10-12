About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
إل جي كيونيد 4K تلفاز ذكي 65 بوصة السلسة 80, معالج ألفا 7 الجيل الخامس, HGiG.

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

إل جي كيونيد 4K تلفاز ذكي 65 بوصة السلسة 80, معالج ألفا 7 الجيل الخامس, HGiG.

65QNED806QA

إل جي كيونيد 4K تلفاز ذكي 65 بوصة السلسة 80, معالج ألفا 7 الجيل الخامس, HGiG.

Front View with infill and logo
صورة شعار جوائز الابتكار بمعرض الإلكترونيات الاستهلاكية.

جوائز الابتكار CES 2022

QNED من إل جي

إمكانية الوصول

التقاء تقنية Quantum Dot مع تقنية NanoCell

 

شاهد ألوانًا نقية وأكثر ثراءً

جرب ألوان هذا العالم الرائعة بفضل القوة المشتركة لتقنيتي Quantum Dot وNanoCell.

صورة يظهر بها شاشتا تلفزيون - واحدة على اليسار والأخرى على اليمين. تتضمن نفس الصور لفراشة زرقاء تمتص العسل على زهرة وردية اللون. تبدو الصورة الواقعة على اليسار شاحبة بعض الشيء بينما تبدو الصورة الواقعة على اليمين زاهية للغاية.

تعتيم احترافي

تستخدم تقنية QNED من إل جي للتعتيم خوارزميات التعلم العميق لتعيين وإرسال معلومات الأشياء إلى كتل تعتيم الإضاءة الخلفية، مما يؤدي إلى إنشاء صور طبيعية أكثر وضوحًا مع الحد من تأثير الهالة.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.

معالج α7 من الجيل الخامس بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

نقوم بإعادة تشكيل تجربة المشاهدة الخاصة بك

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.

*يتميز تلفزيون QNED90/85/80 بمعالج α7 من الجيل الخامس بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي بدقة 4K.

صورة احترافية بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

صورة مثالية أقرب من أي وقت مضى بفضل تقنية AI Picture Pro. تعمل ترقية 8K بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي وخرائط درجات الألوان بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي على تحسين التباين والدقة للحصول على التفاصيل المثلى، بينما تعمل ميزة تحسين تأثير المقدمة / الخلفية والحيوية الديناميكية على زيادة عمق المجال والتعبير اللوني إلى أقصى حد للحصول على صور مذهلة ومفعمة بالحيوية.

 

صورة احترافية بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

صوت احترافي بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

يتعرف المعالج على الأصوات والمؤثرات الصوتية وترددات الصوت، مما يسمح له بتحسين الصوت بناءً على نوع المحتوى الذي تشاهده للحصول على صوت مكاني غامر بفضل استخدام التعلم العميق من نقاط البيانات الصوتية.

صوت احترافي بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

*لن تعمل الصور الاحترافية بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي مع المحتويات المحمية بحقوق الملكية على خدمات OTT.
*تتوافر ميزة ترقية (AI 8K Upscaling) في طرازات QNED99/95.
*تتوافر ميزة ترقية (AI 4K Upscaling) في طرازات QNED90/85/80.
* الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.
* يشير مصطلح "الشاشات التقليدية" إلى تلفزيونات LG UHD التي لا تحتوي على تقنية NanoCell.

*يتميز تلفزيون QNED99/95 بمعالج α9 من الجيل الخامس بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي وصوت 7.1.2 up-mix المحيطي الافتراضي.
*يتميز تلفزيون QNED90/85/80 بمعالج 85 من الجيل الخامس بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي وصوت 5.1.2 up-mix المحيطي الافتراضي.

 

ThinQ بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي ومنصة webOS

ذكاء يتسم ببساطة
منقطعة النظير

تعرف على مدى ملاءمة التلفزيون من خلال التنبيهات المخصصة والتوصيات والمساعدين الأذكياء وغير ذلك الكثير.

*قد يختلف توفر الخدمة باختلاف المنطقة أو الدولة.
*يتطلب الأمر وجود اشتراكات منفصلة بخدمات OTT.

اتصال ومساعد ذكي

يدعم Apple AirPlay و HomeKit وغيرهما، يجعل التحكم في التلفزيون والأجهزة المتصلة أسرع وأكثر راحة من ذي قبل.

يوجد شعاران مزاحان بالترتيب - يعمل مع Apple AirPlay ، ويعمل مع Apple HomeKit.

التنبيهات الرياضية

لا تفوتك آخر الأخبار بداية من الفرق والدوريات المفضلة لديك، حتى عند مشاهدة محتوى آخر مع التحديثات والتذكيرات في الوقت الفعلي لجميع المباريات الهامة.

واجهة مستخدم رسومية للتنبيه الرياضي تعرض شعارين للفريق الرياضي (ملك الغابة والتنين) مع ظهور زرين على اليمين تظهر عليهما عبارات "مشاهدة" و "لا تنبيه". شعار تظهر عليه عبارة "نتيجة القناة الرياضية الحالية".

ملف التعريف الخاص بي

شاهد فقط ما تريد رؤيته مع ملف التعريف القابل للتخصيص لكل فرد من أفراد الأسرة. استمتع بتوصيات المحتوى المخصصة والوصول السريع إلى التطبيقات الأكثر استخدامًا.

مشهد يظهر به صور توضيحية لثلاثة مستخدمين على حساب إل جي - الأسماء الموجودة أسفل كل وجه هي ماكس وراشيل وديفيد.

*Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV وAirPlay وHomeKit هي علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Apple Inc.، المسجلة في الولايات المتحدة وبلدان أخرى.
*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة باختلاف الدولة.
*قد يختلف توافر خدمة الطلب الصوتي باختلاف المنتجات والبلدان.
*قد تختلف القوائم المعروضة عند تحريرها.
*قد يختلف دعم AirPlay 2 وHomeKit حسب المنطقة.
*تتوافر ميزة التحكم الصوتي بدون استخدام اليدين في طرازات QNED99/95/90.

*قد تختلف الألعاب الرياضية والبطولات المدعومة حسب الدولة.
*قد يختلف توفر الخدمة باختلاف المنطقة أو الدولة.

*قد يتم خفض أو الحد من عرض المحتوى وفقًا لاتصال المنطقة والشبكة.
*يمكن إنشاء عدد غير محدود من الملفات التعريفية الشخصية ولكن بإمكان الشاشة الرئيسية عرض ما يصل إلى 10 ملفات تعريف فقط.

Kobieta patrząca na fioletowe niebo. Jej włosy lekko drżą.

تجربة سينائية حقيقية

أداء يسرق
العرض

استمتع بتجربة سينمائية خلابة وأنت مرتاح في منزلك مع تلفزيون LG QNED.

HDR10 Pro

تعمل تقنية النطاق الديناميكي العالي الخاصة بـ HDR10 Pro من إل جي، على ضبط سطوع الشاشة تلقائيًا وتكثيف محتوى HDR العادي للكشف عن مزيد من التفاصيل والوضوح في كل صورة.

رجل يحدق بالخارج ويبدو مفتونًا. صورة مقسمة إلى جزئين. يبدو النصف الأيسر من الصورة باهتا وأقل سطوعًا، بينما يبدوا النصف الأيمن منها أكثر حيوية ويتضمن مزيداً من الألوان. تظهر عبارة "تقليدي" في الزاوية العلوية اليسرى بينما تظهر بالزاوية العلوية اليمنى عبارة "HDR 10 PRO".

وضع مخرج الفيلم

شاهد الأفلام تمامًا مثلما أراد المخرج بفضل وضع مخرج الفيلم™. يحافظ هذا الوضع على الألوان والإعدادات ومعدلات الإطارات الأصلية ولتصلك وفق رؤية المخرج الأصلية.

صورة يظهر بها مخرج أحد الأفلام ينظر إلى شاشة تلفزيون كبيرة، ويقوم بتحرير شيء ما. شاشة تلفزيون يعرض مشهدا لرافعة برجية باللون الأرجواني. يظهر شعار وضع مخرج الفيلم في الزاوية اليمنى السفلية.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.
*تشير التلفزيونات التقليدية إلى أجهزة تلفزيون UHD من إل جي التي تفتقر إلى تقنية NanoCell.

*قد يختلف دعم وضع مخرج الفيلم من غرفة إلى غرفة باختلاف الدولة.

Obraz przedstawiający robota w czerwonym oświetleniu. Maszyna wolno mruga oczami.

ألعاب متقدمة

الكثير خلاف ذلك
من قوة اللعب

قم بترقية إعدادات ألعابك مع تلفزيون من المستوى التالي مصمم لألعاب الجيل التالي الرائعة.

مدير الألعاب ولوحة التحكم

يتضمن مدير الألعاب جميع إعدادات الألعاب في قائمة واحدة سهلة الاستخدام بينما تمنحك لوحة معلومات الألعاب الجديدة وصولاً سريعًا إلى إعداداتك الحالية.

صورة توضح لوحة تحكم اللعبة - حيث تعرض اللوحة أيقونات حالة اللعبة والوضع المظلم والتطبيق على آخر ومحسِّن الألعاب وجميع الإعدادات ودليل المستخدم.

HGiG

تقيم إل جي شراكة مع مجموعة من أكبر الأسماء في صناعة الألعاب لتجلب لك أحدث ألعاب HDR بأقصى قدر من الواقعية والانغماس.

صورة تظهر امرأة تحمل مسدسًا وترتدي قناعا يغطي الوجه بالكامل. النصف الأيسر من الصورة باهت ويتضمن ألوانا أقل، بينما يتضمن النصف الأيمن منها الكثير من الألوان نسبيًا.

4K 120Hz, ALLM, eARC, & VRR

ارتق بتجربة ألعابك إلى المستوى التالي من خلال دعم تقنية 4K 120هرتز وVRR وALLM وeARC وفق أحدث مواصفات HDMI 2.1 للحد من ضبابية الحركة والظلال وتقديم تجربة رسومات سلسة وخاضعة للمزامنة بدقة عالية.

مشهد يوضح طائرة مقاتلة حمراء مع تقسيم الصورة إلى قسمين - النصف الأيسر من الصورة يبدو أقل من حيث الألوان وقاتم قليلاً بينما يبدو النصف الأيمن من الصورة أكثر إشراقًا مع تضمنه المزيد من الألوان. يظهر بالزاوية العلوية اليسرى من الصورة عبارة "تقليدي" بينما يوجد بالزاوية العلوية اليمنى شعار QNED من إل جي.

*قد يختلف مدى توافر تحديثات البرامج وفقًا للطراز والمنطقة.
*قد تختلف العناصر الموجودة في قائمة مدير الألعاب حسب السلسلة.

*HGiG هي مجموعة من الشركات المتطوعة بمجال الألعاب وشاشات العرض التلفزيونية التي تلتقي لتحديد الإرشادات العامة وإتاحتها لتحسين تجارب ألعاب مستخدمي تقنية HDR.
*قد يختلف دعم HGiG باختلاف الدولة.
*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.

*يتميز تلفزيون QNED99/90/85/80 بتقنية 4K 120هرتز وVRR.
*تشير التلفزيونات التقليدية إلى أجهزة تلفزيون UHD من إل جي التي تفتقر إلى تقنية NanoCell.
*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.

الألعاب السحابية

يوفر لك تلفزيون QNED من إل جي آلاف الألعاب الجديدة من خلال جوجل ستاديا وGEFORCE المدرجة حديثاً.

مشهد يظهر به ثلاثة أجهزة تلفزيون. يظهر في منتصف الشاشة شعارين موضوعين بشكل قطري - شعار GeFORCE NOW من انفيديا وشعار ستاديا. يظهر على التلفزيون الأيسر سبليتاج وعلى التلفزيون الأيمن سايبربانك 2077.

*قد تختلف الشراكات المدعومة حسب الدولة
*سوف يتوفر مدير الألعاب ولوحة الألعاب على الألعاب السحابية اعتبارًا من النصف الثاني من عام 2022.

تقنية AMD FreeSync الفائقة

استمتع بلعب سريع مع أدنى حد من التمزق والتقطيع وتأخر الإدخال بفضل دعم تقنيةAMD FreeSync Premium المتوفرة على تلفزيون LG QNED.

صورة يظهر بها جهازا تلفزيون - أحدمها على اليسار يعرض مشهدًا من لعبة سباق سيارات مع سيارة سباق. يظهر على اليمين أيضًا نفس المشهد من اللعبة لكن الجهاز يعرض صورة أكثر إشراقًا ووضوحًا. يظهر في الزاوية العلوية اليمنى شعار (AMD FreeSync Premium).

*يتميز تلفزيون QNED99/90/85/80 بتقنية AMD FreeSync™ الفائقة
*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.

خدمات OTT

موطن يضم جميع منصات البث المفضلة لديك

استمتع بسهولة الوصول إلى المحتوى من أكبر منصات البث مباشرة على LG QNED.

*يلزم وجود اشتراك في بث Netflix.
*قد يختلف توفر المحتوى والتطبيق حسب البلد أو المنطقة. يلزم اشتراك منفصل لـ Disney +. ديزني 2022 والفروع التابعة لها.
*تُعد Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Apple Inc، المسجلة في الولايات المتحدة وبلدان أخرى.
*قد لا يتوفر Apple TV+ و/أو تحديد المحتوى في جميع المناطق.
*يلزم وجود اشتراك في Apple TV+.
*تعد Amazon وPrime Video وجميع الشعارات ذات الصلة علامات تجارية لشركة Amazon.com، Inc. أو الشركات التابعة لها. تُطبق شروط عضوية Amazon Prime و/أو رسوم Prime Video. يرجى مراجعة شروط primevideo.com للحصول على مزيد من التفاصيل.
*قد تختلف الخدمات المدعومة حسب الدولة.

مشهد يوضح أحد صناديق التغليف الخاصة بتلفزيون QNED على خلفية وردية وخضراء مع ظهور أعشاب نامية وفراشات تخرج من الداخل.

مواد تعبئة صديقة للبيئة

من بين الأشياء المحببة
بتلفزيون QNED

خضعت عبوات QNED من إل جي لإعادة التصميم باستخدام الطباعة أحادية اللون وصناديق قابلة لإعادة التدوير.

*قد يختلف المحتوى الموجود على الصندوق حسب الطراز أو الدولة.

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

نوع العرض

4K QNED

معدل التحديث

120Hz أساسي

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

ألوان Nano برو

معالج الصور

ألفا 7 معالج 4K بذكاء إصطناعي الجيل الخامس

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

نعم

كل المواصفات

الصورة (المعالجة)

معالج الصور

ألفا 7 معالج 4K بذكاء إصطناعي الجيل الخامس

ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

نعم

ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

نعم (SDR/HDR)

صورة منظمة العفو الدولية

ذكاء إصطناعي للصورة برو

ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

ذكاء إصطناعي للترقية 4K

تقنية التعتيم

تعتيم محلي

رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

نعم

وضع المخرح

نعم

HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI)

حركة

حركة برو

وضع الصورة

9 أوضاع (زاهية ، قياسية ، إقتصادي ، سينما ، رياضة ، لعبة ، خبير مخرج ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مشرقة) ، (ISF) خبير (غرفة مظلمة))

إمكانية الوصول

تدرج الرمادي

نعم

عكس الألوان

نعم

صورة (عرض)

دقة العرض

4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

حافة

نوع العرض

4K QNED

معدل التحديث

120Hz أساسي

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

ألوان Nano برو

الاتصال

دعم البلوتوث

نعم (v 5.0)

مدخل Ethernet

1ea

قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

eARC (HDMI 3)

الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

نعم

(الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

1ea

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

1600x970x172

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

1452x839x44.3

أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

1452x906x295

حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

1167x295

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

24.5

وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

24.9

مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

300x300

الألعاب

Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

نعم

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

نعم

مُحسّن اللعبة

نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

وضع HGIG

نعم

VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

نعم

صوتي

مشاركة وضع الصوت

نعم

صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

ذكاء إصطناعي للصوت برو (إفتراضي حتى 5.1.2)

البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

صوت واضح برو

نعم

مزامنة صوت LG

نعم

إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

نعم

WiSA Ready

نعم (ما يصل إلى 2.1 قناة)

تلفزيون ذكي

المعرض الفني

نعم

إعدادات العائلة

نعم

لوحة التحكم الرئيسية

نعم

نظام التشغيل (OS)

Webos 22

تنبيه رياضي

نعم

ThinQ

نعم

كاميرا USB متوافقة

نعم

يعمل مع Apple AirPlay2

نعم

يعمل مع Apple HomeKit

نعم

ما يقوله الناس

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

اشترِ مباشرةً

Front View with infill and logo

65QNED806QA

إل جي كيونيد 4K تلفاز ذكي 65 بوصة السلسة 80, معالج ألفا 7 الجيل الخامس, HGiG.