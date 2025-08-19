Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED91 MiniLED الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة بدقة 4K 144Hz VRR ومدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وواجهة webOS25 طراز عام 2025

تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED91 MiniLED الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة بدقة 4K 144Hz VRR ومدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وواجهة webOS25 طراز عام 2025

تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED91 MiniLED الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة بدقة 4K 144Hz VRR ومدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وواجهة webOS25 طراز عام 2025

65QNED91A6A
صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG QNED evo QNED91 TV، وشعار LG QNED evo Al في الزاوية العلوية. يصور تلفزيون LG QNED evo TV أنسجة الطلاء الملونة التي تجتمع معًا.
صورة خلفية لتلفزيون LG QNED evo QNED91 TV.
صورة جانبية مائلة لليسار لتلفزيون LG QNED evo QNED91 TV.
صورة أمامية وجانبية لتلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED91 4K Smart TV تعرض أبعاد الطول والعرض والارتفاع والعمق.
تنفجر رشات من الطلاء من الأرض إلى أعلى بألوان متنوعة. شهادة Intertrek لنسبة 100% من حجم اللون إلى DCI-P3. يتحدث العنوان عن تقنية سلسلة الألوان الواسعة الجديدة والفريدة من نوعها من LG التي تسمح لك برؤية ألوان نابضة بالحياة على شاشتك.
زهرة ثلاثية الأبعاد بدرجات ألوان وظلال مختلفة على خلفية سوداء. يوضح تعريف وتفاصيل الزهرة قدرة QNED MiniLED على إنتاج صور بألوان وسطوع وتباين استثنائي. العنوان يشير إلى كيفية تعزيز تقنية MiniLED للوضوح ويوفير تباين استثنائي.
يضيء معالج alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 باللون البرتقالي والوردي، وتنطلق منه آشعة ضوئية ملونة. يشير العنوان إلى كيفية تقديم المعالج لجودة 4K ولون وسطوع مذهلين. يُظهر النص أن أداء وحدة المعالجة العصبية (NPU) زاد بمقدار 1.7 مرة، بينما أصبحت وحدة المعالجة المركزية (CPU) أسرع بمقدار 1.4 مرة.
عائلة تجلس على أريكة مواجهة لتلفزيون LG QNED TV تجلس فوق حامل تلفزيون مع فتاة صغيرة تشير إلى شاشة تعرض دلفين. يشير العنوان إلى كيفية الاستمتاع بدقة عالية على شاشة ضخمة.
شاشة تلفزيون LG TV مع وجود جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote في المقدمة. يتم تمييز زر AI ويظهر نص "اقترح فيلمًا يعجبني". نرى على الشاشة أيقونة المستخدم E، التي تشير إلى قدرة AI Voice ID على تحديد المستخدم وتقديم توصيات مخصصة استنادًا إلى صوته فقط.
جهاز التحكم LG AI Magic Remote مع تمييز زر AI. وحوله توجد الوظائف المختلفة التي يمكن للمستخدم الوصول إليها من الزر. AI Voice ID، وAI Search، وAI Chatbot، وAI Concierge، وAI Picture Wizard، وAI Sound Wizard. يوضح النص أن جهاز التحكم LG AI Magic Remote يكمل تجربة الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI experience) باستخدام زر AI مخصص ويمكن استخدامه مثل الماوس الهوائي. ما عليك سوى الإشارة والنقر.
صورة مقربة من شاشة تلفزيون LG TV توضح كيفية عمل البحث عن الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search). نافذة دردشة صغيرة مفتوحة توضح كيف سأل المستخدم عن الألعاب الرياضية المتاحة. استجاب بحث الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI search) عبر الدردشة وعرض صور مصغرة للمحتويات المتاحة. هناك أيضًا مطالبة بسؤال لـ Microsoft Copilot.
جهاز التحكم عن بعد LG AI Magic Remote أمام شاشة تلفزيون LG TV. يوجد على الشاشة تحية مخصصة من LG AI مع كلمات رئيسية مخصصة بناءً على بحث المستخدم وسجل المشاهدة. من خلال جهاز التحكم يوجد رمز وملصق يوضح أنه يمكن الوصول بسهولة إلى وظيفة AI Concierge بضغطة واحدة قصيرة على زر AI.
يتم تشغيل محتوى خيال علمي على شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED TV. على الشاشة توجد واجهة AI Chatbot. أرسل المستخدم رسالة إلى روبوت الدردشة قائلاً إن الشاشة مظلمة للغاية. قدم روبوت الدردشة حلولاً للطلب. المشهد بأكمله منقسم إلى نصفين. أحد الجانبين أغمق، والجانب الآخر أكثر سطوعًا، مما يوضح كيف حل AI Chatbot المشكلة للمستخدم تلقائيًا. يشرح النص أن AI Chatbot يمكنه فهم قصد المستخدم وتقديم حلول لاستكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها.
تصميم داخلي لمنزل راقٍ. يتم عرض الكثير من الأعمال الفنية المختلفة. يتواجد تلفزيون LG TV على الجدار الأوسط مع عمل فني على الشاشة. يبدو التلفزيون كأنه لوحة من متحف.
عائلة تجلس على أريكة مواجهة لتلفزيون LG QNED TV تجلس فوق حامل تلفزيون مع فتاة صغيرة تشير إلى شاشة تعرض دلفين. يشير العنوان إلى كيفية الاستمتاع بدقة عالية على شاشة ضخمة.
تصميم داخلي لمنزل راقٍ. يتم عرض الكثير من الأعمال الفنية المختلفة. يتواجد تلفزيون LG TV على الجدار الأوسط مع عمل فني على الشاشة. يبدو التلفزيون كأنه لوحة من متحف.
الميزات الرئيسية

  • لوحة ألوان غنية بشكل لا يصدق من جميع ألوان QNED الديناميكية الجديدة
  • تقدم الشاشة تجربة مشاهدة محسّنة بجودة 4K، مع تحسين دقة الصورة وصوت محيطي ديناميكي، مدعومًا بمعالج alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
  • زر الذكاء الاصطناعي الجديد، عناصر التحكم الصوتية، وظائف السحب والإفلات على جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote
  • وضوح معزز وتباين استثنائي مع تقنية MiniLED
  • دقة عالية على شاشة تلفزيون Ultra Big TV ضخمة
شارة CES Innovation Awards مع عبارة 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

الأمن الإلكتروني

شعار جائزة اختيار المحررين من AVForums لتلفزيون LG webOS 24 كأفضل نظام تلفزيون ذكي 2024‏/2025.

اختيار المحررين من AVForums - أفضل نظام تلفزيون ذكي لعام 2024‏/2025

"يواصل نظام التشغيل webOS 24 تقديم تجربة ذكية أنيقة وسريعة وسهلة الاستخدام تتسم أيضًا بالحداثة وعدم التقطيع".

*تستند جوائز CES Innovation Awards إلى المواد الوصفية المقدمة إلى الحكام. لم تتحقق CTA من دقة أي تقديم أو من أي مطالبات مقدمة ولم تختبر المنتج الذي تم منحه الجائزة.

تلفزيون LG QNED TV على خلفية داكنة ملونة. يوجد على الشاشة عمل فني ساطع وملون يعرض تقنية ألوان QNED والقدرة على عرض مجموعة واسعة من درجات الألوان بتباين رائع. يتوفر شعار تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI الجديد كليا. مع ترجمة تشير إلى معالج الذكاء الاصطناعي الجديد من MiniLED ومعالج alpha AI processor الجديد من QNED. العنوان: ألوان بحلة جديدة، وتجربة تنبض بالحياة.

كل إعادة تعريف للألوان، تبدأ تجربة جديدة

* تم تجهيز كل من QNED وQNED evo بحلول ألوان مختلفة تستخدم أحدث تقنيات سلسلة الألوان الواسعة الفريدة من نوعها من LG، والتي تحل محل النقاط الكمية (Quantum Dot).

جودة الصورةwebOS للذكاء الاصطناعيالتصميمجودة الصوتالترفيه

تقنية السلسلة اللونية الواسعة الأحدث والفريدة من نوعها من LG التي تحل محل Quantum Dot توفر معدل إعادة إنتاج ألوان محسن.

تنفجر رشات من الطلاء من الأرض إلى أعلى بألوان متنوعة.

شهادة Intertrek لنسبة 100% من حجم اللون إلى DCI-P3.

شهادة Intertrek لنسبة 100% من حجم اللون إلى DCI-P3.

حجم ألوان معتمد بنسبة 100% مع LG QNED evo

*حجم التدرج اللوني (CGV) الخاص بالشاشة يعادل أو يتجاوز حجم CGV لمساحة الألوان DCI-P3 وفقا للاختبارات التي أجرتها Intertek بشكل مستقل.

شاشة MiniLED بتقنية التعتيم الدقيق (Precision Dimming)

تتميز تقنية MiniLED المدعومة بمعالج alpha AI Processor الجديد بتباين فائق الوضوح وتفاصيل نابضة بالحياة على جهاز LG QNED evo.

زهرة ثلاثية الأبعاد بدرجات ألوان وظلال مختلفة على خلفية سوداء. يوضح تعريف وتفاصيل الزهرة قدرة QNED MiniLED على إنتاج صور بألوان وسطوع وتباين استثنائي.

*قد تختلف المواصفات حسب البوصة والطراز والمنطقة. 

معالج alpha Al Processor الجديد الأكثر ذكاءً وسرعة من عقد من الابتكار

يمكن لمحرك الذكاء الاصطناعي لمعالجنا التعرف على المحتوى حسب النوع. استنادًا إلى هذه المعلومات، فهي توفر أفضل إعدادات جودة الصورة لتقديم عمق وتفاصيل أفضل.

يضيء معالج alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 باللون البرتقالي والوردي، وتنطلق منه آشعة ضوئية ملونة. يشير العنوان إلى كيفية تقديم المعالج لجودة 4K ولون وسطوع مذهلين. يُظهر النص أن أداء وحدة المعالجة العصبية (NPU) زاد بمقدار 1.7 مرة، بينما أصبحت وحدة المعالجة المركزية (CPU) أسرع بمقدار 1.4 مرة.

*مقارنة بنفس بالمستوى البدائي للتلفزيون ذكي مع معالج Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 استنادًا إلى مقارنة المواصفات الداخلية.

تقنية AI Picture Pro تجعل كل إطار ينبض بالحياة

يعمل AI Super Upscaling وDynamic Tone Mapping Pro على تحليل عناصر كل إطار لتحسين الدقة والسطوع والعمق والوضوح.

تتحرك الخطوط عبر صورة باهتة جدًا وشبه رمادية للببغاء في الغابة كما لو كان جهاز كمبيوتر فائق يقوم بتحليل العناصر في الإطار. يتتبع الليزر شكل الببغاء ثم يتم تحسينه ليكون أكثر إشراقًا ووضوحًا. تتحول الخلفية أيضًا من اليسار إلى اليمين، الآن مع تباين وعمق وألوان محسنة.

*يتم تطبيق ميزتا AI Super Upscaling وDynamic Tone Mapping Pro على QNED91 وQNED92 وQNED9M وQNED85.

*لن تعمل ميزة AI Picture Pro مع أي محتوى محمي بحقوق النشر على خدمات البث السحابي (OTT).

*ستختلف جودة صورة المحتوى الذي تمت ترقيته بناءً على دقة المصدر.

الجيل التالي من تلفزيون LG AI TV المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي

جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote يكمل تجربة الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI experience)

تحكم في تلفزيونك بسهولة باستخدام جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote — لا حاجة إلى جهاز إضافي! باستخدام مستشعر الحركة وعجلة التمرير، يمكنك الإشارة والنقر لاستخدامها مثل الماوس الهوائي أو ببساطة يمكنك التحدث لتفعيل ميزة الأوامر الصوتية.

* قد يختلف تصميم AI Magic Remote وتوافره ووظائفه حسب المنطقة واللغة المدعومة، حتى بالنسبة للطراز نفسه.

*قد تتطلب بعض الميزات اتصالاً بالإنترنت.

*لا تتوفر ميزة AI Voice Recognition إلا في البلدان التي تدعم معالجة اللغة الطبيعية بلغتها الأم.

عائلة مكونة من أربعة أفراد تجتمع حول تلفزيون LG AI TV. تظهر دائرة حول الشخص الذي يمسك بجهاز التحكم ويظهر اسمه. يعرض ذلك كيف تتعرف ميزة AI Voice ID على التوقيع الصوتي لكل مستخدم. ثم تعرض واجهة webOS بعد ذلك كيف يبدل الذكاء الاصطناعي الحساب تلقائياً ويوصي بمحتوى مخصص.

AI Voice ID

يعرف LG AI Voice ID البصمة الصوتية الفريدة لكل مستخدم ويقدم توصيات مخصصة في اللحظة التي تتحدث فيها.

* قد يتم عرض محتوى مخفض أو محدود حسب المنطقة والاتصال بالشبكة.

*قد يختلف دعم Voice ID حسب المنطقة والبلد ويتوفر على أجهزة تلفزيون OLED وQNED وNanoCell وUHD التي تم إصدارها بدءًا من عام 2024 فصاعدًا.

*يعمل فقط مع التطبيقات التي تدعم حساب Voice ID.

صورة مقربة من شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED TV توضح كيفية عمل البحث عن الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search). نافذة دردشة صغيرة مفتوحة توضح كيف سأل المستخدم عن الألعاب الرياضية المتاحة. استجاب بحث الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI search) عبر الدردشة وعرض صور مصغرة للمحتويات المتاحة. هناك أيضًا مطالبة بسؤال لـ Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

اسأل تلفزيونك أي شيء. يتعرف الذكاء الاصطناعي المدمج على صوتك ويقدم توصيات مخصصة لطلباتك بسرعة. يمكنك أيضًا الحصول على نتائج وحلول إضافية مع Microsoft Copilot.

*يتوفر البحث بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search) على أجهزة تلفزيون OLED وQNED وNanoCell وUHD التي تم إصدارها بدءًا من عام 2024 فصاعدًا. 

*تستخدم الولايات المتحدة وكوريا النماذج اللغوية الكبيرة (LLM).

*يلزم الاتصال بالإنترنت. 

يتم تشغيل محتوى خيال علمي على شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED TV. على الشاشة توجد واجهة AI Chatbot. أرسل المستخدم رسالة إلى روبوت الدردشة قائلاً إن الشاشة مظلمة للغاية. قدم روبوت الدردشة حلولاً للطلب. المشهد بأكمله منقسم إلى نصفين. أحد الجانبين أغمق، والجانب الآخر أكثر سطوعًا، مما يوضح كيف حل AI Chatbot المشكلة للمستخدم تلقائيًا.

AI Chatbot

تفاعل مع AI Chatbot من خلال جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote وعالج جميع المخاوف بدءًا من تكوين الإعدادات إلى استكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها. يمكن للذكاء الاصطناعي فهم قصد المستخدم وتوفير حلول فورية.

*يلزم الاتصال بالإنترنت.

*لا تتوفر ميزة AI Chatbot إلا في البلدان التي تدعم معالجة اللغة الطبيعية (NLP) بلغتها الأم.

*من الممكن ربط AI Chatbot بخدمة العملاء.

جهاز التحكم عن بعد LG AI Magic Remote أمام شاشة تلفزيون LG TV. يوجد على الشاشة تحية مخصصة من LG AI مع كلمات رئيسية مخصصة بناءً على بحث المستخدم وسجل المشاهدة. من خلال جهاز التحكم يوجد رمز وملصق يوضح أنه يمكن الوصول بسهولة إلى وظيفة AI Concierge بضغطة واحدة قصيرة على زر AI.

AI Concierge

يؤدي الضغط مرة واحدة على زر الذكاء الاصطناعي الموجود بجهاز التحكم عن بُعد إلى فتح تطبيق AI Concierge الذي يوفر كلمات رئيسية وتوصيات مخصصة بناءً على سجل البحث والمشاهدة. 

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة حسب البلد.

*قد تختلف القوائم المعروضة عند الإصدار.

*تختلف توصيات الكلمات المفتاحية وفقاً للتطبيق والوقت من اليوم.

شاشة لمستخدم يمر بعملية تخصيص معالج AI Picture Wizard. يتم عرض سلسلة من الصور مع تمييز اختيارات المستخدم. يظهر رمز تحميل وتظهر صورة أفقية محسنة من اليسار إلى اليمين.

AI Picture Wizard

تتعرف الخوارزميات المتقدمة على تفضيلاتك من خلال استعراض 1.6 مليار إمكانية صورة. بناءً على اختياراتك، ينشئ التلفزيون صورة مخصصة لك.

شاشة لمستخدم يمر بعملية تخصيص معالج الصوت AI Sound Wizard. يتم تحديد سلسلة من رموز مقاطع الصوت. يتم عرض مغنية جاز وعازف ساكسفون، وتُمثّل الموجات الصوتية الصوت المخصص عبر الصورة المرئية.

AI Sound Wizard

اختر الصوت الذي تريده من مجموعة مختارة من مقاطع الصوت. من 40 مليون معلمة، ينشئ الذكاء الاصطناعي ملفًا صوتيًا مخصصًا يتناسب مع تفضيلاتك.

اسم وشعار webOS Re:New Program مع شارة CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree بالقرب منه.

اسم وشعار webOS Re:New Program مع شارة CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree بالقرب منه.

ترقيات جديدة لخمس أعوام مع webOS Re:New Program الحائز على جوائز

احصل على ترقيات كاملة واستمتع بمزايا أحدث الميزات والبرامج. يشعر الحاصل على جائزة CES Innovation لفئة الأمن الإلكتروني بالأمان عندما يعرف أن webOS يحافظ على خصوصيتك وبياناتك آمنة.

*يسري webOS Re:New Program على أجهزة تلفزيون OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TV إصدار عام 2025.

*يدعم webOS Re:New Program ما مجموعه أربع ترقيات على مدى خمس سنوات، والحد هو الإصدار المثبت مسبقاً من webOS، ويختلف جدول الترقية من نهاية الشهر إلى بداية العام.

*قد تختلف التحديثات والجدول الزمني لبعض الميزات والتطبيقات والخدمات حسب الطراز والمنطقة.

*تتوفر الترقيات لطرازات OLED إصدار عام 2022 وطرازات UHD إصدار عام 2023 وما فوقها.

استمتع بما يمكن لتلفزيون LG AI TV أن يقدمه لك!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot ومعالج Al Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

مع LG Gallery+، يمكنك تنظيم مساحة تناسب ذوقك

اجعل شاشتك تتحول إلى لوحة حية، تتميز بـ 100 قطعة فنية، ومناظر غامرة، ومقاطع فيديو محيطة. ستحافظ تحديثات المكتبة المنتظمة على إثراء مساحتك، حتى عندما لا تشاهد التلفزيون.

*قد يختلف المحتوى المتاح حسب البلد.

*يخضع المحتوى المقدم للتغيير.

خصِّص مساحتك بطرق لا حصر لها

يمكنك تخصيص معرضك المنزلي مع اختيارك من الموسيقى والمرئيات وغير ذلك الكثير. اختر ما تريد عرضه على التلفزيون حسب تفضيلاتك الحالية.

مزامنة الموسيقى والمرئيات مع ما تشعر به

تمتع إقران موسيقى الخلفية بالمرئيات لضبط الحالة المزاجية حسب رغبتك. اختر من بين الموسيقى مُسبَقة الضبط أو حتى قم بتوصيل جهازك المحمول عبر Bluetooth لتشغيل ما يحلو لك.

استعراض لكيفية إعداد تلفزيون LG TV لتشغيل الموسيقى المزاجية لتشغيل المزامنة مع المرئيات.
صورة مقربة من شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED TV توضح كيفية عمل البحث عن الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search). نافذة دردشة صغيرة مفتوحة توضح كيف سأل المستخدم عن الألعاب الرياضية المتاحة. استجاب بحث الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI search) عبر الدردشة وعرض صور مصغرة للمحتويات المتاحة. هناك أيضًا مطالبة بسؤال لـ Microsoft Copilot.

يمكنك الوصول بسهولة إلى Google Photos وعرض ذكرياتك

قم بتوصيل حسابك على Google Photos بالتلفزيون بسهولة باستخدام هاتفك. يمكنك تخصيص مساحتك بسهولة باستخدام محتوى من مكتبة الصور لديك.

*تعمل الميزة عند تسجيل الدخول إلى حسابك على Google Photos ولديك 10 صور على الأقل في التطبيق. 

تظهر لوحة المعلومات على تلفزيون LG TV مثبت على الحائط. يتم عرض الوظائف المختلفة من تحديثات الطقس والتنبيهات الرياضية وبرنامج جدولة التلفزيون وHome Hub وتقويم Google.

تظهر لوحة المعلومات على تلفزيون LG TV مثبت على الحائط. يتم عرض الوظائف المختلفة من تحديثات الطقس والتنبيهات الرياضية وبرنامج جدولة التلفزيون وHome Hub وتقويم Google.

ابقَ على اطلاع باستخدام لوحة معلومات مخصصة شاملة

اطلع على المعلومات المهمة في لمحة سريعة. احصل على تحديثات الطقس، والتنبيهات الرياضية، وشاهد تقويم Google Calendar، بل وقم أيضًا بإعداد إشعارات Home Hub، وعرض الحجوزات والمزيد.

*الوصول إلى تقويم Google يتطلب وجود حساب في Google.

تتكيف الإعدادات الذكية مع التغييرات في بيئتك

مستشعر الحركة

ميزة اكتشاف الحركة تتيح للتلفزيون الاستجابة بذكاء، مع تبديل الأوضاع بناءً على ما إذا كنت قريبًا أم لا.

AI Brightness Control

تكتشف المستشعرات المدمجة في التلفزيون الضوء وتضبط سطوع الشاشة وفقًا لذلك لضمان مشاهدة محسنة في أي إضاءة.

Always Ready

مع توفير الطاقة، لا يزال بإمكانك الاستمتاع بالأعمال الفنية المحددة أو الصور المنسقة وعرضها من خلال Gallery+ عند إيقاف تشغيل التلفزيون، مما يجعله لوحة رقمية.

*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

*Motion sensors are only available on the M5 and G5 models only. 

جهاز تحكم عن بعد في التلفزيون أمام شاشة تلفزيون LG TV مع Home Hub. يتم عرض جميع الوظائف وعناصر التحكم على الأجهزة الذكية الأخرى.

Home Hub، المنصة الشاملة لمنزلك الذكي

يمكنك إدارة مختلف أجهزة LG المنزلية بسلاسة، إلى جانب أجهزة Google Home والمزيد. استمتع بتجربة الراحة القصوى للتحكم في منزلك بالكامل من خلال لوحة معلومات واحدة سهلة الاستخدام. 

*LG تدعم أجهزة 'Matter' Wi-Fi. قد تختلف الخدمات والميزات المدعومة من "Matter" باختلاف الأجهزة المتصلة. يجب أن يكون الاتصال المبدئي لـ ThinQ وMatter عبر تطبيق ThinQ للهاتف المحمول.

*لا يمكن استخدام الوظيفة الصوتية بدون استخدام اليدين بدون جهاز تحكم عن بُعد إلا مع معالج alpha 9 AI Processor وalpha 11 AI Processor. قد يختلف ذلك باختلاف المنتجات والمناطق.

تلفزيون كبير للغاية

شاهد جميع الأفلام والرياضة والألعاب المفضلة لديك على تلفزيون LG Ultra Big TV. استمتع بدقة عالية على شاشة فائقة النطاق..

فتاة وكلب يجلسان أمام تلفزيون LG QNED TV مثبت على جدار يصور ثلاثة أفيال تسير للخارج فوق مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar.

*يتوفر الطراز QNED91 بحد أقصى 85 بوصة وقد يختلف المقاس حسب المنطقة.

يعمل AI Sound Pro على ضبط صوتك من أجل التأثير

*يجب تنشيط صوت AI Clear Sound من خلال قائمة وضع الصوت.

*قد يختلف الصوت وفقًا لبيئة الاستماع. 

عزز الصوت مع تلفزيون LG TV ومكبر الصوت LG Soundbar

*يمكن شراء مكبر الصوت Soundbar بشكل منفصل. 

*قد يختلف التحكم في وضع الصوت حسب الطراز.

*يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. يتعيّن الاتصال بالشبكة للتحديثات. 

*قد تختلف طرازات مكبر الصوت Soundbar المتوافقة مع التلفزيون حسب المنطقة والبلد.

*استخدام جهاز التحكم في تلفزيون LG TV يقتصر على ميزات معينة فقط.

اعثر على أفضل مكبر صوت LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG TV

*قد تختلف المزايا حسب الطراز. يرجى الاطلاع على صفحة كل منتج للاطلاع على المواصفات التفصيلية.

شخص في غرفة معيشة يحمل هاتفه. يوجد على الهاتف أيقونة إرسال توضح أن شاشة الهاتف تبث محتواها على التلفزيون. توجد على التلفزيون مباراة كرة سلة على الجانب تظهر الشاشة المتطابقة، تعرض إحصائيات اللاعب.

حقق أقصى قدر من المتعة، واستخدم شاشات متعددة مع Multi View

حقق أقصى استفادة من تلفزيونك مع Multi View. اعرض محتوى أجهزتك عبر Google Cast وAirPlay. قسِّم شاشتك إلى طريقتي عرض منفصلتين لتوفير ترفيه سلس متعدد الشاشات.

*إعدادات الصورة والصوت على كلتا الشاشتين هي نفسها. 

*Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV وAirPlay وHomeKit هي علامات تجارية لشركة Apple Inc في الولايات المتحدة والبلدان الأخرى.

*دعم لـ AirPlay 2 وHomeKit وChromecast، وقد يختلف الدعم حسب المنطقة واللغة.

شاشة رئيسية لقنوات LG Channels تعرض مجموعة متنوعة من المحتوى المتاح على تلفزيون LG TV.

بث مجموعة متنوعة من المحتوى. مجاني.

تضع خدمة البث الحصرية من LG، قنوات LG Channels، مجموعة كبيرة من القنوات المباشرة وعند الطلب في متناول يدك مجانًا. 

*قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتاحة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة. 

ثلاثة رموز مختلفة توضح كيف يمكن استخدام قنوات LG Channels فقط دون الحاجة إلى الاشتراك أو الدفع أو إعداد أي صندوق علوي محيطي.

بدون تكلفة. بدون تعاقدات. بدون كابلات.

كل ما عليك فعله هو ضبطه وبدء المشاهدة دون القلق بشأن التكاليف الخفية أو تثبيت جهاز الاستقبال وفك التشفير. 

تعمل بوابة الألعاب على تحويل تلفزيونك إلى مركز ألعاب مثالي

استمتع بآلاف الألعاب مباشرةً على تلفزيون LG TV مع إمكانية الوصول إلى GeForce NOW وAmazon Luna وBlacknut وBoosteroid! استمتع بمجموعة واسعة من تجارب الألعاب - من عناوين AAA مع لوحة الألعاب إلى الألعاب غير الرسمية التي يمكن لعبها باستخدام جهاز التحكم عن بُعد.

الشاشة الرئيسية لمنصة الألعاب. يتحرك المؤشر وينقر لإظهار العديد من عناوين الألعاب الشائعة، والوظيفة المضافة المتمثلة في القدرة على تحديد الألعاب اعتمادًا على نوع وحدة التحكم لديك سواء كانت لوحة ألعاب أو جهاز تحكم عن بُعد.

*قد يختلف دعم بوابة الألعاب حسب البلد.

*قد يختلف دعم خدمات الألعاب السحابية والألعاب داخل بوابة الألعاب حسب البلد.

*قد تتطلب بعض خدمات الألعاب اشتراكًا ولوحة ألعاب.

تجربة ألعاب قوية

استمتع بتجربة ألعاب الذروة مع VRR. ابدأ لعبتك دون تأخير يعيق أدائك. 

يد تحمل جهاز التحكم في الألعاب أمام شاشة تعرض لعبة فيديو لسيارات السباق. يظهر شعار VRR في الزاوية اليسرى العلوية وتظهر الشهادات الأخرى ذات الصلة.

*يعمل QNED91 فقط مع الألعاب أو مدخلات الكمبيوتر الشخصي التي تدعم 144Hz.

*HGiG هي مجموعة متطوعة من الشركات من صناعات الألعاب وشاشات التلفزيون التي تجتمع لتحديد المبادئ التوجيهية العامة وإتاحتها لتحسين تجارب الألعاب للعملاء بتقنية HDR.

*قد يختلف دعم HGiG حسب البلد.

أفضل تلفزيون QNED TV للأفلام

شاهد الأفلام تنبض بالحياة في سينما منزلك بصوت غامر ووضع FILMMAKER MODE الذي يتكيف مع الإضاءة البيئية لجودة الصورة التي تلبي أعلى معايير صانع الأفلام.

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER MODE

استمتع بتجربة السينما كما أراد المخرج مع Dolby Vision وFILMMAKER MODE الذي يتكيف مع البيئة المحيطة للحفاظ على المرئيات والحفاظ عليها في أقرب وقت ممكن من شكلها الأصلي.

Dolby Atmos

دَع الصوت المحيطي النابض يتحرك حولك، مما يجعلك تشعر وكأنك في قلب كل الأحداث.

*FILMMAKER MODE هو علامة تجارية لشركة UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*يتم دعم FILMMAKER MODE مع تقنية Dolby Vision.

*يبدأ تشغيل وضع FILMMAKER MODE تلقائيًا على AppleTV+ وتطبيق Amazon Prime video.

*لا يدعم QNED91 ميزة Ambient FILMMAKER MODE..

تلفزيونات LG تعرض على شاشاتها أعمال فنية ملونة تسلط الضوء على تقنية إعادة إنتاج الألوان الجديدة النابضة بالحياة والحيوية التي تتميز بها أجهزة LG QNED. يتوفر أيضًا شعار تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI الجديد كليا.

إليكم QNED evo الجديد كليا

إليكم QNED evo الجديد كليا اكتشف المزيد

* الصور أعلاه في صفحة تفاصيل المنتج هذه هي لأغراض توضيحية فقط. راجع صور المعرض للحصول على تمثيل أكثر دقة.

*تتم محاكاة جميع الصور أعلاه.

*قد تختلف تفاصيل المنتج المعروضة في الصورة.

*يختلف توافر الخدمة حسب المنطقة والبلد.

*قد تختلف الخدمات المخصصة حسب سياسات تطبيق الطرف الثالث.

*قد يتطلب جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote عملية شراء منفصلة حسب حجم التلفزيون وطرازه والمنطقة.

Key Feature

  • لوحة ألوان غنية بشكل لا يصدق من جميع ألوان QNED الديناميكية الجديدة
  • تقدم الشاشة تجربة مشاهدة محسّنة بجودة 4K، مع تحسين دقة الصورة وصوت محيطي ديناميكي، مدعومًا بمعالج alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
  • زر الذكاء الاصطناعي الجديد، عناصر التحكم الصوتية، وظائف السحب والإفلات على جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote
  • وضوح معزز وتباين استثنائي مع تقنية MiniLED
  • دقة عالية على شاشة تلفزيون Ultra Big TV ضخمة

المواصفات الرئيسية

  • نوع العرض

    4K QNED MINID

  • معدل التحديث

    120 هرتز أصلي (تحديث متغير 144 هرتز)

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    لون QNED الديناميكي

  • معالج الصور

    معالج α8 الذكي 4K الجيل الثاني

  • النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

    نعم

  • Dolby Atmos

    نعم

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1445 x 830 x 58.5 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    ‎17.6 ‎

كل المواصفات

الصورة (المعالجة)

  • معالج الصور

    معالج α8 الذكي 4K الجيل الثاني

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

    نعم (SDR/HDR)

  • ذكاء إصطناعي للصورة برو

    نعم

  • ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • المعايرة التلقائية

    نعم

  • تقنية التعتيم

    تعتيم دقيق

  • رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

    نعم (رسم خرائط النغمة ديناميكي برو)

  • وضع المخرح

    نعم

  • النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

    4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI)

  • حركة

    حركة برو

  • وضع الصورة

    10 أوضاع

  • QMS (تبديل الوسائط السريع)

    نعم

إمكانية الوصول

  • تدرج الرمادي

    نعم

  • تباين عالي

    نعم

  • عكس الألوان

    نعم

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

  • سلك الطاقة

    نعم (قابل للفصل)

  • ريموت

    جهاز التحكم السحري MR25

صوتي

  • مشاركة وضع الصوت

    نعم

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

    نعم

  • صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

    α8 AI Sound Pro (الإصدار الافتراضي 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • ترميز الصوت

    AC4 ، AC3 (Dolby Digital) ، EAC3 ، HE-AAC ، AAC ، MP2 ، MP3 ، PCM ، WMA ، APT-X (راجع الدليل)

  • مخرج الصوت

    40 واط

  • البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

    نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

  • صوت واضح برو

    نعم (تسوية مستوى الصوت تلقائيًا)

  • Dolby Atmos

    نعم

  • مزامنة صوت LG

    نعم

  • إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

    نعم

  • اتجاه مكبر الصوت

    إطلاق سفلي

  • نظام السماعة

    2.2 قناة

  • WiSA Ready

    نعم (ما يصل إلى 2.1 قناة)

  • واو الأوركسترا

    نعم

BROADCASTING

  • استقبال التلفزيون التناظري

    نعم

  • استقبال التلفزيون الرقمي

    DVB-T2/T (أرضي)، DVB-C (كبل)، DVB-S2/S (قمر صناعي)

الاتصال

  • دعم البلوتوث

    نعم (الإصدار 5.3)

  • مدخل Ethernet

    1ea

  • قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • مدخل HDMI

    (يدعم 4K 120Hz ، eARC ، VRR ، AllM ، QMS كما هو محدد في HDMI 2.1 (4 منفذ))+ثلاثة منافذ

  • إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

    منفذان

  • الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

    نعم

  • (الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

    1ea

  • مدخلات USB

    منفذان (V 2.0)

  • واي فاي

    نعم (Wi-Fi 6)

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

    ‎1600 x 990 x 144 ‎

  • وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

    ‎24.8 ‎

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1445 x 830 x 58.5 ‎

  • أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1445 x 903 x 337 ‎

  • حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

    ‎1220 x 337 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    ‎17.6 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

    ‎18.1 ‎

  • مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

    ‎400 x 300 ‎

الألعاب

  • Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

    نعم

  • دولبي فيجن للألعاب (4K، 120 هرتز)

    نعم

  • متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

    نعم

  • مُحسّن اللعبة

    نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

  • وضع HGIG

    نعم

  • VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

    نعم (حتى 144 هرتز)

صورة (عرض)

  • دقة العرض

    4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    MiniLED

  • نوع العرض

    4K QNED MINID

  • معدل التحديث

    120 هرتز أصلي (تحديث متغير 144 هرتز)

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    لون QNED الديناميكي

القوة

  • إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

    التيار المتناوب 110 ~ 240 فولت 50-60 هرتز

  • استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

    تحت 0.5 واط

تلفزيون ذكي

  • دردشة ذكية

    نعم

  • دائما مستعد

    نعم

  • أمازون أليكسا

    نعم (مدمج ، اللغة الإنجليزية فقط)

  • متصفح الويب الكامل

    نعم

  • Google Cast

    نعم

  • Google Home / Hub

    نعم

  • الصفحة الرئيسية

    نعم

  • التمييز الصوتي الذكي

    نعم

  • ريموت تحكم سحري

    مدمج

  • عرض متعدد

    نعم

  • نظام التشغيل (OS)

    نظام التشغيل webOS 25

  • تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

    نعم (LG Thinq)

  • كاميرا USB متوافقة

    نعم

  • المعرف الصوتي

    نعم

  • يعمل مع Apple Home

    نعم

*LG تدعم أجهزة 'Matter' Wi-Fi. قد تختلف الخدمات والميزات المدعومة من "Matter" باختلاف الأجهزة المتصلة. يجب أن يكون الاتصال المبدئي لـ ThinQ وMatter عبر تطبيق ThinQ للهاتف المحمول.

*لا يمكن استخدام الوظيفة الصوتية بدون استخدام اليدين بدون جهاز تحكم عن بُعد إلا مع معالج alpha 9 AI Processor وalpha 11 AI Processor. قد يختلف ذلك باختلاف المنتجات والمناطق.

